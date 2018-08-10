Top 20 most handsome black men in the world with pictures

Every human being has something beautiful in them, and beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Even so, some people are easy on the eye. They have physical features that other people admire and love. Among these are the most handsome black men in 2022. Not only are they pleasant to look at, but they are also successful in different fields.

A collage of some of the most attractive black men in 2022. Photo: @Patrick T. FALLON/ AFP, @Robyn Beck / AFP, @Paras Griffin/Getty Images, @Lisa O'CONNOR/ AFP (modified by author)

The most handsome black men are mainly drawn from the entertainment industry. They often appear on our screens, and many people admire their physical appearance. In fact, many people are fascinated with them.

The most handsome black men in the world in 2022

There are numerous attractive black men in the world today. Below is a list of those considered the hottest in 2022.

20. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson attends Urban One Honors 2022 in Austell, Georgia. Photo: @Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors

Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson

Tyrese Darnell Gibson Date of birth: 30th December 1978

30th December 1978 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Watts, California, United States of America

Watts, California, United States of America Occupation: Singer and actor

Tyrese Gibson is a Grammy-nominated R&B artist and actor. He has appeared in Baby Boy, Fast and the Furious, Transformers, Dangerous, and many other movies and television shows.

He started his music career in the late 1990s when he released a self-titled album. His track Sweet Lady earned him a Best R&B Male Vocal Performance Grammy nomination. The celebrity has a net worth of $6 million.

19. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Full name: Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Date of birth: 24th February 1989

24th February 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Occupation: Actor and writer

Daniel Kaluuya is an English actor and writer with a net worth of $15 million. He is a Golden Globe Award winner and Grammy nominee. Before appearing on the big screen, he was a playwright.

He is known for his work in Get Out, Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Mirror, Skins, among other productions. His parents, Damalie and Stephen, are from Uganda.

18. Trey Songz

Trey Songz attends Chad Ochocinco's Birthday Party at Mansion nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: @Vallery Jean/WireImage

Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson

Tremaine Aldon Neverson Date of birth: 28th November 1984

28th November 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Petersburg, Virginia, United States of America

Petersburg, Virginia, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Trey Songz is one of the fine black men in 2022. He released his debut album in 2005 and is known for his close connection with the modern hip-hop scene. He has worked closely with top music artists globally and is the recipient of numerous awards.

He has sold over 25 million records in his music career. Besides singing, he is an actor who has appeared in Texas Chainsaw 3D, Lincoln Heights, Total Divas, and Baggage Claim. He has a net worth of $12 million.

17. Drake

Canadian rapper Drake accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Gods Plan" during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: @Robyn Beck / AFP

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Date of birth: 24th October 1986

24th October 1986 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Occupation: Rapper, singer, and actor

Drake is ranked among the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He was a child actor before becoming a music icon. In May 2022, Universal Music Group confirmed signing a long-term partnership with the award-winning artist.

Drake's music is inspired by Jay-Z. He has been releasing albums and mixtapes since 2006. His current net worth is $250 million.

16. Usher

US singer Usher attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo: @Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

Full name: Usher Raymond IV

Usher Raymond IV Date of birth: 14th October 1978

14th October 1978 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States of America

Dallas, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Singer

Besides being one of the best-looking black men in 202, Usher is one of the best-selling artists of all time. The singer has sold over 75 million records in his career. The musician was discovered by a LaFace Records agent at 13 and was signed immediately after his first audition.

The singer released his debut album in 1994 when he was 16. Some of his hit jams are U Remind Me, U Don't Have to Call, You Make Me Wanna…, and Same Girl. He has won five Grammy awards. He has a net worth of $180 million.

15. Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson attends The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California's 25th annual Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. Photo: @VALERIE MACON/ AFP

Full name: Kendrick Smith Sampson

Kendrick Smith Sampson Date of birth: 8th March 1988

8th March 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America

Houston, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Actor and activist

Kendrick Sampson is known for featuring in How to Get Away with Murder, The Vampire Diaries, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, and Gracepoint. He has 27 acting credits which have accumulated since making his debut on the big screen in 2005.

Besides acting, he is a writer and producer. Sampson is one of the good-looking black men in Hollywood in 2022.

14. Skyh Alvester Black

Skyh Alvester Black attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Prince Williams/ Getty Images

Full name: Skyh Alvester Black

Skyh Alvester Black Date of birth: 16th February 1988

16th February 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Occupation: Dancer and actor

Skyh Alvester Black is among the fastest-rising Hollywood stars in 2022. He is known for dancing alongside some of the best music artists. The Miami-born star has always held a strong passion for the arts.

He has over 20 acting credits, including All the Queen's Men, Stranger Next Door, Sistas, Lace, Black Monday, and Lucifer.

13. Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson poses upon arrival for the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Lisa O'CONNOR/ AFP

Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson

Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson Date of birth: 30th August 1996

30th August 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America

Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter

Trevor Jackson is known for featuring in American Crime, A Beautiful Soul, A Town Called Eureka, Juveniles, and Burning Sand. In 2017, he released his debut album Mrs. Jackson. The young star has a net worth of $2 million.

12. Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/ AFP

Full name: Omari Adeleke Latif Hardwick

Omari Adeleke Latif Hardwick Date of birth: 9th January 1974

9th January 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States of America

Savannah, Georgia, United States of America Occupation: Actor and rapper

Some of Omari Hardwick's acting roles have been in Power, For Coloured Girls, Miracle at St. Anna, Army of the Dead, Linewatch, and Being Mary Jane. Growing up, the handsome celebrity played basketball, baseball, and football. He was also interested in the arts. He has a net worth of $5 million.

11. Jesse Williams

US actor Jesse Williams attends the New York premiere of Paramount+'s "Secret Headquarters" at Signature Theatre in New York City. Photo: @Yuki IWAMURA/ AFP

Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams

Jesse Wesley Williams Date of birth: 5th August 1981

5th August 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and activist

Jesse Williams is best known as Dr. Jackson Avery from Grey's Anatomy. The actor has a net worth of $12 million.

William has appeared in The Cabin in the Woods, Band Aid, The Butler, Law & Order, and Beyond the Break. He is also an activist working closely with various advocacy groups championing civil rights and equality of all races.

10. Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Patrick T. FALLON/ AFP

Full name: Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge

Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge Date of birth: 20th September 1986

20th September 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Onslow County, North Carolina, United States of America

Onslow County, North Carolina, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Growing up, Aldis Hodge was into music. He played the violin and clarinet. He came from a poor household and was homeless at some point. Regardless of the challenges, he worked hard and achieved great success. He has a net worth of $10 million.

The attractive man started his acting career in the mid-1990s. He has starred in many TV shows and movies, including Straight Outta Compton, Bed of Roses, NYPD Blue, Big Momma's House, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Pacific Blue.

9. Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe attends a special Atlanta screening of Halloween Kills by Omar J. Dorsey at IPIC Theatres, Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Full name: Nana-Kofi Siriboe

Nana-Kofi Siriboe Date of birth: 2nd March 1994

2nd March 1994 Age: 28 years

28 years Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor and model

Kofi Siriboe is a talented actor with experience in theatre, film, and television. He is also a producer, writer, and director. He has starred in Entourage, Lincoln Heights, Straight Outta Compton, Girls Trip, Insecure, Queen Sugar, and Awkward.

8. Taye Diggs

US actor Taye Diggs arrives for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. Photo: @Valerie MACON / AFP

Full name: Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs

Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs Date of birth: 2nd January 1971

2nd January 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America

Newark, New Jersey, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Taye Diggs has appeared in many stage, film, and television productions. He is an award-winning artist with a net worth of $7 million. He has appeared in Go, Private Practice, The Wood, Dylan Dog: Dead of Night, The Best Man, House on Haunted Hill, Chicago, and Will & Grace.

