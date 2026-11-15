Canada's immigration authority announced changes to the Comprehensive Ranking System used to rank Express Entry candidates for permanent residence

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada described the update as the first step in broader reforms to modernise the Express Entry system

IRCC said the changes are aimed at addressing Canada's labour market needs and reducing administrative bottlenecks across immigration programmes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - As more Nigerians continue to embrace 'japa' and seek opportunities abroad, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced changes to how it ranks and selects skilled immigrants through the Express Entry system.

Japa is a Nigerian slang term derived from the Yoruba words já (to break or run) and pa (completely), meaning to flee, escape or leave quickly.

Canada updates its Express Entry ranking system as part of broader reforms to attract skilled immigrants who meet its economic and labour market needs. Photo credit: Semafor.

Source: UGC

What is changing in Express Entry?

Canada stated that the update is designed to bring its immigration programmes in line with the country's current economic needs.

The IRCC disclosed the changes in a statement published on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The update targets the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), the scoring framework used to assess and rank candidates seeking permanent residence through Express Entry. IRCC said the revised approach will better identify skilled immigrants whose experience and qualifications can contribute to Canada's economic growth and fill gaps in its labour market.

The agency called the change the first step in a wider set of reforms aimed at modernising the Express Entry system. It said the planned reforms would also cut down on administrative delays that have slowed processing across various immigration programmes.

Canada updates its Express Entry CRS to prioritise skilled immigrants who meet its economic and labour market needs. Photo credit: Politico.

Source: UGC

Canada: What the update means for applicants

The announcement signals that Canada intends to revisit how it evaluates foreign skilled workers as it continues to align immigration policy with economic priorities. IRCC did not release specific scoring changes or indicate when further reforms would follow, but said the update marks the beginning of a broader effort to improve efficiency.

Express Entry is a points-based immigration selection system through which Canada manages applications for three federal economic immigration programmes. Candidates are ranked using CRS scores, and those with the highest scores are invited to apply for permanent residence through regular draws conducted by the IRCC.

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Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.

Source: Legit.ng