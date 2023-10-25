20 famous Italians: From historical figures to modern celebrities

Italy is one of the oldest countries, known for its rich history, architecture, art, fashion, and tasty dishes. The country has produced many famous people who have excelled in various fields, such as science, philosophy, literature, music, and sports. Discover some of the most famous Italians from historical times to the modern day.

Luciano Pavarotti, Sophia Lauren and Francesco Totti are among the famous Italians. Photo: @pavarottiofficial, @SophiaLorenOfficialSite, @FrancescoTottiOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Italians have significantly contributed to humanity in various fields. Several famous people from the nation are known for their outstanding contributions in different areas—from literature to art; these Italians have made a name for themselves worldwide. Here is a list of famous people from Italy.

20 famous Italians

Italy is home to plenty of well-known figures cutting across history. Below is a list of the famous Italians you should know about.

Julius Caesar (100BC–44BC)

Julius Caesar statue in the Jardin des Tuileries on August 19 in Paris, France. Photo: Steve Christo

Julius Caesar is one of the Italian historical figures and the most powerful ruler ever. He was a writer, politician, and military leader. Caesar ruled the Roman Empire over 2,000 years ago. He was instrumental in developing the Julian calendar. The self-declared 'dictator for life' was assassinated in 44 AD.

Leonardo Da Vinci (1452–1519)

A statue of Italian Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci done by Italian sculptor Pietro Magni. Photo: Miguel Medina

Leonardo da Vinci was one of the most famous Italian painters of the Renaissance era. He was also a sculptor, architect, scientist, musician, mathematician and engineer. Leonardo's work is still there today, and one of his famous paintings is the iconic Mona Lisa.

Benito Mussolini (1883–1945)

Benito Mussolini was an Italian politician, fascist leader and dictator. Photo: Pictures from History

Benito Mussolini was an Italian dictator who ruled between 1922 and 1943. He founded the National Fascist Party, which made him Prime Minister by decree of King Victor. He eliminated all opposition parties during his rule and collaborated with Germany during the Second World War.

John Caboto (1450–1500)

Bronze statue of Italian navigator John Cabot on Narrow Quay, Bristol Harborside, England UK. Photo: Andrew Michael

John Caboto is one of the most famous Italians in history. He was a navigator from Venice who explored the undiscovered land of North America in 1497. Cabot was the first European to navigate land in North America since the Norse landed in Vinland in the 11th century.

Dante Alighieri (1265–1321)

The statue of the poet Dante, in the square in Naples, seems to play with the full moon. Photo: Marco Cantile

Dante was an Italian poet, author, and politician. He was instrumental in shaping generations of poets and authors. Dante wrote the La Divina Commedia (The Divine Comedy) translated into 59 languages. Thanks to his writings, the Italian language is what it is today.

Silvio Berlusconi (1936–Present)

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds a press conference at Palazzo Chigi on July 29, 1994, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia

Silvio Berlusconi is one of the most famous people from Italy. He was a politician and businessman. Berlusconi was the founder and director of Fininvest and Mediaset. He became Italian's prime minister in 1994, resigned and was elected again in 2001. Berlusconi was defeated in 2006 but won again two years later.

Christopher Columbus (1451–1506)

Italian explorer and navigator who completed four voyages across the Atlantic Ocean, opening the way for European exploration and colonisation of America. Photo: Bildagentur

Christopher Columbus was an Italian explorer, coloniser, and navigator. His voyages across the Atlantic Ocean led to the discovery of the Americas. Columbus's findings also led to the Spanish colonisation of the American Islands.

Galileo Galilei (1564–1642)

The Statue of Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) was an Italian astronomer, physicist, engineer, philosopher, and mathematician who played a significant role in the scientific revolution. Photo: Photo 12

Galileo was an astronomer, mathematician and natural philosopher. He discovered the first telescopic observations of the four largest moons of Jupiter and the mountains on the moon. Galileo's contribution to astronomy, science and mathematics makes him one of the most famous Italians in the world.

Giacomo Puccini (1858–1924)

Portrait of Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), Italian composer from L'Illustrazione Italiana, Year LI, No 49, December 7, 1924.

Giacomo Puccini was one of opera's most famous composers. His operas were and still are famous worldwide due to their fantastic melodies and high levels of drama in their plots. Puccini came from a family of musicians and studied at the Milan Conservatory. His operas include Edgar, La bohème, and Madama Butterfly.

