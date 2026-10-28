Harry Houdini is the most famous magician of all time. Born Erik Weisz in Budapest in 1874, he turned death-defying escapes into a global phenomenon, making his surname a synonym for impossible escape. No magician in history — before or since — has achieved that level of cultural permanence. For the living, David Copperfield holds the crown, having grossed more in ticket sales than any solo entertainer on Earth.

Harry Houdini, David Copperfield, and Penn & Teller are among the world's 15 most famous magicians. Photo: Courtesy of the Library of Congress, Kevin Mazur, Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Harry Houdini (born Erik Weisz, 1874–1926) is the most famous magician of all time — his name is literally a synonym for escape.

(born Erik Weisz, 1874–1926) is the most famous magician of all time — his name is literally a synonym for escape. David Copperfield is the most commercially successful magician ever, with an estimated net worth of approximately $1 billion and over $4 billion in lifetime ticket sales.

is the most commercially successful magician ever, with an estimated net worth of approximately and over in lifetime ticket sales. The list spans from the 1800s (Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin) to today (Shin Lim), covering stage illusionists, street magicians, endurance artists, and close-up specialists.

Penn & Teller are the richest active duo in magic, with a combined estimated net worth of $400 million .

are the richest active duo in magic, with a combined estimated net worth of . Shin Lim is the only magician to win America's Got Talent twice, and now headlines his own Las Vegas residency.

How this ranking was determined

These rankings are based on a combination of cultural recognition, career longevity, influence on the craft, and commercial impact, drawing on data and assessments from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, Ranker's fan-voted greatest magicians list, and specialist magic sources including Magic Tricks and Carnival of Illusion. Rankings factor in net worth and ticket sales where applicable, television reach, peer recognition, and lasting influence on the art form. Historical magicians are assessed by their documented cultural impact and influence on future performers.

Summary table

# Magician Era Specialty Est. Net Worth/Legacy 15 Lance Burton 1956–present Stage dove magic $100M 14 Ricky Jay 1946–2018 Sleight of hand & historian Legacy 13 Doug Henning 1947–2000 Broadway & TV illusions Legacy 12 Harry Kellar 1849–1922 Grand stage illusions Legacy 11 Howard Thurston 1869–1936 Grand stage illusions Legacy 10 Dai Vernon 1894–1992 Close-up card magic Legacy 9 Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin 1805–1871 Theatrical illusions Father of modern magic 8 Siegfried & Roy Active 1967–2003 Animal grand illusions Las Vegas legends 7 Steven Frayne (Dynamo) 1982–present Street magic & stunts ~$4M 6 Shin Lim 1991–present Close-up card magic ~$5M 5 Criss Angel 1967–present Rock-infused illusionism ~$50M 4 David Blaine 1973–present Street & endurance magic ~$50M 3 Penn & Teller Active 1975–present Comedy-magic & debunking ~$400M 2 David Copperfield 1956–present Grand illusions ~$1B 1 Harry Houdini 1874–1926 Escapology Most famous of all time

Note: Houdini is ranked #1 overall for cultural fame; Copperfield is ranked #2 as the greatest living/modern magician and the most commercially successful of all time.

15. Lance Burton ($100 million)

Magician Lance Burton takes a cell phone photo upon arriving at the 6th annual Variety Salutes Hollywood Oscar viewing party. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

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Full name: Lance Burton

Lance Burton Date of birth: 10 November 1960

10 November 1960 Nationality: American

American Profession: Stage magician, illusionist

Stage magician, illusionist Known for: Dove magic, Las Vegas residency at the Monte Carlo

Dove magic, Las Vegas residency at the Monte Carlo Net worth: ~$100 million

Lance Burton helped bring magic to millions. In 1982, he became the youngest magician to win the Grand Prix award at FISM — the Olympics of magic — and was also the first American to win the top prize. Burton later became a Vegas fixture as the resident magician at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas, Nevada, signing the longest performance contract ever given to a magician at that time.

