Lil Poppa’s age, height, birthday, real name, hometown

Who is Lil Poppa? He is a rapper from the United States of America. He is well recognised for his music albums like Blessed, I Guess, Almost Normal, and Half Man, Half Vamp. His fame in the music industry has made many curious about his age and several other things about his career. What is Lil Poppa’s age?

Lil Poppa in a recording studio holding a microphone (L). The rapper is on stage performing (R). Photo: @lilpoppa on Instagram, @richie_raw on Facebook (modified by author)

Lil Poppa started his music career officially at 15. What is Lil Poppa's real name? His real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler. The rapper grew up listening to Bow Wow, Boosie, Webbie, Lil Wayne, and Meek Mill. Lil Poppa’s bio expounds on his career and family life.

Profile summary

Full name Janarious Mykel Wheeler Popular as Lil Poppa, Bishop Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 2000 Age 23 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 7 (US) Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Rapper Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @lilpoppa

What is Lil Poppa’s age?

The American rapper is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Lil Poppa’s birthday? He was born on 18 March 2000. His zodiac sign is Pisces. The musical artist lives a low-key life with no info regarding his parents. He grew up alongside his older brother in Jacksonville, Florida.

Where is Lil Poppa from? The rapper hails from Jacksonville, Florida, United States. He is American, and is of African-American ethnicity.

How did Lil Poppa get famous?

The musical artist started garnering fame after releasing his hit single Die For Me in 2017. Since his debut in the music industry, he has collaborated with other famous rappers like Polo G, Stunna 4, Vegas, and Quando Rondo. The rapper is currently signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint. Below are some of the rapper’s top hits.

Free Squeeze

Missing Something

Love & War

The Wire (feat. Jdot Breezy)

(feat. Jdot Breezy) H Spot (with Yo Gotti)

(with Yo Gotti) Mind Over Matter

Happy Tears

Nevermind That

Live Again

Prideful Decisions

Plenty Money

Whatever It Is

Kickin The Clouds

Save Us Change Us

Win 4 Losin

Glock In The Louie

The World Is Yours

What is Lil Poppa’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, Buzz Learn, and All Famous Birthdays, the American rapper’s net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his music career.

Who is Lil Poppa’s son?

The American rapper welcomed a son named PJ in 2022. He had the child with the Toie Roberts daughter—Toie is the daughter of Rick Ross, an American rapper and record executive.

What is Lil Poppa’s height?

The American musical artist stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Lil Poppa? He is a young rapper from the United States. How old is Lil Poppa? He is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Lil Poppa's birthday? The musical artist was born on 18 March 2000. What is Lil Poppa's real name? His real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler. What is Lil Poppa’s hometown? He hails from Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Who is Lil Poppa’s son? He welcomed his son, PJ, in 2022. What is Lil Poppa’s height? He is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Is Lil Poppa on Instagram? The rapper is active on Instagram, with over 800 thousand followers at the time of writing. What is Lil Poppa’s net worth? His alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

