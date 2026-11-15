Canada Announces Major Changes to Express Entry System, Targets Skilled Immigrants
- Canada's immigration authority announced changes to the Comprehensive Ranking System used to rank Express Entry candidates for permanent residence
- The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada described the update as the first step in broader reforms to modernise the Express Entry system
- IRCC said the changes are aimed at addressing Canada's labour market needs and reducing administrative bottlenecks across immigration programmes
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Ottawa, Canada - As more Nigerians continue to embrace 'japa' and seek opportunities abroad, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced changes to how it ranks and selects skilled immigrants through the Express Entry system.
Japa is a Nigerian slang term derived from the Yoruba words já (to break or run) and pa (completely), meaning to flee, escape or leave quickly.
What is changing in Express Entry?
Canada stated that the update is designed to bring its immigration programmes in line with the country's current economic needs.
The IRCC disclosed the changes in a statement published on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
The update targets the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), the scoring framework used to assess and rank candidates seeking permanent residence through Express Entry. IRCC said the revised approach will better identify skilled immigrants whose experience and qualifications can contribute to Canada's economic growth and fill gaps in its labour market.
The agency called the change the first step in a wider set of reforms aimed at modernising the Express Entry system. It said the planned reforms would also cut down on administrative delays that have slowed processing across various immigration programmes.
Canada: What the update means for applicants
The announcement signals that Canada intends to revisit how it evaluates foreign skilled workers as it continues to align immigration policy with economic priorities. IRCC did not release specific scoring changes or indicate when further reforms would follow, but said the update marks the beginning of a broader effort to improve efficiency.
Express Entry is a points-based immigration selection system through which Canada manages applications for three federal economic immigration programmes. Candidates are ranked using CRS scores, and those with the highest scores are invited to apply for permanent residence through regular draws conducted by the IRCC.
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- Canada sets minimum stay duration for applicants seeking citizenship
Canada sets key work permit rules
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.
IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.
The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.