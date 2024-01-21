Who is Tyga’s girlfriend? A look at the rapper’s relationships

Micheal Ray Stevenson, known as Tyga, is an American rapper from Compton, California. He has gained fame for his rap music and collaboration with various prominent artists in the industry. Besides his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Who is Tyga's girlfriend?

Tyga attends various events in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tyga is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is known for his hip-hop and rap genres and has released several successful albums and singles. Some of his studio albums include Careless World: Rise of the Last King (2012), The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty (2015) and Legendary (2019). Find out who Tyga's exes are and how long they dated.

Profile summary

Real name Micheal Ray Stevenson Other names Tyga Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1989 Age 34 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Compton, California, United States Current residence California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Pasionaye Nguyen Father Stevie J. Stevenson Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Rapper Net worth $5 million – $15 million Instagram @tyga Facebook Tyga

Who is Tyga?

Tyga's real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson. He was born on 19 November 1989 in Compton, California. He was born to Jamaican and Vietnamese parents. His mother was born in Vietnam and has the maiden name Nguyen.

Tyga's girlfriend list

As of 2024, the singer is presumed to be single. His most recent public relationship was in 2023. Previously, the American rapper has been linked to several women in the entertainment industry. Here is everything you need to know about Tyga's ex-girlfriends.

Jordan Craig (2010 - 2011)

Jordan Craig was Tyga's wife. They tied the knot on 6 September 2010. Jordan, known for her presence as an internet personality and businesswoman, boasts a substantial online following across various social media platforms.

Their marriage was short-lived as Tyga and Jordan separated after just one month, finalizing their divorce in 2011. Jordan Craig currently has a child with Tristan Thompson named Prince.

Blac Chyna (2011 - 2014)

Blac Chyna and Tyga during his birthday dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on 18 November 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

After splitting up with Jordan, the American rapper met Blac Chyna, an American adult film actress, model, television personality, rapper and socialite. Blac is also a businesswoman.

She launched her makeup brand, Lashed by Blac Chyna, and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles. She has also made numerous appearances, including in her reality television shows, Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna.

Tyga met Blac Chyna on 5 October 2011 at The FAME Tour After Party. She was the video vixen for Tyga's Rack City music video. They made their relationship official on 9 November 2011 and appeared on the cover of Urban Ink magazine in March 2012.

The couple welcomed their son on 16 October 2012. Tyga purchased a $6.5 million mansion in Calabasas, California, for his family, and they got engaged in December 2012. Later, it was confirmed that the couple had split after two years together. Both parents have tattoos of their son's name.

Kylie Jenner (2015 - 2017)

TV personality Kylie Jenner and Tyga attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel on 9 September 2016 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Tyga later on met Kylie Jenner in August 2015. Kylie is among the most famous American socialites, media personalities, and businesswomen. She is known for appearing on her family reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is also the founder and owner of the cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

The relationship between Tyga and Kylie drew considerable controversy due to their age difference. In August 2014, Tyga was observed getting close to Jenner at her 17th birthday celebration.

Their romantic involvement became official in 2015 when Jenner turned 18. She later appeared in two of Tyga's music videos, Stimulated and Dope'd Up. The couple called it quits in April 2017.

Demi Rose Mawby (2016)

After breaking up with Kylie, he shortly dated Demi Rose Mawby, a British model, content creator and social media personality, in 2016.

Iggy Azalea (2018)

Iggy Azalea during the What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

In 2018, speculation about Tyga and Iggy Azalea dating arose when photos surfaced of them getting close at Coachella.

Tyga was observed placing his hand on Iggy's shoulder during her performance, and the two were later seen walking hand in hand to the Desert Nights party, fuelling further rumours about their relationship. Iggy later refuted the rumours, claiming she was single.

Bella Poarch (2021)

Bella Poarch attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 27 August 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

In August 2021, speculations were circulating about Bella being romantically involved with the American rapper. This gained attention when she was featured in a TikTok video on Tyga's page, seemingly filmed at his Los Angeles mansion.

The dating rumours escalated, but they took a controversial turn with the emergence of a significant sex tape leak scandal. The alleged tape involving the two started trending on Twitter, with claims from some OnlyFans users asserting exclusive access.

However, no concrete evidence of the tape has surfaced to date. Neither party has officially confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Camaryn Swanson (2021)

Tyga with Camaryn Swanson is seen leaving The Nice Guy on 5 April 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: 007/MEGA/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Camaryn Swanson and Tyga officially began dating in February 2021. Camaryn is a fashion designer and influencer. She is known for her lifestyle and fashion company, Meaning of Mine, which she owns with her sister, Elle Swanson.

Engagement speculations arose when the model was seen donning a sizeable diamond ring on her left finger. Subsequently, in October 2021, Camaryn levelled accusations against Tyga, claiming he physically assaulted her when she visited his residence late at night.

Tyga willingly turned himself into the police to address the domestic abuse allegations and was later released on a $50,000 bail.

Who is Tyga dating now?

Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on 6 March 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

It's alleged that the singer was dating Avril Lavigne. The pair were spotted on 19 February 2023, grabbing dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles. They were also seen kissing and holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. Avril Lavigne and Tyga were together until June 2023, when they split.

Who else has Tyga dated?

The rapper has been linked to several other celebrities, including:

Fitness model Tammy Hembrow (2019)

Model Amina Blue (2016)

Model Sophia Body (2012-2013)

Model Chanel Iman (2008-2009)

American singer, dancer and actress Kiely Williams (2007-2008)

FAQs

Who is Tyga? He is an American singer and songwriter. He has also appeared in TV shows like Scream: Resurrection and films like Boo! A Madea Halloween. How old is Tyga? The singer is 34 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 19 November 1989 in Compton, California. Who has Tyga dated in the past? The singer has been involved with various women in the entertainment industry. They include Jordan Craig, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea and Bella Poarch. Is Tyga married to Kylie? Tyga and Kylie are not married. They only dated from 2015 to 2017. Is Tyga still with Avril Lavigne? The two split up after a four-month whirlwind relationship. How many children does Tyga have? He only has one child son, King Cairo, with television personality Blac Chyna. His son was born in 2012. Who is Tyga's baby mama? His baby mama is Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White. She is an American model, socialite, and entrepreneur.

Tyga's girlfriend list includes celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna. While some of his relationships were short-lived, some ended up in short marriages. The singer is also a loving dad.

Legit.ng recently published about Sadio Mane's relationship. Sadio is a professional football player and philanthropist. He is a Senegalese citizen of African descent. His father died when he was seven years old, and therefore, he was raised by his mother, Satou Toure and uncle.

Sadio previously played for Liverpool F.C of the EPL and Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga. While his professional life is an open book, not much is known about his love life. Does Sadio Mane have a wife? Read on to find out more about his recent marriage.

Source: Legit.ng