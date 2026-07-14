Spain have beaten France 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, stopping a third consecutive final

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored for Spain to progress to their first final since South Africa 2010

The result has dented the Ballon d'Or chances of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise

France will not play in a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final after their 2-0 loss to Spain in the semi-final of the 2026 edition in the United States.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Lucas Digne inadvertently kicked Lamine Yamal in the box. Pedro Porro added the other goal in the second half.

French trio suffer Ballon d'Or blow after World Cup elimination. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The French attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise struggled to make an impact on a difficult day for Didier Deschamps’ side.

The result will have a big influence on the 2026 Ballon d'Or after three of the favourites to win the award failed to reach the final of the World Cup.

2026 Ballon d'Or contenders

Current holder Dembele was the leading favourite to win the award, heading into the tournament and after a slow start, he exploded and scored five goals.

Michael Olise was also among the favourites after his brilliant season with Bayern Munich. He has been one of France’s best players at the World Cup with five assists.

Mbappe, despite a trophyless season with Real Madrid, came alive at the World Cup and currently has eight goals at the tournament, joint top with Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Declan Rice are the other names in the Ballon d'Or race, all of whom could boost or deflate their chances of winning.

Yamal has been underwhelming at the World Cup and will need a big performance in the final to stamp his authority. Rice falls in the same category after his quiet performances in the knockout stage.

Kane appears like the outright favourite. He does not need to do much; he just hopes other contenders are unfortunate and he leads England to win the World Cup.

Top 5 Ballon d'Or favourites

Harry Kane

Lamine Yamal

Ousmane Dembele

Michael Olise

Kylian Mbappe

Source: Legit.ng