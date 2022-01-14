Tatiana Zappardino’s biography: age, height, nationality, parents

Tatiana Zappardino is a multi-talented American actress, writer, director and producer. She is well known for her appearances in Superstition and Orthus. Additionally, she is an officer of the United States Marine Corps.

American actress, Tatiana Zappardino, in a black dress. Photo: @tzappar

Source: Instagram

Is Tatiana really a USMC veteran? Yes, she has worked as a Public Affairs Officer for the United States Marine Corps from August 2011 to the present. What else is known about her? Please look into her biography and find more information about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Tatiana Lia Zappardino

Tatiana Lia Zappardino Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2 October 1989

2 October 1989 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Height in meters: 2

2 Weight in pounds: 146

146 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-35

34-24-35 Hair colour: Hazel

Hazel Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single University: Kent State University, Liberty University, Jacksonville University, University of Limerick

Kent State University, Liberty University, Jacksonville University, University of Limerick Profession: Actress, writer, director, Marine Corp

Actress, writer, director, Marine Corp Net worth: $100,000

$100,000 Instagram: @tzappar

Tatiana Zappardino's biography

The actress was born and raised in San Diego, California, U.S. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tatiana Zappardino's parents and family remain unknown as she has not disclosed anything about them.

Educational background

As for her education, she enrolled at Jacksonville University in 2007 and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.

In 2013, she also attended Kent State University. She attained her Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs.

in 2014, she proceeded to Liberty University, she studied one course in Legal Ethics. She also went to the University of Limerick in 2010.

How old is Tatiana Zappardino?

Tatiana during the filming of filming A Long Way Home. Photo: @tzappar

Source: Instagram

The actress was born on 2 October 1989. Therefore, as of 2022, Tatiana Zappardino's age is 32 years, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Tatiana Zappardino's nationality?

She is an American national.

Is Tatiana Zappardino Italian?

She is of mixed ethnicity; Latino and European. Zappardino is fluent in Spanish and Italian.

Rise to stardom

After her graduation, Tatiana worked three jobs; she worked as a barista at Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate in New York, Children Director Intern at Players Theatre, Commercial Trade Show Host at US Jesco International, Ltd., Inc.

She is the co-founder and owner of Fine China Comedy in GA, Atlanta. Its main interest is to bring light to women comics.

Between 2013 and 2014, she volunteered as an Assitant Director at Debbie’s Angels Production.

Since starting her career in acting, she has earned many credits as an actor, writer, producer, casting director, and editor. Her movies and television shows are listed below.

Television series

The president is Missing (TBA) as Madison Williams

(TBA) Dangerous Moms (TBA) as Asali

(TBA) as Asali The Consultant (2018) as Janelle Demateo

(2018) as Janelle Demateo In Between (2021) as Joanna (Jo) Britt

(2021) as Joanna (Jo) Britt Superstition (2017-2018) as Tilly

(2017-2018) as Tilly Hom*cide Hunter (2016-2017) as Maria Bates / Yvonne Wallace

(2016-2017) as Maria Bates / Yvonne Wallace Your Worst Nightmare (2017) as Cathy Whitehead

(2017) as Cathy Whitehead Remnant 13 (2018) as Marie Morales

(2018) as Marie Morales NCIS: New Orleans (2019) as Nadine Schiff

(2019) as Nadine Schiff American Menage (2019) as Tiponi

Television movies

Zappardino at the Action Factory posing for a picture in front of weapons. Photo: @tzappar

Source: Instagram

Artists (2015) as Faith Smith

(2015) as Faith Smith Miss Insomnia (2016) as Meredith

(2016) as Meredith Momma Jenny and the Brooks Boys (2016) as Mrs Kaiser

(2016) as Mrs Kaiser The Second Hand (2017) as Tammy

(2017) as Tammy Orthus (2018) as Tess

(2018) as Tess The Long Way Home (2018) as Holiday

(2018) as Holiday Bevy (2018) as Swan

(2018) as Swan Exiled from Eden (2019) as Faith

(2019) as Faith Day 8 (2019) as Beth Harper

(2019) as Beth Harper Swiped (2019) as Cat Grey

(2019) as Cat Grey Asking for it (2019) as Rose

(2019) as Rose Remembrance (2019) as Ana

(2019) as Ana Heart of Life (2019) as Defense Attorney

(2019) as Defense Attorney Breaking Through (2021) as Dani

(2021) as Dani The Audition (2018)

(2018) Bonus Time (TBA) as Carla

(TBA) as Carla The Parting of Ways (2020) as Jacoba Smith

(2020) as Jacoba Smith Billyford (2022) as Britta Gail

(2022) as Britta Gail The King of Bloody Fookin’ Britain as Roger's Mother

What rank was Tatiana in the Marine Corps?

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working for United States Marine Corps. She is a 2nd Lieutenant in officer. So far, she has held two positions in the Marine.

Between September 2013 and January 2015, she served as an Executive Officer. Since August 2011, she has been working as a Public Affairs Officer of the United States Marine Corps.

How much is Tatiana worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of $100,000. On the other hand, Tatiana Zappardino's salary is yet to be known. Her primary source of income is acting.

Tatiana Zappardino's height

Tatiana is 5 feet 7 inches tall, equivalent to 170 centimetres. In addition, she weighs 146 pounds (66 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. Furthermore, she has brown hair colour and hazel eyes.

Tatiana Zappardino is a famous American actress, writer, producer, editor and a 2nd lieutenant of the Marine Corps. She rose to fame after being featured in Superstition as Tilly and Orthus as Tess.

