Who is the ugliest person in the world? Top 9 people with pictures

The world is one vast, intriguing space with an equal supply of the beautiful and the ugly. While some people are born with an unattractive appearance, others spend a lot of money on cosmetic surgeries, body modification, and tattoos to disfigure their faces and other parts of their bodies in order to look ugly. Who is the ugliest person in the world?

Everyone is beautifully made, but some people are generally seen as ugly. Although this may have to do with their physical appearances, their hearts and souls are beautiful, and they have achieved great despite being regarded as the ugliest people on earth. Beauty is inherent in all forms and dimensions, and the uniqueness of each individual is manifested in their stories.

Top 9 ugliest people in the world

Although beauty is said to be in the eyes of the beholder, some people claim that being labelled ugly provides them with the gratification they need. Some of the ugliest people in the world were not born that way. They were merely the products of ambitious body modifications. Below is a list of extraordinary people who redefine beauty standards in their own way.

1. Godfrey Baguma

Full name : Godfrey Baguma

: Godfrey Baguma Year of birth : 1973

: 1973 Place of birth : Mbarara, Uganda

: Mbarara, Uganda Nationality : Ugandan

: Ugandan Profession: Shoemaker, comedian singer

Godfrey Baguma was born in 1973 in Mbarara, Uganda. Ssebabi suffers from a rare medical condition known as fibrodysplasia, which deformed his face. The condition affects the growth and placement of cells and tissues in the human body. His diagnosis was established after he underwent various tests at Mbarara Hospital in the Western region of Uganda.

Godfrey was a shoemaker, but that barely covered his expenses, so he entered the Ugliest Man on the Planet competition. Sebabi won the competition and was recognised as the ugliest man in Uganda and the world.

2. Joshua Glen Box

Full name : Joshua Glen Box

: Joshua Glen Box Year of birth : 1983

: 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Springdale, Arkansas

: Springdale, Arkansas Nationality: American

Joshua Glen Box is one of the ugliest people in the world. He was born in 1983 in Springdale, Arkansas, United States of America, and is 41 years old as of 2024. Box’s appearance, marred by the absence of a nose and past legal troubles, lands him on this unique list. He has also suffered several devastating facial injuries.

In addition, Glen has faced many legal battles throughout his lifetime. He was arrested in 2015 and is currently in jail for possessing and distributing child-adult tapes.

3. Maison Sere

Full name : Maison Sere

: Maison Sere Year of birth : 1973

: 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of 2024)

: 51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Zimbabwe

: Zimbabwe Nationality: Zimbabwean

Maison Gere was born in 1973 in Zimbabwe and is 51 years old as of 2024. He is not deformed, but his ugly face and distinctive teeth arrangement, with several missing, put him on the list of the ugliest people.

In 2015, Maison Sere was crowned winner of Harare's annual Mr Ugly competition. The competition had 35 contestants, including the previous winner, William Masvinu, who had won the title thrice.

4. Michael Berryman

Full name : Michael John Berryman

: Michael John Berryman Date of birth : 4 September 1948

: 4 September 1948 Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)

75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor

The American actor was born on 4 September 1948 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is 75 years old as of 2024. He was born with hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia, a rare condition characterised by the absence of sweat glands, hair, and fingernails.

Michael's unusual physical appearance has allowed him to make a career out of portraying characters in numerous cult films, horror films and B movies. He first gained widespread recognition for his roles in Miloš Forman's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) and Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes (1977).

He has since starred in various feature movies and TV shows, including Star Trek, The X-Files, and Highway to Heaven, where he portrayed Satan.

5. Williams Masvinu

Full name : Williams Masvinu

: Williams Masvinu Date of birth : 1974

: 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of 2024)

: 50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Zimbabwe

: Zimbabwe Nationality: Zimbabwean

Williams was born in 1974 in Zimbabwe. He gained fame for winning the Mr Ugly competition in Zimbabwe multiple times. He first won the title in 2012 and became an instant celebrity in Zimbabwe. His large nose and facial features make him stand out, and his victories in the contest led to endorsement deals and awards.