Giovanni Boccaccio (1313–1375)

Portrait of Giovanni Boccaccio. Photo: Sepia Times

Giovanni Boccaccio was instrumental in the development of European humanist literature. He influenced many scholars and thinkers worldwide with his book Decameron. The literature has been translated into 49 languages. It is believed to have influenced Geoffrey Chaucer and his Canterbury Tales writing.

Matteo Renzi (1975–Present)

Italian senator Matteo Renzi, guest on the television program Porta a Porta. Rome (Italy), October 3rd, 2023. Photo: Massimo Di Vita

Matteo Renzi was a marketer before he got into politics. He was elected as Florence's president in 2004 and became the Mayor of Florence in 2009. Renzi ran for other posts before becoming Italy's Prime Minister in 2014.

Luciano Pavarotti (1935–2007)

Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti wearing a mink coat on January 17, 1982, in Toronto. Photo: Boris Spremo

Luciano Pavarotti was a renowned Italian singer and songwriter. The great opera singer sold over 8 million albums around the world. Luciano collaborated with other great musicians such as Mariah Carey, U2, and Barry White.

Sophia Loren (1934–Present)

Italian actress Sophia Loren inaugurates the Sophia Loren Restaurant in the centre of the Lombard capital, Milan (Italy), on October 10th, 2022. Photo: Marco Piraccini

Sophia Loren is one of the famous Italian actors. She started acting as a teenager and was once voted as the most beautiful woman in the world. Loren is known for films like Two Women, The Gold of Naples, and The Pride and the Passion.

Antonio Meucci (1808–1889)

Antonio Santi Giuseppe Meucci (1808-1889), Italian inventor, Photo: L'Illustrazione Italiana

Antonio Meucci was one of the greatest Italians. He may have invented the telephone before Alexander Graham Bell. Meucci is known for developing voice communication devices. He spent time researching in Cuba and successfully transmitted his voice through a wire in 1856.

Giorgio Armani (1934–Present)

Giorgio Armani smiles as he holds a paper cut-out representing a headshot portrait of former basketball player Gigi Datome on October 17, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi

If you love fashion, you must know Giorgio Armani. He is a stylist and founder of the Giorgio Armani fashion brand. Armani is known for high-end clothes, bags and perfumes. The fashion line dresses celebrities, and his business fortune runs in the billions.

Andrea Bocelli (1958–Present)

Andrea Bocelli performs at Terme di Caracalla on June 10, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Roberto Panucci

Andrea Bocelli is another Italian most famous opera singer. He released a plethora of albums and performed many operas. The tenor singer who is blind has sold over 80 million albums, earning him the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Monica Bellucci (1964–Present)

Monica Bellucci attends a red carpet for the movie Diabolik Chi Sei? on October 19, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Monica Bellucci is one of the Italian celebrities. She is a talented Italian actress who made her acting debut in 1990. Bellucci wanted to be a lawyer but started modelling while studying at university. The talented actress is known for her roles in films such as The Matrix, Spectre and The Passion of the Christ.

Francesco Totti (1976–Present)

Francesco Totti, former Roma captain, reacts before kick-off in the Serie A TIM match on September 28, 2023, in Genoa, Italy. Photo: Simone Arveda

Francesco Totti is one of the famous Italian people. He is a former professional footballer who played for Roma. Totti started his football career in 1993. Besides Roma, he played for the Italian national team, winning the 2006 World Cup. Totti scored 250 goals for his team, making him one of the best players ever.

Filippo Brunelleschi (1377–1446)

The statue of Filippo Brunelleschi is set in front of the cathedral for which he designed the dome - the largest brick dome in the world. Photo: Ken Welsh

Filippo Brunelleschi was a talented Italian architect. He is credited for designing magnificent works in Europe. Brunelleschi's most notable works include the dome of the Cathedral of Florence and the Sagrestia Vecchia of S. Lorenzo.

Benvenuto Cellini (1500–1571)

Benvenuto Cellini (1500-1571) was an Italian sculptor, goldsmith and writer. Photo: Icas94

Benvenuto Cellini was an Italian goldsmith, painter, sculptor and musician. He gained prominence and worldwide fame because of his autobiography, The Autobiography of Benvenuto Cellini.

Italy is known for its many famous figures throughout history. They have contributed to various fields such as science, art, music and exploration. Most of the above famous Italians have made a mark on humanity and continue to inspire generations.

