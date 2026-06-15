Dirty Dancing cast, including Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, and Cynthia Rhodes, delivered one of cinema's most unexpected box office triumphs. While a long-awaited sequel prepares to bring iconic characters back, some cast members have experienced Hollywood stardom. However, others have retired quietly, and others have passed away.

Dirty Dancing cast: Jennifer Grey (L), Patrick Swayze (C), and Cynthia Rhodes (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Aaron Rapoport, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jennifer Grey is set to return as Frances "Baby" Houseman in the official upcoming sequel, and will also serve as an executive producer .

is set to return as in the official upcoming sequel, and will also serve as an . Leading man Patrick Swayze passed away in 2009 , and veteran actor Jerry Orbach died in 2004 , leaving irreplaceable voids in the franchise.

in , and veteran actor in , leaving irreplaceable voids in the franchise. Co-stars like Cynthia Rhodes completely stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus entirely on family life.

Where is the Dirty Dancing cast now?

Though the romantic magic of 1987 cannot be duplicated, the Dirty Dancing cast helped create one of cinema's most enduring love stories. From breakout stars to seasoned actors, many of the film's cast members took very different paths after their time at Kellerman's resort. Here is a look at where the Dirty Dancing cast is now.

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey at the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" on 17 August 1987 (L). The actress attends the 2025 Producers Guild Awards (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey Date of birth: 26 March 1960

26 March 1960 Age: 66 years old (as of June 2026)

66 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Jennifer Grey captured global attention when she played Frances "Baby" Houseman. Baby is the idealistic young woman who falls for a charismatic dance instructor. Grey's chemistry with her co-stars defined the film and earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Grey's career faced an immediate challenge due to a highly publicised rhinoplasty in the early 1990s. This altered her appearance so significantly that it impacted her casting prospects.

Despite these professional challenges, Grey staged a major comeback by winning the eleventh season of America's Dancing with the Stars in 2010. The American actress subsequently appeared in various films and television series, including the acclaimed comedy Red Oaks and Duck Duck Goose.

Lionsgate recently confirmed that Grey will return to her career-defining role in an upcoming sequel. Regarding the project, Grey stated:

I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film.

Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze posing (L) and attending The Beast Wrap - Party at The Underground on 23 November 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen, Aaron Rapoport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patrick Wayne Swayze

Patrick Wayne Swayze Date of birth: 18 August 1952

18 August 1952 Date of death: 14 September 2009

14 September 2009 Age : 57 years old (as of September 2009)

: 57 years old (as of September 2009) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Patrick Swayze achieved permanent superstar status as Johnny Castle, the misunderstood dance instructor from the wrong side of the tracks. His exceptional background in classical ballet and rugged screen presence transformed the low-budget production into a global phenomenon.

The American actor followed this success with iconic leading roles in blockbuster films like Ghost and Point Break. Swayze continued to work in Hollywood for over two decades, balancing action cinema with stage work, including a West End run of Guys and Dolls.

Tragically, Swayze was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2008. He fought the disease publicly while continuing to film his final television series, The Beast. Swayze passed away in September 2009 at the age of 57.

Cynthia Rhodes

Cynthia Rhodes attends Richard Marx receiving a Triple Platinum Award in 1990 (L). The actress at the 19th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd, Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cynthia Rhodes

Cynthia Rhodes Date of birth: 21 November 1956

21 November 1956 Age: 69 years old (as of 2026)

69 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Cynthia Rhodes played Penny Johnson, Johnny's skilled dance partner whose sudden personal crisis propels the central plot forward. Before the role, Rhodes had already built a strong reputation as a dancer in Flashdance and Staying Alive. She also performed as the lead singer of the pop group Animotion.

Following her appearance in the film, Rhodes retired from show business. After marrying singer Richard Marx in 1989, she chose to focus completely on raising her three sons. Though she and Marx divorced in 2014 after 25 years of marriage, Rhodes remained committed to her quiet, private lifestyle.

Jerry Orbach

Jerry Orbach leaning on 'The Law and Harry McGraw,' 1987 (L). The actor at The Hotel Pierre (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jerome Bernard Orbach

Jerome Bernard Orbach Date of birth: 20 October 1935

20 October 1935 Date of death: 28 December 2004

28 December 2004 Age: 69 years old (as of December 2004)

Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Jerry Orbach anchored the film's emotional weight as Dr Jake Houseman, Baby's fiercely protective but ultimately fair-minded father. Already an accomplished Broadway icon, he brought undeniable gravity to the production. Shortly after the release of Dirty Dancing, he voiced the beloved character Lumiere in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast.

