Who is Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith? Her life story explored

Who is Method Man's wife? The American rapper’s spouse is Tamika Smith, a businesswoman in the beauty industry. She led a low-key life until she commenced a relationship with the famous rapper.

Tamika Smith and her husband Method Man. Photo: @theybf_daily, @methodmanofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, first caught the media’s attention when her relationship with the rapper became public. She started her career in the corporate world in 1997 and worked for a few organisations before venturing into private business. The couple has been married for more than twenty years and has three children.

Profile summary

Full name Tamika Smith Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 1975 Age 47 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Staten Island, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Clifford Smith, Jr. (Method Man) Children 3 College Oneonta Job Corps, Richmond County Real Estate Institute, College of Staten Island Profession Businesswoman

Who is Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith?

She was born and raised in the United States. She grew up alongside her older sister Tonya Muldrow, whose son was a crossfire victim in 1994. Tamika is an American national of African-American ethnicity currently residing with her family in Staten Island, New York, United States.

After completing high school education, she enrolled on a nursing course at Oneonta Job Corps between 1991 and 1992. She later trained as a real estate salesperson at Richmond County Real Estate Institute in 2012. She also attended the College of Staten Island in 2013, where she studied entrepreneurial and small business operations.

What is Tamika Smith’s age?

Method Man’s partner is 47 years old as of April 2023. She marks her birthday on 14 July every year and was born in 1975. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Tamika Smith do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tamika was employed as a personal assistant at Method Man Entertainment between 1997 and 2002. She joined Staten Island Developmental Disabilities Services Office (SIDDSO) in 2007.

Tamika worked at the organisation as the caretaker and developmental aid for adults with physical and learning disabilities for one year. Additionally, she is a businesswoman owning a small business in the beauty industry.

How did Method Man and Tamika Smith meet?

The couple allegedly met in the late 90s when she worked as a personal assistant for Method Man. The American rapper popped the questions to Tamika in 1999, and the two got engaged.

When did Method Man get married? After the proposal, they dated for a few years before tying the knot on 3 March 2001. The couple has been married for more than two decades.

Does Tamika Smith have children?

Yes, she has three children with her husband, Method Man. They welcomed their first child Sha Smith in 1996. A year later, they had twins, Cheyenne and Rae Smith, in 1997.

What happened between Tamika Smith and Wendy Williams?

In 2006, an American media personality, Wendy Williams, surprised her audience on the WBLS radio show when she revealed that Tamika had been diagnosed with cancer. Method Man was not pleased with Wendy’s public disclosure of Tamika’s illness.

The musician admitted that his wife was battling cancer, but it was inappropriate for the media personality to reveal the information they considered confidential without their consent.

In 2021, Wendy Williams was at it again, alleging she hooked up with Tamika Smith’s husband, Method Man, in an interview with DJ Suss One. The allegation by Wendy prompted a response from Tamika Smith. In a statement shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, Tamika said that Wendy proved incapable of any decency and had been obsessed with her family for a long time.

What is Tamika Smith’s height?

She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tamika Smith

Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, worked in the corporate world before venturing into the beauty industry. She has been married to the American rapper for over two decades, and the couple has three children. She resides in Staten Island, New York, USA.

