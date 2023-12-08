Rapper Peysoh’s age, real name, birthday, girlfriend

Peysoh is a rapper and singer from the United States. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry for his tracks, including 6 Block, Ain't Worried and Hungry For A Bag. What is Peysoh's age? Explore the life of the rapper to get to know him better.

Rapper Peysoh posing for a photo dressed in a gown (L) and holding a book and a pen (R). Photo: @peysoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peysoh released his debut album, Ghetto Journal, in 2022. He is widely known for his storytelling style rapping about his life experiences. He has collaborated with notable artists, such as Lil Weirdo, Kruk One, SvgPreme, Bossmann and Swifty Blue. Peysoh's bio expounds on his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name Timothy Obotuke Nickname Peysoh Gender Male Date of birth 23 December 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Maywood, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Maywood High School Profession Rapper, singer Instagram @peysoh

What is Peysoh's age?

Peysoh is 20 years old as of 2023. The American rapper was born on 23 December 2003. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. He was born and raised in Maywood, California, United States.

His real name is Timothy Obutuke. His father was shot dead when the rapper was six years old. He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. Peysoh was raised alongside his two sisters. The young rapper studied at Maywood High School and played basketball in school. He graduated in 2023.

Why is Peysoh famous?

Peysoh has impacted the music industry despite his young age. The American entertainer found his passion for music when he was around seventh grade. His love for music was influenced by the late rapper MoneySign Suede, who later introduced him to the music industry.

Peysoh released his hit debut single, 6 Block, at the age of 16. His rap style of storytelling about his life, society and class has attracted many of his fans. He has since released several singles, one EP, Grimey Park and two albums, Ghetto Journal and Get Rich or Life Sliding.

Below are some of the rapper's top hits songs:

Year Song 2020 6 Block 2021 Parkgang 2021 Ain't Worried 2021 No Hook 2021 Back 2 The Basics 2021 J Cats 2021 Hungry For A Bag 2021 Ambitionz Freestyle 2021 Stormy Days 2023 Life Of A Thug

The singer also has a self-titled YouTube channel where he posts his music videos. The channel currently has more than 86 thousand subscribers.

What happened to Peysoh?

In 2023, the rapper was sentenced to a substantial prison term, having been charged with illegal activities and wrongdoing. At first, he was in juvenile jail. In an interview with Adam, he said he was arrested on Christmas Day 2020 and released in July the following year.

His freedom was short-lived, as in 2022, he was bagged again, this time on gun and assault charges. Even the rapper himself doesn't know when he is going to be out. He continues his rap career from behind bars.

Fast facts about Peysoh

How old is Peysoh? The American hip-hop artist is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Peysoh's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 23 December. What is Peysoh's real name? His real name is Timothy Obotuke. Where is Peysoh from? The musical artist hails from Maywood, California, United States. What is Peysoh's ethnicity? He is of mixed descent. What is Peysoh's nationality? He is an American citizen. Who is Peysoh's girlfriend? The musician is presumed to be single.

Peysoh's age is 20 years old as of 2023, as he was born on 23 December 2003. He is a rapper with global popularity in the entertainment industry. Some of his hit tracks include 6 Block, Ambitionz Freestyle and Ain't Worried.

Legit.ng recently published Leanne Morgan's biography. She is a stand-up comedian and podcaster. She is widely recognised for her Netflix comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman. Leanne currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States.

Leanne Morgan started her professional comedy journey in 2008. She has worked with several comedy groups, including Southern Friend Chicks and Country Cool. Leanne is a mother of three children. Is she married? If yes, what is the name of her husband? Her bio has all the answers you need.

Source: Legit.ng