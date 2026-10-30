Arabella Stanton is the 12-year-old English actress who has taken the entertainment world by storm. In May 2025, she was confirmed to be cast as Hermione Granger in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series. The announcement sent social media into overdrive, with millions of fans worldwide debating everything from her stage pedigree to her ethnicity, and with the series now premiering on Christmas Day 2026, the spotlight around Arabella Stanton has never been more intense.

From L-R. Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout at the launch party for HBO Max UK & Ireland at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Photo: Lucy North (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Arabella Stanton landed the role of Hermione Granger in May 2025 , beating out tens of thousands of children from across the world.

, beating out tens of thousands of children from across the world. She made her West End debut as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical , performing at the Cambridge Theatre from September 2023 to March 2024.

, performing at the Cambridge Theatre from September 2023 to March 2024. She was chosen from over 32,000 audition tapes , marking her first-ever television role.

, marking her first-ever television role. Arabella's ethnicity has not been publicly confirmed by her family or HBO, fuelling significant online debate.

by her family or HBO, fuelling significant online debate. The HBO series is set to premiere on 25 December 2026, with Arabella appearing alongside John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.

Profile summary

Full name Arabella Stanton Date of birth 11 April 2014 Age 12 (as of October 2026) Nationality British Occupation Actress, singer Training Aldance Dance School (Bracknell); British Theatre Academy; Guildford School of Acting Representation Olivia Bell Management Instagram @arabellastantonofficial Known for Hermione Granger (Harry Potter, HBO)

Arabella Stanton's early life and training

Five facts about actress Arabella Stanton. Photo: Lucy North - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Arabella Stanton was born on 11 April 2014 and is an English child actress. Her hometown is in England, though her family has kept precise location details private.

From a young age, Arabella showed a passion for performance across multiple disciplines. She studied at the Aldance Dance School in Bracknell before later training at the British Theatre Academy and the Guildford School of Acting.

Her earliest stage credits came in junior productions. Prior to her debut at the Cambridge Theatre, she appeared in productions including Matilda Jr as Lavender, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr as Jemima, and Frozen Jr as Little/Middle Anna.

Arabella Stanton's parents and family

Her parents manage her public profile and social media presence to ensure she maintains a balanced life while navigating her sudden rise to fame. Neither parent has been named in verified sources, and the family has deliberately maintained their privacy.

Her Instagram account is reportedly run by her parents and sticks to work-related posts only. It is listed as a "Parent Managed Account" in the bio.

Arabella Stanton's career: from West End to HBO

Arabella's professional career is remarkably rich for someone her age. She went from junior productions to the West End's most prestigious stages in just a few years.

How old was Arabella Stanton when she played Matilda?

Arabella Stanton made her theatre debut as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical from September 2023 to March 2024 at the Cambridge Theatre, London, for the Royal Shakespeare Company. She was nine years old when the run began, making her one of the youngest performers to take on that demanding lead role.

Prior to being cast as Hermione Granger, she performed at Buckingham Palace for the BBC 500 Words Final during her time in the production, a performance that underlined just how exceptional her talent was considered at that early stage.

Her next stage role was equally impressive. She played Control in the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Starlight Express from July to September 2024.

What has Arabella Stanton been in?

Here is a full overview of Arabella's verified credits to date:

Year Production Role Venue/Platform 2023–2024 Matilda the Musical Matilda Wormwood Cambridge Theatre, West End 2024 Starlight Express Control Wembley Park Theatre 2026– Harry Potter (TV series) Hermione Granger HBO 2025– Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions Hermione Granger (voice) Audible

The Hermione casting: a worldwide search

After a long, extraordinary worldwide search for British children aged between 9 and 11, Arabella Stanton was cast as Hermione Granger, alongside Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Arabella auditioned for Hermione Granger in late 2024, after a casting call search occurred from September to November 2024, and was announced as the actress for the role on 27 May 2025.

In a statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said,

The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.

Stanton's role as Hermione marks her first television appearance, a remarkable leap from the stage.

She also secured a major audio role. Arabella voices Hermione for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

What is Arabella Stanton's ethnicity? Is the new Hermione Indian or Black?

Arabella's appearance sparked one of the most-discussed casting debates of 2025. Fans zeroed in on Arabella largely because she doesn't look like Emma Watson.

While her ethnicity has not been revealed, she is talented and facing an uphill battle from some fans. No official statement from HBO, her management, or her family has confirmed her background.

The open casting call emphasised inclusivity, explicitly stating that roles were open to all children regardless of ethnicity or gender identity.

The wider debate touches on deeper tensions within the fandom. J.K. Rowling once said Hermione's race was never specified in the books, and the character was played by a Black actress, Noma Dumezweni, in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Prior to being cast as Hermione Granger in HBO's #HarryPotter, Arabella Stanton played Matilda Wormwood in the West End production of Matilda the Musical. She even performed at Buckingham Palace for the BBC 500 Words Final.

Until Arabella or her family choose to speak publicly about her heritage, her ethnicity remains unconfirmed.

Arabella Stanton now: latest news

Arabella is firmly in the global spotlight as her HBO debut approaches.

HBO's Harry Potter series will make its debut on 25 December 2026. Multiple trailers have now been released, and fan anticipation is enormous.

HBO unveiled a new trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in September 2026, which begins with Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout) and Hermione (Arabella Stanton) arriving for the sorting ceremony.

A further trailer released in September 2026, shared on TODAY, gave fans a f irst look at John Lithgow's Dumbledore and other cast members ahead of the Christmas 2026 debut.

The newcomers will join other big names on the show, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Arabella's official Instagram has surged to around 129,000 followers since her casting was announced, a dramatic rise from the roughly 14,000 she had in May 2025.

Personal interests

Offstage, Arabella leads an active life. She enjoys playing hockey, skiing, and horse riding; has participated in swimming competitions and triathlons; and plays the clarinet.

FAQs

How old is Arabella Stanton? Arabella Stanton was born on 11 April 2014 and is 12 years old as of October 2026. What is Arabella Stanton's ethnicity? Her ethnicity has not been publicly confirmed by her family or HBO. The casting call was open to children of all ethnicities, and neither her management nor the network has addressed the question directly. Is the new Hermione Indian or Black? No official statement confirms Arabella Stanton's background. Online debate about her appearance has not been resolved by any verified source. How old was Arabella Stanton when she played Matilda? She was nine years old when she began playing Matilda Wormwood at the Cambridge Theatre in September 2023. What has Arabella Stanton been in? Her major credits include Matilda the Musical (West End, 2023–2024), Starlight Express (West End, 2024), and the upcoming HBO series Harry Potter (2026), in which she plays Hermione Granger. Who are Arabella Stanton's parents? Her parents' names have not been made public. They manage her Instagram account and have deliberately kept the family out of the spotlight. When does the HBO Harry Potter series premiere? The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is set to premiere on 25 December 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. Does Arabella Stanton have social media? Yes. Her official Instagram handle is @arabellastantonofficial, which had around 129,000 followers as of late 2026. The account is parent-managed.

We also highlighted facts about 15 Black actresses under 30 who are shaping film and television, including Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Amandla Stenberg and Quvenzhané Wallis.

Their achievements span award-winning performances, major film and television roles, music and production. Marsai Martin made Hollywood history as its youngest executive producer, while Quvenzhané Wallis earned an Academy Award nomination at age nine.

Source: Legit.ng