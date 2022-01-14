Tatiana Zappardino’s biography: age, height, nationality, parents
Tatiana Zappardino is a multi-talented American actress, writer, director and producer. She is well known for her appearances in Superstition and Orthus. Additionally, she is an officer of the United States Marine Corps.
Is Tatiana really a USMC veteran? Yes, she has worked as a Public Affairs Officer for the United States Marine Corps from August 2011 to the present. What else is known about her? Please look into her biography and find more information about her career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Birth name: Tatiana Lia Zappardino
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 2 October 1989
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA
- Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’7’’
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Height in meters: 2
- Weight in pounds: 146
- Weight in kilograms: 66
- Body measurements in inches: 34-24-35
- Hair colour: Hazel
- Eye colour: Brown
- Relationship status: Single
- University: Kent State University, Liberty University, Jacksonville University, University of Limerick
- Profession: Actress, writer, director, Marine Corp
- Net worth: $100,000
- Instagram: @tzappar
Tatiana Zappardino's biography
The actress was born and raised in San Diego, California, U.S. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tatiana Zappardino's parents and family remain unknown as she has not disclosed anything about them.
Educational background
As for her education, she enrolled at Jacksonville University in 2007 and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.
In 2013, she also attended Kent State University. She attained her Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs.
in 2014, she proceeded to Liberty University, she studied one course in Legal Ethics. She also went to the University of Limerick in 2010.
How old is Tatiana Zappardino?
The actress was born on 2 October 1989. Therefore, as of 2022, Tatiana Zappardino's age is 32 years, and her zodiac sign is Libra.
What is Tatiana Zappardino's nationality?
She is an American national.
Is Tatiana Zappardino Italian?
She is of mixed ethnicity; Latino and European. Zappardino is fluent in Spanish and Italian.
Rise to stardom
After her graduation, Tatiana worked three jobs; she worked as a barista at Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate in New York, Children Director Intern at Players Theatre, Commercial Trade Show Host at US Jesco International, Ltd., Inc.
She is the co-founder and owner of Fine China Comedy in GA, Atlanta. Its main interest is to bring light to women comics.
Between 2013 and 2014, she volunteered as an Assitant Director at Debbie’s Angels Production.
Since starting her career in acting, she has earned many credits as an actor, writer, producer, casting director, and editor. Her movies and television shows are listed below.
Television series
- The president is Missing (TBA) as Madison Williams
- Dangerous Moms (TBA) as Asali
- The Consultant (2018) as Janelle Demateo
- In Between (2021) as Joanna (Jo) Britt
- Superstition (2017-2018) as Tilly
- Hom*cide Hunter (2016-2017) as Maria Bates / Yvonne Wallace
- Your Worst Nightmare (2017) as Cathy Whitehead
- Remnant 13 (2018) as Marie Morales
- NCIS: New Orleans (2019) as Nadine Schiff
- American Menage (2019) as Tiponi
Television movies
- Artists (2015) as Faith Smith
- Miss Insomnia (2016) as Meredith
- Momma Jenny and the Brooks Boys (2016) as Mrs Kaiser
- The Second Hand (2017) as Tammy
- Orthus (2018) as Tess
- The Long Way Home (2018) as Holiday
- Bevy (2018) as Swan
- Exiled from Eden (2019) as Faith
- Day 8 (2019) as Beth Harper
- Swiped (2019) as Cat Grey
- Asking for it (2019) as Rose
- Remembrance (2019) as Ana
- Heart of Life (2019) as Defense Attorney
- Breaking Through (2021) as Dani
- The Audition (2018)
- Bonus Time (TBA) as Carla
- The Parting of Ways (2020) as Jacoba Smith
- Billyford (2022) as Britta Gail
- The King of Bloody Fookin’ Britain as Roger's Mother
What rank was Tatiana in the Marine Corps?
According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working for United States Marine Corps. She is a 2nd Lieutenant in officer. So far, she has held two positions in the Marine.
Between September 2013 and January 2015, she served as an Executive Officer. Since August 2011, she has been working as a Public Affairs Officer of the United States Marine Corps.
How much is Tatiana worth?
She allegedly has a net worth of $100,000. On the other hand, Tatiana Zappardino's salary is yet to be known. Her primary source of income is acting.
Tatiana Zappardino's height
Tatiana is 5 feet 7 inches tall, equivalent to 170 centimetres. In addition, she weighs 146 pounds (66 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. Furthermore, she has brown hair colour and hazel eyes.
Tatiana Zappardino is a famous American actress, writer, producer, editor and a 2nd lieutenant of the Marine Corps. She rose to fame after being featured in Superstition as Tilly and Orthus as Tess.
