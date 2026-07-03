FRSC Opens Application Portal for 2026 Recruitment Exercise

The Federal Road Safety Corps officially opened its 2026 recruitment portal, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for positions across several cadres

FRSC announced vacancies in the officer cadre, marshal inspectorate and road marshal assistant categories, with applications scheduled to remain open for four weeks

The agency reminded applicants that the recruitment process was free and warned Nigerians against paying fraudsters claiming to offer employment

The Federal Road Safety Corps has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise, with its online application portal now open to qualified Nigerians seeking employment across different cadres of the agency.

The recruitment drive covers several categories, including the officer cadre, marshal inspectorate and road marshal assistant positions.

FRSC recruitment 2026 kicks off for qualified Nigerians. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

Prospective applicants have been advised to study the eligibility requirements for their preferred category before submitting their applications.

Who can apply for FRSC recruitment?

The corps said vacancies are available for Superintendent Route Commander, Route Commander or Deputy Route Commander, Assistant Route Commander, Marshal Inspector II and III, as well as Road Marshal Assistant I, II and III.

Applicants for officer positions are expected to possess relevant university degrees or Higher National Diplomas from recognised institutions.

Those applying for marshal inspectorate and road marshal assistant roles must also meet the educational and professional requirements attached to each position.

FRSC added that artisans, drivers and riders with relevant qualifications and work experience are eligible to apply under the road marshal assistant category.

What are the recruitment requirements?

According to the agency, applicants must be Nigerians by birth, medically fit and computer literate. A valid National Driver's Licence will serve as an added advantage during the recruitment process.

Candidates are also required to present a medical fitness certificate issued by a government-approved hospital. Applicants for specialised positions must possess relevant professional licences where applicable.

All you need to know about the FRSC recruitment 2026. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: UGC

The corps stated that male applicants must have a minimum height of 1.65 metres, while female candidates must be at least 1.58 metres tall. It also said applicants must have good character, be free from financial embarrassment and must not have any criminal record.

When is the application deadline?

Interested Nigerians have been directed to complete their applications through the official FRSC recruitment portal.

The agency said the application window will remain open for four weeks from Friday, July 3, 2026.

FRSC also reminded applicants that the entire recruitment process is free of charge and warned members of the public against paying money to individuals claiming to offer employment assistance.

For enquiries, prospective candidates were advised to use the agency's official support channels, including its designated helpline, 122.

CDCFIB recruitment: FG releases important information

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) outlined crucial guidelines for applicants in the upcoming recruitment exercise.

Interested and qualified candidates were advised to use the official portal for verification and document uploads.

The CDCFIB said its recruitment process is free and warned applicants to beware of fraudulent agents claiming assistance.

Source: Legit.ng