Jerry Orbach later starred as the cynical, witty Detective Lennie Briscoe on the long-running procedural drama Law & Order. He played the role for 12 seasons and became widely regarded as the franchise's foundational soul. Orbach passed away from prostate cancer in December 2004.

Jane Brucker

Jane Brucker on Dirty Dancing (L) and posing outdoors (R). Photo: @dirtydancingmovie1987 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Jane Brucker

Jane Brucker Date of birth: 14 May 1958

14 May 1958 Age: 68 years old (as of June 2026)

68 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Falls Church, Virginia, United States

Jane Brucker delivered unforgettable comic relief as Lisa Houseman. Houseman was Baby's self-absorbed older sister, famously performing an intentionally awkward hula dance at the resort's talent show. Brucker co-wrote the humorous song used for that specific scene during production.

After Dirty Dancing, Brucker appeared in many television shows, including Stealing Home, Wedding Album, and Bright Day. She later transitioned away from full-time acting to concentrate on screenwriting and raising her two daughters. Jane Brucker has also volunteered with children's theatre and community arts programs in Los Angeles.

Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop on 'Good Morning America' (L) and at the opening of "Becky Shaw" at Hayes Theatre on 6 April 2026 in New York City (R). Photo: Fred Watkins, Manny Carabel (modified by author)

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Full name: Carole Kelly Bishop

Carole Kelly Bishop Date of birth: 28 February 1944

28 February 1944 Age: 82 years old (as of June 2026)

82 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States

Kelly Bishop is an American dancer and actress who played Marjorie Houseman, the elegant matriarch of the Houseman family. However, she was originally cast in a much smaller role as a resort guest.

Bishop stepped into the pivotal part of the mother after the original actress fell ill just as filming commenced. Her experience as a Tony Award-winning Broadway dancer added immense professionalism to the set.

After the show ended, Kelly Bishop portrayed the wealthy, sharp-tongued matriarch Emily Gilmore on the hit series Gilmore Girls, a role she reprised in the 2016 revival. Her most recent role was Mrs Ivey in the 2023 film The Watchful Eye.

Lonny Price

Lonny Price at the Broadhurst Theatre, 27 March 2003 (L). The actor poses backstage on Broadway on 16 April 2026 (R). Photo: Bruce Glikas, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lonny Price

Lonny Price Date of birth: 9 March 1959

9 March 1959 Age: 67 years old (as of June 2026)

67 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Lonny Price portrayed Neil Kellerman, the earnest, somewhat obnoxious grandson of the resort's owner who attempts to court Baby. While his character lacked rhythm on screen, Price himself possessed deep artistic roots that reached far beyond acting.

Following his time in front of the camera, Price transitioned into a highly distinguished career as a film director for Broadway theatre and television. He has directed major productions involving the New York Philharmonic, including Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd and George Hearnwon. Price won Emmy Awards for his broadcast stagings of live musical events.

Max Cantor

Dirty Dancing cast member Max Cantor. Photo: @dirtydancingmovie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Michael Max Cantor

Michael Max Cantor Date of birth: 15 May 1959

15 May 1959 Date of death: 3 October 1991

3 October 1991 Age : 32 years old as of 1991

: 32 years old as of 1991 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Max Cantor played Robbie Gould, the smooth-talking, arrogant Ivy League waiter who dates Lisa Houseman while he secretly causes Penny's personal crisis. The son of a prominent theatrical producer, Cantor was a Harvard University graduate and showed immense potential as both a performer and a writer.

After the film, Cantor worked on a limited number of acting projects and began transitioning into investigative journalism. He was actively writing a detailed expose regarding the drug culture within New York's East Village when he tragically died in October 1991 at the young age of 32.

Is anyone from the original Dirty Dancing cast still performing together?

As of June 2026, none of the original romantic pairings or core cast members from the 1987 film is performing together. Jennifer Grey remains the primary torch-bearer for the original cast as she prepares the upcoming sequel.

The Dirty Dancing cast may have left Kellerman's resort in 1987, but it collective work created an enduring cinematic monument. While several key pillars of the production have sadly passed away, the surviving actors have built distinct paths across directing, writing, and television.

Legit.ng published an article about The Boys cast salaries. The Boys is one of Amazon Prime's most successful shows, bringing in over $290 million in streaming revenue.

Main actors on The Boys earn between $200,000 and $500,000 per episode, while supporting actors make an estimated $100,000 per season. Leads Karl Urban and Antony Starr are the highest-paid, each making between $440,000 and $500,000 per season. Read more about how much The Boys cast members are paid.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng