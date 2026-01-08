Meet Meg Donnelly's boyfriend, Drake Rodger, and their slow-burn romance story
In February 2024, long-standing curiosity about Meg Donnelly's boyfriend came to an end after details of her relationship with Hollywood actor Drake Rodger were revealed. Starring in The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel sparked a romance between the co-actors. Since then, their love has blossomed on and off the screen.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Meet Meg Donnelly's boyfriend, Drake Rodger
- What does Drake Rodger do for a living?
- Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger’s romantic timeline
- November 2022: Donnelly and Rodger meet on The Winchesters' set
- August 2023: The couple picket together during the SAG-AFTRA strike
- 2023: Donnelly and Rodger make red carpet appearances together
- February 2024:Donnelly confirms her relationship with Rodger
- January 2025: Donnelly celebrates Rodger’s birthday
- August 2025: They attend the U.S. Open together
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger met while on the set of the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, where they both starred as lead actors.
- Although the couple began dating in late 2022, they officially confirmed their relationship to the public in February 2024.
- The pair continue to appear and walk red carpets together at high-profile events, such as the world premiere of Zombie 4: Dawn of the Vampires and the 2025 U.S. Open.
Profile summary
Full name
Drake Rodger
Gender
Male
Date of birth
26 January 1999
Age
26 years as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
Keokuk, Iowa, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Height in centimetres
191
Height in feet
6'3"
Weight in kilograms
86
Weight in pounds
190
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Hazel
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Meg Elizabeth Donnelly
Profession
Actor
Social media
Meet Meg Donnelly's boyfriend, Drake Rodger
Drake was born in Keokuk, Iowa, in the United States. His family reportedly moved around the Midwest a lot during his childhood, as his parents followed work wherever they could find it. While his parents' names are yet to be revealed, IMDb reports that he has two siblings.
Despite being one of the fastest-rising actors in Hollywood, he has shielded his family from the prying eyes of the media. He has also not disclosed details of his childhood and upbringing.
At fourteen, the family relocated to South Florida, where he remained until the age of nineteen. During this time, he found a love of sports and the arts. This is evident in his Backstage profile, which lists multiple sports skills, including basketball, football, baseball, boxing, weightlifting, and surfing.
It was in Florida, USA, that he worked as a lifeguard and discovered his passion for the arts and began studying them. From the age of 18, he received training and instruction from Performers Studio Workshop, Cast Studio, and the Andi Matheny Acting Studios. He also received private coaching from Todd Sheeler and on-camera training from Christinna Chauncey.
What does Drake Rodger do for a living?
Drake Roger is a professional actor, known for taking on athletic and dramatic lead and supporting roles in films and television series. Since 2018, he has been cast in mid to high-profile films and TV series.
Filmography
Drake Rodger made his debut at age 18 in a supporting role for the film Not Alone. His 2022 breakout role in the Supernatural franchise, The Winchesters, has expanded his portfolio into thriller and drama genres.
Film/TV show
Role
Release year
Quiet In My Town
Brian Blanton
Yet to be released
Prison Break
Tommy
2026
Last Known Backup
Dave
2025
Motorheads
Ray Young
2025
Landman
Dakota Loving
2024
Silence on Set
Self
2023
The Winchesters
John Winchester
2022–2023
Supernatural Then and Now
Self
2022
The Social
Self
2022
Mantra
Nathan Kamber
2022
Hardcore
August
2022
The In Between
Judd
2022
Not Alone
Conor
2018
Terra Beach
Dave
2018
Murder RX
Zack Harris
2018
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger’s romantic timeline
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger met and grew close while filming The Winchesters. Cast as romantic leads, on the film series, the pair's romance blooming in late 2022, prompting them to go on a road trip after filming. They officially confirmed their relationship in February 2024.
In the horror film, Drake plays John Winchester, while Meg Donnelly plays May Campbell. The on-screen couple embark on a dangerous journey to save the world and track down their missing fathers. They later become parents of Sam and Dean Winchester, who star in the original Supernatural series.
