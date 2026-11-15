Yul Edochie and Judy Austin announced they are expecting their fourth child together in a new skit

The pregnancy means Yul Edochie will have seven children in total, with the couple already sharing three kids

The announcement has drawn fierce reactions online, coming shortly after Queen May's latest public statement

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have announced another pregnancy, revealing they are expecting their fourth child together, a piece of news that has set social media ablaze.

The couple made the announcement through a new skit, confirming what had been swirling as rumours online.

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin spark reactions with baby bump reveal for fourth child. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The timing is particularly notable, coming on the heels of a recent song release from Yul's first wife, May Edochie.

Growing family for Yul and Judy

The couple already share three children. For Judy, this will be her sixth child in total, as she has other children from previous relationships.

Yul, meanwhile, will have seven children overall when the new baby arrives, not counting a child he tragically lost.

The pregnancy news follows a period of intense online chatter surrounding the family, sparked in part by Queen May's latest posts and public activity.

See the viral post made by the filmmaker below:

Nigerians react to Yul and Judy's Announcement

The announcement did not go down quietly online. Nigerians flooded the comments section with a mixture of humour, disapproval, and disbelief.

@glow.r.i.e commented:

"This one go soon born football team complete including the coach 😂😂😂"

@duchess_of_nenzev reacted:

"This work too much, God abeg. What in the name of Pupple court bubu is going on here😂😂😂"

@uvoviventerprise wrote:

"For this Tinubu regime? Who go train whith nolluwood money?"

@jenniphernnoli said:

"They no dey sleep for night oooo. Congratulations 🎊. Safe delivery"

@forever_that_oge shared:

"Ndi ara so to carry belle now Dey born like fowl don turn pride or achievement God abeg ooo"

@onyinye_backup stated:

"Make una rest now … like are u people not tired even una talk talk self dey delay the k@rma"

@mhizspears commented:

"Just keep this one for house dey give am belle every Friday na bed and beer parlour this woman dey shuttle on a weekly basis really sad to watch"

Judy Austin and Yul Edochie share special family moment as baby bump takes centre stage. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng