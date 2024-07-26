Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and content creator Brainjotter, recently linked up to the joy of fans

The movie star shared a video showing the moment he met the skitmaker after jumping on his viral Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge

KOK noted that 'sacrifice' had finally met Gwo Gwo Ngwo, and netizens reacted to his funny statement

Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo O. Kanayo and skitmaker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel aka Brainjotter recently got fans excited about a video of them together.

The veteran actor and the content creator finally met after KOK had jumped on Brainjotter’s trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.

Fans react as KOK meets Brainjotter after doing Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In the video, KOK and Brainjotter exchanged a hug as the song by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha played in the background.

KOK shared the clip of the moment they met on his page with a hilarious caption. The actor wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“SACRIFICE meets Gwo Gwo Gwom Gwo”.

See the clip below:

Fans react to KOK and Brainjotter’s video

Kanayo O. Kanayo and Brainjotter’s meeting sparked interesting comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

dandyike77:

“I was expecting the dance sha 😂 Post d complete video biko 😂.”

Iykemanson:

“❤️❤️❤️see as werey compose.”

Happinessolagold:

“I'm loving this video❤️.”

nasirumarvellous8:

“Old legends of our time 😮.”

Favourhrt92:

“@brainjotter dey compose make you no turn am to yam😂.”

official_teni_audu:

“Abeg na that advice gon gon I want hear o, @brainjotter no hide Sacrifice update o.”

georgina_nams:

“You should have done challenge with him..am in the mood to see someone turn into yam😂.”

Amyskitchenandtreats:

“I love hw you embodied that name “Nnayi Sacrifice” which was supposed to make you angry 😡. Kudos sir 🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Officialbenedict7:

“Sacrifice him to the gods of gwo gwo gwo 😂.”

KOK does Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo was the latest celebrity to jump on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.

The challenge, started by skit maker Brainjotter, won the hearts of many Nigerians, especially after the over 90-year-old singer behind the song, Mike Ejeagha, received goodwill from netizens.

KOK shared his unique take on the challenge on his official Instagram page. The actor collaborated with two other content creators to bring the dance video to life.

Source: Legit.ng