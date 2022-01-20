JuanSGuarnizo’s biography: age, height, nationality, partner

JuanSGuarnizo is a Colombian Twitch streamer, YouTuber, graphics designer, and social media personality. He is famously known for creative video content that ranges from art, video games, commentaries, funny clips and other streams.

Juan giving a speech. Photo: @juansguarnizo

Source: Instagram

Juan Guarnizo speaks purely Spanish in all his streams and videos. As a result, he has become one of the most popular Spanish content creators. He is one of the top-most watched channels and Twitch's 3rd most-watched Minecraft channel. He streams video games such as Marvel's Spiderman, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Rust, Pummel Party, Warzone, Chess, and Call of Duty.

Profile summary

Full name: Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra

Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra Nickname: JuanSGuarnizo

JuanSGuarnizo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11th January 1997

11th January 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Colombia

Colombia Current residence: Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 174

174 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Married

Married Wife: AriGameplays

AriGameplays Profession: Twitch streamer, YouTuber, graphics designer, and social media personality

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, graphics designer, and social media personality Twitter: @JuanSGuarnizo

@JuanSGuarnizo Instagram: @juansguarnizo

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

JuanSGuarnizo’s biography

Juan enjoying some good time in the city. Photo: @juansguarnizo

Source: Instagram

His real name is Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra. JuanSGuarnizo's nationality is Colombian. He comes from a white ethnic background.

How old is JuanSGuarnizo?

Juan Sebastian was born on 11th January 1997. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. As of 2022, JuanSGuarnizo's age is 25 years old.

Career

Juan is a content creator who is majorly known for streaming most of his content in the Spanish language. He is popular on Twitch and YouTube.

Some of the games he has streamed include Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rust, Among Us and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Since he ventured online in 2016, Juan Sebastian Guarnizo has accumulated 6.4 million followers on the Twitch channel. He also has 4.71 million on his YouTube channel, created on 15th October 2018. He has posted more than 160 videos. He is also popular on Instagram and Twitter.

Who is JuanSGuarnizo's partner?

A beautiful photo of the YouTuber during his wedding. Photo: @juansguarnizo

Source: Instagram

The Colombian Twitch streamer is married to AriGameplays, a popular gamer, streamer and YouTuber. The couple first met in 2015 and dated for four years before walking down the aisle. JuanSGuarnizo and AriGameplays were married in a private ceremony in October 2019.

What is Juansguarnizo's height?

Guarnizo is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and he weighs 161 pounds, equivalent to 73 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Where does JuanSGuarnizo live?

The social media influencer relocated from Colombia and currently lives in Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He lives with his wife, AriGameplays.

JuanSGuarnizo is one of the most successful Spanish-speaking content creators. He has done it through creativity and persistence and is among the most followed Spanish influencers.

READ ALSO: Katherine Norland's biography: age, husband, children, heterochromia

Legit.ng recently published an article about Katherine Norland's biography. He is an American actress, author, poet, and filmmaker. She has made appearances in several TV shows and films such as The Pendant, Lottopalooza, What If a Woman, and The Other Side of the Nebula.

She is married to Robert Norland, who works as a director of photography. The couple has two kids, Timothy and Elijah Norland. Take a look at her biography to learn more interesting details about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng