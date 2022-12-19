Who is the fastest rapper in the world? List of 10 quickest artists

Who is the fastest rapper of all time? The hip-hop music industry has seen a tremendous increase in artists and rap styles over the past two decades. Each artist desires to be unique in their style, eventually making it their identity. As a result, some artists are outstanding with their incredible speeds.

Rapping, as one of the elements of hip-hop culture, is loved by many hip-hop enthusiasts. From chopper, drill, trap, and gangsta rap to jazz rap, artists can choose the best style to pass on their message. Regardless of the genre, rap speed is measured in syllables/words per second, and some artists have attained incredible rates, making and breaking records.

Top 10 fastest rappers in the world

Who is currently the fastest rapper? Many artists have perfected their skill at fast rap, and they would undoubtedly make it to the list of fastest rappers. Here is a compilation of ten fast rappers.

10. Eminem - 10.65 syllables per second

Full name : Marshall Bruce Mathers III

: Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth : 17 October 1972

: 17 October 1972 Age: 50 years old (as of 2022)

The American rapper was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, USA, and is sometimes called Slim Shady. He has worked with hip-hop music bigwigs such as Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Juice WRLD. He has released over 11 albums in his career, and some of his songs are Mockingbird, Sing for the Moment, Superman, and Venom.

Is Eminem the fastest rapper? He has been one of the fastest artists for a long time. In his song Godzilla, his rap speed was 10.65 syllables per second. Moreover, the rapper has broken multiple fast rap records at one time, and he was a holder of Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper.

Which rapper is faster than Eminem? Many rappers have shown incredible rap speeds, some of them way faster than Eminem.

9. Twista - 11.2 syllables per second

Full name : Carl Terrell Mitchell

: Carl Terrell Mitchell Date of birth : 27 November 1973

: 27 November 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)

He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, USA, and was formerly known as Tung Twista. He realised his rapping talent at 12 in 1985 but had to wait until 1992 to release his first music album Runnin' Off at da Mouth.

The rapper is still active in the music industry and has released about 14 music albums with several songs. Some of his hits include Adrenaline Rush, Kill Us All, Yellow Light, Slow Jamz, and Overnight Celebrity. He has worked with many record labels, including Atlantic Records, Loud Records, and Capitol Records.

In the 1992 song Mista Tung Twista, the artist attained a top rap speed of 11.2 syllables per second.

8. Krayzie Bone - 12.5 syllables per second

Full name : Anthony Henderson

: Anthony Henderson Date of birth : 17 June 1973

: 17 June 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)

He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and is recognised as one of the world's fastest rappers. His music career began in 1991, and he is part of the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Krayzie Bone scaled up the hip-hop music ladder by working with talented artists and record labels such as Ruthless, MoThugs, ThugLine, The Life, Full Surface, Interscope, BTNH Worldwide, and Warner Music Group. His top songs include Thuggish Ruggish Bone, Ghetto Cowboy, Resurrection, All Good, and Thug Mentality.

His fastest rap speed is 12.5 syllables per second, which he attained in the song Clash Of The Titans.

7. Busta Rhymes - 12.8 syllables per second

Full name : Trevor George Smith Jr.

: Trevor George Smith Jr. Date of birth : 20 May 1972

: 20 May 1972 Age: 50 years old (as of 2022)

Busta Rhymes is also a rap music heavyweight and makes it to the fastest rapper list. He commenced his music career as a member of the music group Leaders of the New School, but after the group broke up, he decided to go solo. Interestingly, the fast rapper has 12 Grammy Awards nominations but has never won any. He achieved a top rap speed of 12.8 syllables in the song Hello.

His illustrious music career boasts more than ten music albums with several hit songs, including I Know What You Want, Break Ya Neck, Make It Clap, Arab Money, and Look Over Your Shoulder.

6. NoClue - 14.1 syllables per second

Full name : Ricky Raphel Brown

: Ricky Raphel Brown Date of birth : 28 January 1985

: 28 January 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

The rapper is from Seattle, Washington, USA, and began his music journey at a young age, reciting lyrics and writing his songs. In 2005, he was the holder of Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper attaining 14.1 syllables per second in his song New West.

5. Tech N9ne - 15.2 syllables per second

Full name : Aaron Dontez Yates

: Aaron Dontez Yates Date of birth : 8 November 1971

: 8 November 1971 Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)

The Kansas City-born musician has been in the hip-hop industry since 1991. He got his stage name from the TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun due to his fast rhyming chopper style.

Tech N9ne is a successful rapper working individually and with groups such as Black Mafia and The Regime. He has also released songs in collaboration with top musicians such as Eminem, Xzibit, Pharoahe Monch, Jayo Felony, and Chino XL. He has more than 23 music albums with several songs but his rap speed in Takin Online Orders is incredible reaching 15.2 syllables per second.

4. Twisted Insane - 15.6 syllables per second

Full name : Michael Johnson

: Michael Johnson Date of birth : 22 September 1979

: 22 September 1979 Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)

As a kid, he began writing lyrics and rapping in the streets. The American entertainer was overwhelmed by his first stage performance and got the motivation to continue with his music career. His rap style is Chopper, a style familiar to other fast rappers such as Busta Rhymes and Tech N9ne.

Twisted Insane has been active in the hip-hop world since 1996 and has released about 11 music albums. One of his fastest songs is Dome Split in which his rap speed is 15.6 syllables per second.

3. Rebel XD - 20.3 syllables per second

Full name : Rebel XD

: Rebel XD Date of birth : 6 June 1973

: 6 June 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)

Rebel XD is a US rapper and recording artist known for holding the Guinness Book of World Records title of World's Fastest Rapper three times. The rapper clocked 20.29 syllables per second in his song Record Breaker.

2. Outsider - 24 syllables per second

Full name : Shin Ok-Cheol

: Shin Ok-Cheol Date of birth : 21 March 1983

: 21 March 1983 Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)

Shin Ok-Cheol is a South Korean rapper known for songs such as Red Carpet, Crying Bird, One Nation, and Speed Racer. He features among the fastest rappers in the world, having attained 24 syllables per second in his song Loner.

1. Crucified - 28.9 syllables per second

Full name : Richard “Dickie” Lee Mason

: Richard “Dickie” Lee Mason Date of birth : 18 June 1987

: 18 June 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

Crucified hails from New Braunfels, Texas, USA, and has worked with hip-hop music bigwigs such as Bizzy Bone and Twisted Insane. In his song Power Up, the rapper allegedly recorded 28.9 syllables per second, making him one of the fastest rappers in the world. However, considering the insane speed, it is tough to say exactly how fast he is, so take this number with a grain of salt.

The artist has consistently been one of the fastest in the genre, but he is yet to receive any official recognition from the likes of Guinness World Records. That said, most of his songs are at the speed of 20+ syllables per second.

It is challenging to know who is the fastest rapper worldwide now that many rappers have perfected their game. However, the above compilation includes some of the top rappers who have been outstanding in the genre. It is impressive how they compose their lyrics and how fast they spit the words in their songs as they deliver the message to their fans.

