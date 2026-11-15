The UK government published its residency requirements for foreign nationals married to British citizens seeking citizenship

Foreign spouses must meet a minimum period of UK residency before they can submit a citizenship application

The official guidance sets out the conditions applicants must satisfy to qualify under the spouse citizenship route

The UK government has set out how long a foreign national must live in the country before applying for British citizenship through marriage to a British citizen.

According to the official guidance, a foreign spouse or civil partner must have lived in the UK for at least three years before the date they submit their citizenship application.

The UK sets a residency period that foreign spouses must meet before becoming citizens. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz, Anna Barclay

Source: Getty Images

This residency requirement applies regardless of when the marriage or civil partnership took place.

UK citizenship: Who the rule applies to

The three-year residency condition is a core requirement under the spouse citizenship route.

It means that even if a foreign national is legally married to a British citizen, they cannot apply for citizenship until they have first accumulated the minimum period of residence in the UK.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, makes clear that the date of the application itself is the reference point for calculating whether the three-year threshold has been met.

Applicants whose period of residence falls short of three years at the time of submission will not meet this requirement, regardless of other circumstances.

The spouse citizenship route is separate from the standard naturalisation route available to other migrants, which typically requires five years of residence.

The reduced three-year window reflects the applicant's close personal ties to a British citizen.

UK citizenship: Other conditions under the spouse route

Beyond residency, applicants are expected to meet additional eligibility criteria before a citizenship application can be approved.

These typically include demonstrating knowledge of English and life in the UK, as well as showing that they have not breached any immigration conditions during their time in the country.

The government advises anyone considering this route to review the full list of requirements carefully before applying, as submitting an incomplete or ineligible application can result in delays or refusal.

Legit. ng reported that the UK set new condition for foreigners seeking to become British citizens.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK set travel limits for foreigners applying for British citizenship.

Cost of UK 10-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published the cost of its 10-year passport for applicants.

Both routes are available to applicants based in the United Kingdom. Those applying from outside the country are directed to a separate application process.

An adult passport issued under the scheme is valid for 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng