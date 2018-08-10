Top 20 most handsome black men in the world with pictures
Every human being has something beautiful in them, and beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Even so, some people are easy on the eye. They have physical features that other people admire and love. Among these are the most handsome black men in 2022. Not only are they pleasant to look at, but they are also successful in different fields.
The most handsome black men are mainly drawn from the entertainment industry. They often appear on our screens, and many people admire their physical appearance. In fact, many people are fascinated with them.
The most handsome black men in the world in 2022
There are numerous attractive black men in the world today. Below is a list of those considered the hottest in 2022.
20. Tyrese Gibson
- Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson
- Date of birth: 30th December 1978
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Watts, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer and actor
Tyrese Gibson is a Grammy-nominated R&B artist and actor. He has appeared in Baby Boy, Fast and the Furious, Transformers, Dangerous, and many other movies and television shows.
He started his music career in the late 1990s when he released a self-titled album. His track Sweet Lady earned him a Best R&B Male Vocal Performance Grammy nomination. The celebrity has a net worth of $6 million.
19. Daniel Kaluuya
- Full name: Daniel Kaluuya
- Date of birth: 24th February 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Occupation: Actor and writer
Daniel Kaluuya is an English actor and writer with a net worth of $15 million. He is a Golden Globe Award winner and Grammy nominee. Before appearing on the big screen, he was a playwright.
He is known for his work in Get Out, Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Mirror, Skins, among other productions. His parents, Damalie and Stephen, are from Uganda.
18. Trey Songz
- Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
- Date of birth: 28th November 1984
- Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Petersburg, Virginia, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
Trey Songz is one of the fine black men in 2022. He released his debut album in 2005 and is known for his close connection with the modern hip-hop scene. He has worked closely with top music artists globally and is the recipient of numerous awards.
He has sold over 25 million records in his music career. Besides singing, he is an actor who has appeared in Texas Chainsaw 3D, Lincoln Heights, Total Divas, and Baggage Claim. He has a net worth of $12 million.
17. Drake
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Date of birth: 24th October 1986
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Occupation: Rapper, singer, and actor
Drake is ranked among the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He was a child actor before becoming a music icon. In May 2022, Universal Music Group confirmed signing a long-term partnership with the award-winning artist.
Drake's music is inspired by Jay-Z. He has been releasing albums and mixtapes since 2006. His current net worth is $250 million.
16. Usher
- Full name: Usher Raymond IV
- Date of birth: 14th October 1978
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer
Besides being one of the best-looking black men in 202, Usher is one of the best-selling artists of all time. The singer has sold over 75 million records in his career. The musician was discovered by a LaFace Records agent at 13 and was signed immediately after his first audition.
The singer released his debut album in 1994 when he was 16. Some of his hit jams are U Remind Me, U Don't Have to Call, You Make Me Wanna…, and Same Girl. He has won five Grammy awards. He has a net worth of $180 million.
15. Kendrick Sampson
- Full name: Kendrick Smith Sampson
- Date of birth: 8th March 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor and activist
Kendrick Sampson is known for featuring in How to Get Away with Murder, The Vampire Diaries, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, and Gracepoint. He has 27 acting credits which have accumulated since making his debut on the big screen in 2005.
Besides acting, he is a writer and producer. Sampson is one of the good-looking black men in Hollywood in 2022.
14. Skyh Alvester Black
- Full name: Skyh Alvester Black
- Date of birth: 16th February 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States of America
- Occupation: Dancer and actor
Skyh Alvester Black is among the fastest-rising Hollywood stars in 2022. He is known for dancing alongside some of the best music artists. The Miami-born star has always held a strong passion for the arts.
He has over 20 acting credits, including All the Queen's Men, Stranger Next Door, Sistas, Lace, Black Monday, and Lucifer.
13. Trevor Jackson
- Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson
- Date of birth: 30th August 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter
Trevor Jackson is known for featuring in American Crime, A Beautiful Soul, A Town Called Eureka, Juveniles, and Burning Sand. In 2017, he released his debut album Mrs. Jackson. The young star has a net worth of $2 million.
12. Omari Hardwick
- Full name: Omari Adeleke Latif Hardwick
- Date of birth: 9th January 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor and rapper
Some of Omari Hardwick's acting roles have been in Power, For Coloured Girls, Miracle at St. Anna, Army of the Dead, Linewatch, and Being Mary Jane. Growing up, the handsome celebrity played basketball, baseball, and football. He was also interested in the arts. He has a net worth of $5 million.