6. Lizzie Velásquez

Full name : Elizabeth Anne Velásquez

: Elizabeth Anne Velásquez Date of birth : 13 March 1989

: 13 March 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Austin, Texas, United States

: Austin, Texas, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Motivational speaker, activist, writer, and YouTuber

Elizabeth Anne Velásquez is an American YouTuber, motivational speaker, activist and writer. She was born on 13 March 1989 with a rare congenital disease called Marfanoid–progeroid–lipodystrophy syndrome that, among other symptoms, prevents her from accumulating body fat and gaining weight. She is also blind in one eye.

Elizabeth faced bullying during her childhood because of her condition. During her adolescence, she faced cyberbullying, which inspired her to take up motivational speaking. She created a YouTube video naming her the ugliest woman in the world.

Velásquez has spoken out against bullying. In January 2014, she gave a TEDxAustinWomen Talk titled How Do YOU Define Yourself and her YouTube videos have received over millions views.

7. Jocelyn Wildenstein

Full name : Jocelyn Alice Wildenstein

: Jocelyn Alice Wildenstein Date of birth : 5 August 1940

: 5 August 1940 Age : 83 years old (as of 2024)

: 83 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lausanne, Switzerland

: Lausanne, Switzerland Nationality : Swiss

: Swiss Profession: Socialite

Jocelyn Alice Wildenstein is a Swiss socialite known for her extensive cosmetic surgery, which resulted in her catlike appearance. Her catlike appearance led media outlets to nickname her 'Catwoman', 'The Lion Queen', and 'The Bride of Wildenstein'. She is also known for her extravagant lifestyle.

Alice is also known for her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer and businessman Alec Wildenstein in 1999, her extravagant lifestyle, and her subsequent bankruptcy filing.

8. Donatella Versace

Full name : Donatella Francesca Versace

: Donatella Francesca Versace Date of birth : 2 May 1955

: 2 May 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of 2024)

: 69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Reggio Calabria, Calabria, Italy

: Reggio Calabria, Calabria, Italy Nationality : Italian

: Italian Profession: Creative director, fashion designer, luxury businesswoman

Donatella Francesca Versace is one of the ugliest celebrities, born on 2 May 1955 in Reggio Calabria, Calabria, Italy. She is a businesswoman, fashion designer, and model. However, she is widely known for being the sister of Gianni Versace, the founder of the brand Versace.

Because of cosmetic surgeries, Donatella is not as attractive as many expect a millionaire to be in 2024. But even despite her age, she still maintains a spot among the ugliest people worldwide.

9. Iggy Pop

Full name : James Newell Osterberg Jr.

: James Newell Osterberg Jr. Date of birth : 21 April 1947

: 21 April 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Muskegon, Michigan, United States

: Muskegon, Michigan, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Singer, musician, songwriter, actor, and radio broadcaster

James Newell Osterberg Jr., popularly known as Iggy Pop, is among the list of ugliest people in the world. He was the vocalist and lyricist of proto-punk band The Stooges, created in 1967. He has been nicknamed the Godfather of Punk.

In 2010, the singer topped the list of most ugliest American celebrities. He was ranked number one on a new poll ranking stars with the worst faces. Cosmetic surgery advice group The Good Surgeon Guide conducted the survey, which polled 1,300 people. Other celebrities who made the top ten included Donatella Versace and Melanie Griffith.

Who is the ugliest man in the world?

As of 2024, Godfrey Baguma, popularly known as Ssebabi, is the ugliest person on the planet.

The ugliest person in the world is Godfrey Baguma, a Ugandan shoemaker, comedian, and singer, is the ugliest person in the world. Iggy Pop, Maison Sere, and Marilyn Manson have also been listed in this category. Beauty is subjective, and these individuals have shown resilience and strength despite societal judgments.

