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2026 Ballon d’Or: Updated Rankings After Spain Beat France in FIFA World Cup Semi-final
Football

2026 Ballon d’Or: Updated Rankings After Spain Beat France in FIFA World Cup Semi-final

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Spain have beaten France 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, stopping a third consecutive final
  • Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored for Spain to progress to their first final since South Africa 2010
  • The result has dented the Ballon d'Or chances of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise

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France will not play in a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final after their 2-0 loss to Spain in the semi-final of the 2026 edition in the United States.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Lucas Digne inadvertently kicked Lamine Yamal in the box. Pedro Porro added the other goal in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, France, 2026 FIFA World Cup.
French trio suffer Ballon d'Or blow after World Cup elimination. Photo by FIFA.
Source: Getty Images

The French attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise struggled to make an impact on a difficult day for Didier Deschamps’ side.

The result will have a big influence on the 2026 Ballon d'Or after three of the favourites to win the award failed to reach the final of the World Cup.

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2026 Ballon d'Or contenders

Current holder Dembele was the leading favourite to win the award, heading into the tournament and after a slow start, he exploded and scored five goals.

Michael Olise was also among the favourites after his brilliant season with Bayern Munich. He has been one of France’s best players at the World Cup with five assists.

Mbappe, despite a trophyless season with Real Madrid, came alive at the World Cup and currently has eight goals at the tournament, joint top with Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Declan Rice are the other names in the Ballon d'Or race, all of whom could boost or deflate their chances of winning.

Yamal has been underwhelming at the World Cup and will need a big performance in the final to stamp his authority. Rice falls in the same category after his quiet performances in the knockout stage.

Read also

France coach Deschamps shares injury update on Kylian Mbappe after win vs Morocco

Kane appears like the outright favourite. He does not need to do much; he just hopes other contenders are unfortunate and he leads England to win the World Cup.

Top 5 Ballon d'Or favourites

Harry Kane

Lamine Yamal

Ousmane Dembele

Michael Olise

Kylian Mbappe

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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Ballon d'OrFIFA World Cup
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