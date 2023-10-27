DD Osama's age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

DD Osama is a rapper and hip-hop recording artist from the United States of America. He is recognised for songs such as Without You, What We Doin and Leave Me. The rapper started rapping in 2021. He has gained popularity, which has led to him amassing an extensive following on social media. What is DD Osama's age?

DD Osama entered the limelight when his younger brother, Notti Osama, a musical artist, passed away. The two were close and had collaborated on a few songs like Without You and Dead Opps. DD Osama is a member of the Notti World Collective.

Full name David DeShaun Reyes Famous as DD Osama Gender Male Date of birth 29 November 2006 Age 16 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States of America Current residence Harlem, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Crimsley Martinez Father Mr Osama Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, hip-hop recording artist Net worth $500,000 Instagram @ddosama

What is DD Osama’s age?

The rapper is 16 years old as of 2023. When is DD Osama’s birthday? He was born on 29 November 2006 in Harlem, New York, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. His parents are Mr. Osama, a businessman and Crimsley Martinez, a former real estate agent. The rapper's parents are divorced.

Does DD Osama have siblings?

The up-and-coming rapper has five siblings. DD Osama’s brothers are JStar Balla, JayKlickin, and Ethan Reyes, popular as Notti Osama. All the three brothers are .

His brother Notti Osama passed away on 9 July 2022. He was killed after getting into a fight. The American rapper has two sisters, and one of them is called Melz. One sister is from his father's side, and the other is from his mother's.

Why is DD Osama so famous?

He is a musician. DD Osama teamed up with his brother, Notti Osama and started working on their musical career. He released his first song, Aftermath, in 2021, in which he collaborated with his brother.

He came into the limelight in 2022 when he lost his brother a day before the release of Dead Opps. He recorded the song with his brother Notti. The song was released in July 2022, and it became a hit. The song has reached over 19 million views on YouTube as of writing.

He has also collaborated with rappers like Sugarhill Ddot, Dudeylo, Roscoe G and Jstar Balla. On 1 November 2022, he released Letter 2 Notti, a tribute song to his brother. Below are some of his popular songs;

Without You

Leave Me

40S n 9s

Long Live Notti

What We Doin

Show No Love

His popularity has extended to social media. He has a TikTok account with over 262 thousand followers. He uses the platform to share his career updates. His YouTube channel has reached over 991 thousand subscribers. He is also on Instagram with over 1.4 million followers.

What is DD Osama’s net worth?

The up-and-coming rapper's net worth is alleged to be $500,000 thousand. His primary source of income is his musical career.

DD Osama’s height and weight

How tall is DD Osama? The American rapper is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is DD Osama? He is an American rapper and hip-hop recording artist. What is DD Osama’s real name? His real name is David DeShaun Reyes. Where is DD Osama from? He hails from Harlem, New York, United States of America. How old is DD Osama? The musician is 16 years old as of 2023. Who are DD Osama’s parents? His mother’s name is Crimsley Martinez, and his father is Mr. Osama. What is DD Osama’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. His father is African-American, while his mother is Hispanic with Dominican (Hispanic) roots.

DD Osama is an American hip-hop recording artist and rapper known for songs such as Dead Opps, Without You and 40s n 9s. He came into the limelight in 2022 following the death of his brother, Notti Osama. DD Osama’s age is 16 years old as of 2023. He was born on 29 November 2006.