14. Ricky Jay (legacy)

Ricky Jay attends the premiere of "The Automatic Hate". Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full name: Richard Jay Potash

Date of birth: 26 June 1946

Date of death: 24 November 2018

Nationality: American

Profession: Sleight-of-hand magician, author, magic historian, actor

Known for: Card throwing, sleight-of-hand mastery, historical magic scholarship

Regarded by peers as one of the world's most accomplished sleight-of-hand artists, Ricky Jay brought scholarly rigour and unmatched precision to card manipulation and close-up magic. Beyond his performances, he was a distinguished American author and magic historian who helped preserve and document the heritage of conjuring.

13. Doug Henning ($N/A — legacy)

Full name: Doug Henning

Doug Henning Date of birth: 16 May 1947

16 May 1947 Date of death: 7 February 2000

7 February 2000 Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Stage magician, Broadway performer

Canadian magician Doug Henning was largely responsible for the resurgence of popularity of magic in the 1970s. Henning appeared on Broadway in The Magic Show before beginning a successful run of World of Magic television specials in 1975. His colourful, tie-dye aesthetic shattered the stiff tuxedo image of traditional magic. Henning proved that illusion could be joyful and countercultural, influencing a generation of performers who followed him.

12. Harry Kellar (legacy)

Full name: Harry Kellar

Harry Kellar Date of birth: 11 July 1849

11 July 1849 Date of death: 10 March 1922

10 March 1922 Nationality: American

American Profession: Grand illusionist, stage magician

Known as "The Dean of American Magic," Kellar toured the world performing large-scale illusions. Kellar is the first in the Royal Dynasty of Magic — an American tradition involving the top performer of the time passing "The Mantle of Magic" to a successor; Kellar named Howard Thurston as his successor.

11. Howard Thurston (legacy)

Full name: Howard Thurston

Howard Thurston Date of birth: 20 July 1869

20 July 1869 Date of death: 13 April 1936

13 April 1936 Nationality: American

American Profession: Grand stage illusionist

Howard Thurston was renowned for his grand stage illusions and was considered one of the world's leading magicians — his shows rivalled those of Houdini himself. His ability to captivate and charm large audiences with illusions like the "Levitation of Princess Karnac" made him a beloved figure. Thurston's touring show was, at its peak, one of the largest theatrical productions in America.

10. Dai Vernon (legacy)

Full name: David Frederick Wingfield Verner (known as Dai Vernon)

David Frederick Wingfield Verner (known as Dai Vernon) Date of birth: 11 June 1894

11 June 1894 Date of death: 21 August 1992

21 August 1992 Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Close-up magician, card expert

Known as "The Professor," Vernon is responsible for helping create the modern look of close-up magic. Vernon was revered for his close-up magic and his profound influence on card magic. His pursuit of naturalness in sleight of hand and his creative approach to magic theory shaped the craft for future generations.

9. Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin (legacy — father of modern magic)

Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin photographed in formal attire. Photo: Apic (modified by the author)

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Full name: Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin

Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin Date of birth: 7 December 1805

7 December 1805 Place of birth: Blois, France

Blois, France Date of death: 13 June 1871

13 June 1871 Nationality: French

French Profession: Illusionist, inventor, clockmaker

Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin is revered as the father of modern magic for revolutionising the art with his sophisticated performances, innovative use of mechanical devices, and introduction of formal attire instead of traditional wizard robes.

While working as a watchmaker, he accidentally purchased a set of magic books — intending to buy a treatise on clockmaking — a twist of fate that sparked his lifelong dedication to illusion. In 1845, Robert-Houdin opened his Soirées Fantastiques at the Palais Royal in Paris, launching a theatrical standard every magician since has aspired to.

8. Siegfried & Roy (legacy — Las Vegas legends)

Entertainers Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn dedicate "White Tiger Way" during a ceremony. Photo: John Aquino

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Full names: Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn Nationalities: German-American

German-American Active: 1967–2003

1967–2003 Profession: Grand illusionists, Las Vegas headliners

Grand illusionists, Las Vegas headliners Known for: White tigers, Mirage residency

Siegfried & Roy were the pioneers of the Las Vegas magic show, well known for performing with tigers and other animals. They were the absolute masters of the grand-scale illusion spectacular.

Their residency at the Mirage hotel ran for over a decade and redefined what a Las Vegas magic show could be. Their production budget and animal-assisted illusions set a standard that influenced every major Vegas spectacle that followed.

7. Steven Frayne — Dynamo (~$4 million)

Dynamo, Magician, on the ITV stage during Facebook Creative Talks: Creativity in a Connected World. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

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Full name: Steven Frayne

Steven Frayne Stage name: Dynamo (formerly)

Dynamo (formerly) Date of birth: 17 December 1982

17 December 1982 Place of birth: Bradford, England

Bradford, England Nationality: British

British Profession: Street magician, illusionist

Street magician, illusionist Net worth: ~$4 million

~$4 million Instagram: @dynamomagician

Steven Frayne, formerly known by the stage name Dynamo, is a British magician and illusionist. His television show Dynamo: Magician Impossible ran from July 2011 to September 2014, and saw him win the Best Entertainment Programme award at the 2012 and 2013 Broadcast Awards.

His signature stunt was appearing to walk across the River Thames towards the Houses of Parliament in 2011, followed by levitating beside the Shard. His series Magician Impossible turned a generation on to magic and made him one of Britain's most famous magicians.

6. Shin Lim (~$5 million)

US magician and performer Shin Lim arrives for the 51st American Music Awards. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Liang-Shun Lim

Liang-Shun Lim Date of birth: 25 September 1991

25 September 1991 Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Profession: Close-up card magician

Close-up card magician Net worth: ~$5 million

~$5 million Instagram: @shinlim

Quite simply the finest close-up card magician of his generation, Shin Lim's signature is self-choreographed sleight of hand set to music — cards appearing, vanishing, and transforming at his fingertips in total silence.

He is the 2015 FISM close-up champion and the only magician to win America's Got Talent twice (Season 13 and AGT: The Champions). Born in 1991, Shin Lim now headlines his own show, Limitless, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. Criss Angel (~$50 million)

Illusionist Criss Angel poses after a news conference. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos

Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos Date of birth: 19 December 1967

19 December 1967 Place of birth: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Nationality: American

American Profession: Magician, illusionist, musician

Magician, illusionist, musician Net worth: ~$50 million

Criss Angel was born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos on Long Island, New York. His passion for magic started when he was seven years old after his aunt showed him a card trick. The magician became famous as a street magician, illusionist, and star and creator of the television show Criss Angel Mindfreak.

Criss Angel stands out for his theatrical and often edgy approach to magic, seamlessly blending rock music, gothic aesthetics, and extreme physical challenges. His A&E series Criss Angel Mindfreak, which launched in 2005 and ran for six seasons, introduced a darker, urban, and rock-influenced visual language to magic.

4. David Blaine (~$50 million)

Magician David Blaine attends TimesTalks. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Blaine White

David Blaine White Date of birth: 4 April 1973

4 April 1973 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Nationality: American

American Profession: Street magician, endurance artist, illusionist

Street magician, endurance artist, illusionist Net worth: ~$50 million

~$50 million Instagram: @DavidBlaine

Magician David Blaine became the antithesis to the glitz and glamour of 1980s magic by introducing a stripped-down version of the craft at its core. His 1997 television special, David Blaine: Street Magic, involved the magician roaming the streets of America performing magic for surprised spectators.

Blaine's style was a huge and often-imitated hit; he went on to appear in various television specials where he established himself as an endurance artist, pushing the physical limits of human possibility — including achieving a 17-minute, 4-second underwater breath hold.

3. Penn & Teller (~$300 million combined)

Comedy duo Penn and Teller, Penn Jillette and Raymond Teller, as they are inducted into the Magic Circle. Photo: Belinda Jiao

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Penn Fraser Jillette and Raymond Joseph Teller

Penn Fraser Jillette and Raymond Joseph Teller Active: 1975–present

1975–present Nationality: American

American Profession: Comedy-magic duo, debunkers, Las Vegas headliners

Comedy-magic duo, debunkers, Las Vegas headliners Net worth: ~$400 million combined

The bad boys of magic have been at it for over forty years and continue to play sold-out shows in their home theatre at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas. Penn & Teller modernised the art form of magic for the 21st century by adapting to the mediums of television and the internet.

Their long-running show Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW has given a global platform to hundreds of up-and-coming magicians, including Shin Lim, cementing their status as kingmakers of the craft.

2. David Copperfield (~$1 billion)

Illusionist David Copperfield attends the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Seth Kotkin

David Seth Kotkin Date of birth: 16 September 1956

16 September 1956 Place of birth: Metuchen, New Jersey

Metuchen, New Jersey Nationality: American

American Profession: Stage illusionist, TV personality, producer

Stage illusionist, TV personality, producer Net worth: ~$1 billion

David Copperfield is widely regarded as the most successful magician in history, boasting an estimated net worth of approximately $1 billion. His annual income, estimated between $40 and $60 million, primarily stems from the 500-plus shows he performs yearly at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Copperfield's accolades include 21 Emmy Awards, titles such as Magician of the Century, Magician of the Millennium, and King of Magic, and the Living Legend Award from the U.S. Library of Congress. He has also been named a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and holds 11 Guinness World Records, including "Most tickets sold worldwide by a solo entertainer."

1. Harry Houdini — the most famous magician of all time

Hungarian-American magician Harry Houdini posing for the camera. Photo: Pictorial Parade

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Erik Weisz (later Ehrich Weiss)

Erik Weisz (later Ehrich Weiss) Date of birth: 24 March 1874

24 March 1874 Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Date of death: 31 October 1926, Detroit, Michigan

31 October 1926, Detroit, Michigan Nationality: Hungarian-American

Hungarian-American Profession: Escapologist, illusionist, stunt performer, author, actor

Harry Houdini is widely regarded as the most famous magician of all time. The Hungarian-American escapologist became a household name in the early 1900s, and his surname is still a byword for any daring escape.

Houdini was far more than an escape artist. He was a magician, showman, inventor, movie star, author, and relentless self-promoter whose name became synonymous with escaping the impossible. When Weisz became a professional magician, he began calling himself "Harry Houdini" after the French magician Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin, whose autobiography he read in 1890.

What sets Houdini apart from every magician who came before or after him is not simply what he did — it is what he meant. Houdini's legacy endures, marking him as a pioneer in entertainment and an advocate against deception, influencing future generations of performers and stunt artists.

FAQs

Who is the most famous magician ever?

Harry Houdini consistently ranks at the top for his death-defying escapes and influence on the craft. His ability to break out of chains, locked trunks, and prison cells made him a household name that still defines magic for most people. While styles have shifted from the Vaudeville era to modern stage illusions, his status as the gold standard remains unchallenged.

Who are the most famous magicians in the world today?

David Copperfield remains the benchmark for grand illusion, while Shin Lim is the standout close-up card magician of his generation, and David Blaine, Dynamo, and Criss Angel lead the modern street and TV scene.

Who is the richest magician in the world?

David Copperfield, the iconic American illusionist, has amassed a staggering net worth of $1 billion, solidifying his status as the wealthiest magician globally. His Las Vegas MGM show has sold out for 15-plus years, grossing over $4 billion in ticket sales.

Who are the most famous magicians on TV?

Magic has retained its popularity into the 21st century by adapting to television, with magicians such as David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, Criss Angel, David Blaine, and Shin Lim modernising the art form. Penn & Teller's Fool Us and Criss Angel's Mindfreak rank among the most-watched magic shows ever produced.

Was Harry Houdini the greatest escapologist of all time?

More than a century after his death, Houdini remains the most famous magician in history. Behind the legend was a fascinating man whose real story is often even stranger than the myths. No escapologist since has matched his cultural impact, and his name remains in everyday language as a descriptor for extraordinary escapes.

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Source: Legit.ng