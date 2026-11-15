The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 takes place from 3 to 6 December at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, closing out the Formula 1 season for the 18th consecutive year. This guide covers every session time, ticket price, grandstand recommendation, broadcast details, and the women's series you need to know about.

Oscar Piastri during the post-season testing day after the 2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo: Nicolas Economou (Modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 is the final race of the season, held on Sunday 6 December at Yas Marina Circuit.

at Yas Marina Circuit. General admission tickets start from AED 995 for a three-day Abu Dhabi Hill pass , with grandstand seats from roughly AED 2,395.

, with grandstand seats from roughly AED 2,395. Every ticket includes access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts , with Zara Larsson, Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, and The Script already confirmed.

, with Zara Larsson, Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, and The Script already confirmed. US fans must watch on Apple TV , which became Formula 1's exclusive American broadcast partner from the 2026 season.

, which became Formula 1's exclusive American broadcast partner from the 2026 season. F1 Academy — Formula 1's official all-female racing series — does not support the Abu Dhabi round but runs seven events across the 2026 season.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 schedule

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from 3 to 6 December. As the 23rd and final round of the FIA Formula One World Championship, the weekend follows a traditional format: three practice sessions, qualifying, and the Grand Prix.

Here is the full session-by-session breakdown:

Session Date Local time (GST) GMT Free Practice 1 Friday 4 December 2:30 p.m. 10:30 a.m. Free Practice 2 Friday 4 December 6:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Free Practice 3 Saturday 5 December 3:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Qualifying Saturday 5 December 7:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. Race Sunday 6 December 5:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m.

The race is a twilight event starting at 17:00 GST (UTC+4) over 58 laps of the 5.281 km circuit.

Yas Marina Circuit has seen more than one title decided at the venue, including Max Verstappen's 2021 championship win. The circuit is 5.281 km long, and the race runs for 58 laps.

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the F1 race car No. 27 for the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Formula One Team. Photo: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets 2026

Tickets are on sale now through several authorised channels. Tickets start at AED 995 for three days on Abu Dhabi Hill, and every ticket includes access to the Yasalam concerts for the day.

General admission

Abu Dhabi Hill is the cheapest way in at AED 995 for three days or AED 1,995 for four. It offers general admission with no reserved seats, so arriving early is advisable for a good spot.

Grandstand seats

The grandstand pricing for four-day passes is as follows:

Grandstand Price from (AED, 4 days) Marina 2,395 North Straight 2,400 South 2,495 North 2,595 West 4,500 West Club 4,900 Main 6,200

Hospitality packages

Hospitality prices range from roughly AED 3,000 at the top of the North Grandstand to over AED 15,000 for premium suites. Paddock Club packages through authorised agents start at around $15,000 for three days.

You can browse official options directly on the F1 ticket store.

What is included with every ticket?

All grandstand tickets include access to the Oasis areas, the F1 Fanzone, and the Yasalam after-race concerts; the number of concert nights included varies by ticket duration.

Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2026

Fans attending the four-day Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 get access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, featuring world-class international performers.

Confirmed acts so far include:

Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi as opening night acts.

Imagine Dragons on Saturday 5 December, and The Chainsmokers and The Script on Sunday 6 December.

The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Beata Zawrzel

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi stages some of the biggest post-race concerts, held at the Etihad Park venue next to the circuit, with Andrea Bocelli launching a separate Yasalam Classics series on Wednesday 2 December — a ticketed event distinct from the main Grand Prix passes.

Best places to watch at Yas Marina Circuit

Choosing the right grandstand shapes your entire weekend experience. The West Grandstand is recommended for its overtaking action into Turn 6, while the Main Grandstand overlooking the start-finish straight is the place to enjoy Abu Dhabi's famed pyrotechnics and podium celebrations.

Recommended grandstands include the West Grandstand and South Grandstand for on-track racing action, the Main Grandstand for the race build-up and podium ceremony, and the North Grandstand for easiest access to the post-race concerts.

Few places capture the magic of the weekend quite like the Marina Grandstand, which has earned a reputation as one of the liveliest spots on the circuit, with clear views of Turn 9 and a stunning marina backdrop.

The Abu Dhabi Hill general admission zone offers flexible open-viewing access across multiple vantage points for a fraction of grandstand prices — and still includes the Yasalam concerts.

Dino Beganovic of Sweden is on track during post-season testing. Photo: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

In the US

Formula 1's exclusive broadcast partner is Apple TV, following a landmark five-year partnership that began with the 2026 season. Apple TV broadcasts every session live, including all Free Practices, Qualifying sessions, Sprints, and Grands Prix.

While most sessions and races require a paid Apple TV subscription, select marquee race weekends—such as the Austrian and Las Vegas Grands Prix—are offered to U.S. viewers completely free-to-air on the app without needing a subscription.

In the UK and globally

Every race in 2026 is available to watch live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom. Fans outside the US and UK should check their local broadcaster, as rights vary by country.

What is F1 for girls called?

F1 Academy is an all-female, Formula 4-level, open-wheel racing championship founded and organised by Formula Motorsport Limited. The series serves as a direct feeder category where top finishers earn Super Licence points toward Formula 2 and Formula 1.

Fans during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

The fourth F1 Academy campaign features 14 races across seven rounds, continuing a reverse-grid race at each event. For the third year running, it supports selected rounds of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

However, the all-women series' fourth campaign began in Shanghai on 14 March and finishes on the Las Vegas Strip on 21 November — meaning the Abu Dhabi round is not part of the F1 Academy 2026 calendar.

F1 Academy raced at the British Grand Prix for the first time in 2026, on 3–5 July, twelve years after Managing Director Susie Wolff made her Free Practice debut at Silverstone in 2014.

FAQs

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs from 3 to 6 December 2026 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the race on Sunday 6 December.

What time does the F1 race start in Abu Dhabi?

The Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts on Sunday 6 December at 13:00 GMT. That is 5:00 p.m. local Abu Dhabi time (GST) and 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How much does an F1 ticket cost in Abu Dhabi?

General admission tickets start from around AED 745 for a single day. A three-day Abu Dhabi Hill ticket starts from AED 995, and the four-day pass is listed at AED 1,695. The promoter uses dynamic pricing, so prices move with demand and figures may change closer to race week.

Where is the best place to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The South Grandstand is the strongest pick for atmosphere, sitting right at the Turn 9 hairpin with the marina backdrop, while Abu Dhabi Hill is the best budget option.

Is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the last race of the season?

Yes. The 2026 F1 season runs 23 races following rescheduling, and the championship concludes on 6 December in Abu Dhabi.

Final word

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 is a four-day event from 3 to 6 December at Yas Marina Circuit, with the race starting at 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. Tickets start at AED 995 for a three-day general admission pass and go up to AED 6,200 or more for premium grandstand access—all including the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. US viewers can watch exclusively on Apple TV, while UK fans tune in via Sky Sports F1. Book early, as the season finale consistently sells out fast.

We shared details about the K-dramas premiering in November 2026, including their release dates, platforms, genres and casts.

The lineup includes an Oscar-contending Netflix film, a high-profile fantasy romance and the return of a legal drama that drew a 17.7% peak nationwide rating. Which release will be the month's biggest hit?

Source: Legit.ng