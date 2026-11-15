Lagos plans to begin construction of Epe International Airport in 2027, though no groundbreaking date or detailed timetable has been announced

The airport is expected to boost trade, investment, jobs and tourism along the Lekki-Epe corridor

APC urges inclusive benefits for nearby communities and proposes naming the airport after President Bola Tinubu

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to commence construction of the proposed Epe International Airport in 2027, raising expectations of major economic opportunities for residents and businesses along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed this in a statement, citing assurances from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Lagos unveils new international airport, names location and commencement date Credit: LASG

Source: Getty Images

According to the party, Sanwo-Olu announced the construction timeline during an APC governorship campaign event in Epe, while Hamzat reaffirmed the administration's commitment to the project, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The deputy governor reportedly confirmed that significant progress had been made on the preliminary documentation and groundwork required for the airport.

New airport expected to boost Lagos economy

Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, described the proposed airport as a major infrastructure investment capable of transforming Epe into an important aviation, industrial and commercial destination.

He explained that the project would complement existing investments along the Lekki-Epe corridor, including the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone and Lekki Deep Sea Port.

According to Oladejo, the airport would strengthen transportation links, facilitate international trade and attract additional investments into the rapidly developing corridor.

The project is also expected to create employment opportunities, support tourism and improve access to emerging industrial and commercial centres.

However, the government has yet to announce a specific groundbreaking date in 2027 or provide a detailed construction timetable.

APC credits Tinubu, former Lagos governors

Oladejo traced the development of the Lekki-Epe economic corridor to initiatives introduced during President Bola Tinubu's administration as Lagos governor.

He said successive administrations, including those of Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, sustained infrastructure development and planning efforts that helped advance the airport proposal, Punch reports.

The APC also credited Sanwo-Olu's administration with strengthening the corridor's investment potential through ongoing infrastructure projects.

Oladejo maintained that the airport would form part of an integrated transportation and industrial network supporting Lagos' long-term economic expansion.

Residents urged to benefit from project

Beyond the anticipated commercial benefits, Oladejo urged the government to ensure that communities surrounding the proposed airport directly benefit from its development.

He identified employment, skills acquisition, improved infrastructure and inclusive economic opportunities as priorities for residents.

Lagos to site a new international airport at Epe, announces commencement date. Credit: LASG

Source: UGC

The APC spokesman also proposed naming the airport after President Tinubu in recognition of his contributions to the corridor's development.

The naming suggestion remains a proposal, with no official decision announced.

If construction begins as planned in 2027, the project could represent another significant step towards expanding Lagos' aviation infrastructure and strengthening Epe's position as an emerging investment destination.

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Source: Legit.ng