11. Jesse Williams
- Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams
- Date of birth: 5th August 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and activist
Jesse Williams is best known as Dr. Jackson Avery from Grey's Anatomy. The actor has a net worth of $12 million.
William has appeared in The Cabin in the Woods, Band Aid, The Butler, Law & Order, and Beyond the Break. He is also an activist working closely with various advocacy groups championing civil rights and equality of all races.
10. Aldis Hodge
- Full name: Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge
- Date of birth: 20th September 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Onslow County, North Carolina, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Growing up, Aldis Hodge was into music. He played the violin and clarinet. He came from a poor household and was homeless at some point. Regardless of the challenges, he worked hard and achieved great success. He has a net worth of $10 million.
The attractive man started his acting career in the mid-1990s. He has starred in many TV shows and movies, including Straight Outta Compton, Bed of Roses, NYPD Blue, Big Momma's House, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Pacific Blue.
9. Kofi Siriboe
- Full name: Nana-Kofi Siriboe
- Date of birth: 2nd March 1994
- Age: 28 years
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor and model
Kofi Siriboe is a talented actor with experience in theatre, film, and television. He is also a producer, writer, and director. He has starred in Entourage, Lincoln Heights, Straight Outta Compton, Girls Trip, Insecure, Queen Sugar, and Awkward.
8. Taye Diggs
- Full name: Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs
- Date of birth: 2nd January 1971
- Age: 51 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Taye Diggs has appeared in many stage, film, and television productions. He is an award-winning artist with a net worth of $7 million. He has appeared in Go, Private Practice, The Wood, Dylan Dog: Dead of Night, The Best Man, House on Haunted Hill, Chicago, and Will & Grace.
7. Mychal Kendricks
- Full name: Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks
- Date of birth: 28th September 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Fresno, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Footballer
Mychal Kendricks is a football linebacker. He played college football for California Golden Bears. He was later drafted by Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won Super Bowl LII. Today, he is a free agent.
6. Shemar Moore
- Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore
- Date of birth: 20th April 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Shemar Moore is a former fashion model. Today, he is an actor with a net worth of $22 million. He is best known as Malcolm Winters from The Young and the Restless. The actor has also starred in Criminal Minds, The Brothers, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, S.W.A.T., and Malcolm & Eddie.
5. Michael Ealy
- Full name: Michael Brown
- Date of birth: 3rd August 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Michael Ealy is a handsome actor with a net worth of $3 million. Most of his wealth is earned from off-Broadway stage production since the late-1990s and featuring in major films and shows. He has starred in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Reasonable Doubt, Never Die Alone, Sherman's Showcase, Really Love, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Bel-Air, and Triage.
4. Idris Elba
- Full name: Idrissa Akuna Elba
- Date of birth: 6th September 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom
- Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician
Idris Elba is among the hot black men in 2022. He is an English actor, producer, singer, rapper, and DJ with a net worth of $40 million. He has starred in numerous films, television series, and theatre productions. Some of them are Beast, Three Thousand Years of Longing, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Concrete Cowboy, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Cats.
3. Boris Kodjoe
- Full name: Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe
- Date of birth: 8th March 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Vienna, Austria
- Occupation: Actor, producer, and former model
Boris Kodjoe is best known for his work in Soul Food, Brown Sugar, Station-19, All of Us, and The Last Man on Earth. Initially, the actor wanted to become a professional tennis player. However, a back injury ended his tennis aspirations.
After quitting tennis, he became a model and later an actor. He has a net worth of $5 million.
2. Tyler Lepley
- Full name: Tyler Lepley
- Date of birth: 24th March 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Tyler Lepley is best recognised for his work in Baggage Claim, Harlem, The Haves and the Have Nots, Three's Complicated, and P-Valley. He is one of the most handsome black men in 2022.
1. Michael B. Jordan
- Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan
- Date of birth: 9th February 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Michael B. Jordan is arguably the most handsome black man in the world in 2022. The 35-year-old American actor has a net worth of $25 million. He is known for starring in All My Children, Black Panther, Creed, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Fruitvale Station.
Who is the most handsome black guy?
There are many handsome black guys in the world. Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Michael Ealy, Tyler Lepley, Boris Kodjoe, Shemar Moore, Mychal Kendricks, and Taye Diggs are among the finest black men in 2022.
Who are the hottest black male celebrities?
The hottest male celebrities include Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Michael Ealy, Tyler Lepley, Boris Kodjoe, Shemar Moore, Mychal Kendricks, Kofi Siriboe, Aldis Hodge, and Taye Diggs.
American and English actors dominate the list of the most handsome black men in 2022. Who among them is your favourite? Share your opinion with us in the comment section.