November 2022: Donnelly and Rodger meet on The Winchesters' set
Meg Donnelly and Drake have been together since 2022 when they co-starred in The Winchesters. Their relationship did not start during the pilot episode of the show. During a September 2024 appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Donnelly opened up about their relationship's timeline.
I had just come out of a relationship. It's really complicated so we weren't together on the pilot and then the whole summer we talked here and there. But when we came back for filming in like August, September, October, November, like around that time.
She added;
We were like a thing the whole time, and everybody in the cast (knew). It was very obvious, but everybody knew even the creators, everybody, everyone knew, and we were like no... Then in one of the episodes we had to like kiss for the first time on screen, and everyone was like, ‘Okay, you guys have kissed before.'
August 2023: The couple picket together during the SAG-AFTRA strike
On 31 August 2023, Meg and Drake joined writers, crew and other cast members of the Supernatural universe for the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. The couple joined in support with other actors in demanding for fair compensation, fair wages, better working conditions, and AI protection.
2023: Donnelly and Rodger make red carpet appearances together
Before publicly confirming their relationship, Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, made a few red carpet appearances in 2023. On 11 February 2023, they made their first red carpet appearance at the Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, USA.
Other appearances include the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in April, and the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' Knights of the Zodiac in May 2023.
On 14 October 2023, they were photographed together at the third annual legacy ball at SLS Hotel, in Los Angeles, California.
February 2024:Donnelly confirms her relationship with Rodger
In February 2024, the American singer and actress officially confirmed her relationship with her former co-star, Drake Rodger. The pair, who had sparked dating rumours since filming the show in 2022, confirmed the status of their relationship during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show.
Meg explained that while they were not actively hiding their romance, they had chosen to keep a low profile on social media to maintain some privacy.
It's not like off limits. It isn't like we were hiding each other anything. We’re not trying to hide it at all. It’s just that, I feel like on my last couple relationships it was very public, so now I’m kind of trying to keep it — not even private, because I’ll talk about it as much as possible because I love him so much.
She added;
He is really cool. I'm, and I feel like the past year so like he has just been incredible even for music and acting and stuff.
January 2025: Donnelly celebrates Rodger’s birthday
On 26 January 2025, Drake Rodger rang in his 26th birthday with a prom-themed surprise celebration. His girlfriend, actress Meg Donnelly, marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media, describing Rodger as her other half and best friend.
The couple celebrated together with family and friends by hosting a whimsical costume-themed party, which Roger jokingly called the best first prom a guy could ask for. The couple was dressed up as prom king and queen for the night.
August 2025: They attend the U.S. Open together
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger were seen together at the U.S. Open on August 25, 2025, confirming their real-life romance is still going strong. The pair met as costars on the set of The Winchesters and have been dating since 2022, though they only publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2024.
They attended the U.S. Open as a couple, sitting in the IHG Hotels & Resorts Suite to watch the men's and women's singles first-round matches. Photos from the event show them cuddling and enjoying the day together.
FAQs
- Who is Meg Donnelly? Meg Donnelly is an American actress and singer widely recognised for her roles in Zombies, American Housewife and The Winchesters.
- Who is Drake Rodger? Drake Rodger is an American actor best known for portraying John Winchester in the television series The Winchesters.
- Are Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger still together? The couple is still together as of 2026 and was recently seen attending the U.S. Open as a couple in August 2025.
- Do Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly like each other? Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly share a long-term friendship and have described themselves as best friends who have grown up together over the last decade.
- Are Milo and Meg a real couple? Despite their on-screen chemistry, Milo and Meg have confirmed in interviews that they are not a real-life couple.
- Is Meg Donnelly married? Meg Donnelly is not married.
- When did Meg and Drake get together? Meg and Drake began dating in late 2022 after filming the pilot for their show.
- How did Meg Donnelly and Drake meet? The two met while working together on the set of the television series The Winchesters.
As of early 2026, Meg Donnelly's boyfriend continues to be a prominent figure in her life as they both navigate busy schedules in the entertainment industry. The pair transitioned from co-stars to real-life lovers and have remained a steady couple through 2025, frequently supporting one another's individual career milestones and attending red-carpet premieres.
