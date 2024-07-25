President Bola Tinubu has allayed the fear of possible cabals rising to sabotage and influence his economic reform

The president expressed confidence that his government could not be hijacked by any cabal, adding that he was not indebted to anyone because he sponsored his campaign by himself

Tinubu added that his emergence was just by God's grace, adequate planning and Nigerians' support

President Bola Tinubu has assured that any cabals or sponsors will not influence his administration's economic reforms because he financed his election with his money.

He made this statement while receiving a delegation of Islamic leaders led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the State House in Abuja.

I sponsored my campaigns. Tinubu brags

Tinubu emphasized that his campaign was self-sponsored, without any strings or indebtedness to individuals or institutions.

He attributed his victory to divine intervention, careful planning, and support from Nigerians. The President stated that he has no cabal or sponsors and spent his personal fortune on the elections.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of a good conscience as a defence against corruption. He urged focus on the future of Nigerian children and teaching them responsible citizenship.

Why hunger protest is destructive

The President warned that protests fueled by anger and hate could lead to violence and set the country back. He then announced plans to rework social welfare schemes to reach the ward level and support the poor and vulnerable.

He highlighted initiatives such as student loans, consumer credit, and increased minimum wage. The President accused sponsors of protests of prioritizing selfish ambitions over national interest and lacking love for the country.

His statement reads in part:

“I have no cabal. I have no sponsors. The money I spent on the elections was my personal fortune. At some point, the odds were against me; banks were locked. But Allah, the Almighty God, said I will be the President. Mine is to now follow the leading and teaching of the Almighty God."

Sheikh Bala Lau assured the President of support with prayers and sensitization, emphasizing the importance of peace in the country.

Source: Legit.ng