7. Mychal Kendricks

Football Player Mychal Kendricks attends the Fashion Meets Football event at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo: @Jim Spellman/ WireImage

Full name: Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks

Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks Date of birth: 28th September 1990

28th September 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Fresno, California, United States of America

Fresno, California, United States of America Occupation: Footballer

Mychal Kendricks is a football linebacker. He played college football for California Golden Bears. He was later drafted by Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won Super Bowl LII. Today, he is a free agent.

6. Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore on the set of CBS' Zodiac. Photo: @Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore

Shemar Franklin Moore Date of birth: 20th April 1970

20th April 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America

Oakland, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Shemar Moore is a former fashion model. Today, he is an actor with a net worth of $22 million. He is best known as Malcolm Winters from The Young and the Restless. The actor has also starred in Criminal Minds, The Brothers, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, S.W.A.T., and Malcolm & Eddie.

5. Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy from Hulu's Reasonable Doubt plays The $100,000 Pyramid. Photo: @Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Full name: Michael Brown

Michael Brown Date of birth: 3rd August 1973

3rd August 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States of America

Silver Spring, Maryland, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Michael Ealy is a handsome actor with a net worth of $3 million. Most of his wealth is earned from off-Broadway stage production since the late-1990s and featuring in major films and shows. He has starred in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Reasonable Doubt, Never Die Alone, Sherman's Showcase, Really Love, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Bel-Air, and Triage.

4. Idris Elba

English actor Idris Elba arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Full name: Idrissa Akuna Elba

Idrissa Akuna Elba Date of birth: 6th September 1972

6th September 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom

London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician

Idris Elba is among the hot black men in 2022. He is an English actor, producer, singer, rapper, and DJ with a net worth of $40 million. He has starred in numerous films, television series, and theatre productions. Some of them are Beast, Three Thousand Years of Longing, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Concrete Cowboy, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Cats.

3. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe poses upon arrival for the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Lisa O'CONNOR/ AFP

Full name: Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe

Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe Date of birth: 8th March 1973

8th March 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Occupation: Actor, producer, and former model

Boris Kodjoe is best known for his work in Soul Food, Brown Sugar, Station-19, All of Us, and The Last Man on Earth. Initially, the actor wanted to become a professional tennis player. However, a back injury ended his tennis aspirations.

After quitting tennis, he became a model and later an actor. He has a net worth of $5 million.

2. Tyler Lepley

Tyler Lepley attends Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theatre in New York City. Photo: @Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Full name: Tyler Lepley

Tyler Lepley Date of birth: 24th March 1987

24th March 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Tyler Lepley is best recognised for his work in Baggage Claim, Harlem, The Haves and the Have Nots, Three's Complicated, and P-Valley. He is one of the most handsome black men in 2022.

1. Michael B. Jordan

Actor Michael B. Jordan arrives for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo: @Jean-Baptiste LACROIX/ AFP

Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan

Michael Bakari Jordan Date of birth: 9th February 1987

9th February 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States of America

Santa Ana, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor

Michael B. Jordan is arguably the most handsome black man in the world in 2022. The 35-year-old American actor has a net worth of $25 million. He is known for starring in All My Children, Black Panther, Creed, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Fruitvale Station.

Who is the most handsome black guy?

There are many handsome black guys in the world. Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Michael Ealy, Tyler Lepley, Boris Kodjoe, Shemar Moore, Mychal Kendricks, and Taye Diggs are among the finest black men in 2022.

Who are the hottest black male celebrities?

The hottest male celebrities include Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Michael Ealy, Tyler Lepley, Boris Kodjoe, Shemar Moore, Mychal Kendricks, Kofi Siriboe, Aldis Hodge, and Taye Diggs.

American and English actors dominate the list of the most handsome black men in 2022. Who among them is your favourite? Share your opinion with us in the comment section.

