JuanSGuarnizo’s biography: age, height, nationality, partner
JuanSGuarnizo is a Colombian Twitch streamer, YouTuber, graphics designer, and social media personality. He is famously known for creative video content that ranges from art, video games, commentaries, funny clips and other streams.
Juan Guarnizo speaks purely Spanish in all his streams and videos. As a result, he has become one of the most popular Spanish content creators. He is one of the top-most watched channels and Twitch's 3rd most-watched Minecraft channel. He streams video games such as Marvel's Spiderman, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Rust, Pummel Party, Warzone, Chess, and Call of Duty.
Profile summary
- Full name: Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra
- Nickname: JuanSGuarnizo
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11th January 1997
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Colombia
- Current residence: Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
- Nationality: Colombian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 174
- Weight in pounds: 161
- Weight in kilograms: 73
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Married
- Wife: AriGameplays
- Profession: Twitch streamer, YouTuber, graphics designer, and social media personality
- Twitter: @JuanSGuarnizo
- Instagram: @juansguarnizo
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
JuanSGuarnizo’s biography
His real name is Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra. JuanSGuarnizo's nationality is Colombian. He comes from a white ethnic background.
How old is JuanSGuarnizo?
Juan Sebastian was born on 11th January 1997. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. As of 2022, JuanSGuarnizo's age is 25 years old.
Career
Juan is a content creator who is majorly known for streaming most of his content in the Spanish language. He is popular on Twitch and YouTube.
Some of the games he has streamed include Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rust, Among Us and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
Since he ventured online in 2016, Juan Sebastian Guarnizo has accumulated 6.4 million followers on the Twitch channel. He also has 4.71 million on his YouTube channel, created on 15th October 2018. He has posted more than 160 videos. He is also popular on Instagram and Twitter.
Who is JuanSGuarnizo's partner?
The Colombian Twitch streamer is married to AriGameplays, a popular gamer, streamer and YouTuber. The couple first met in 2015 and dated for four years before walking down the aisle. JuanSGuarnizo and AriGameplays were married in a private ceremony in October 2019.
What is Juansguarnizo's height?
Guarnizo is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and he weighs 161 pounds, equivalent to 73 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and brown hair.
Where does JuanSGuarnizo live?
The social media influencer relocated from Colombia and currently lives in Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He lives with his wife, AriGameplays.
JuanSGuarnizo is one of the most successful Spanish-speaking content creators. He has done it through creativity and persistence and is among the most followed Spanish influencers.
READ ALSO: Katherine Norland's biography: age, husband, children, heterochromia
Legit.ng recently published an article about Katherine Norland's biography. He is an American actress, author, poet, and filmmaker. She has made appearances in several TV shows and films such as The Pendant, Lottopalooza, What If a Woman, and The Other Side of the Nebula.
She is married to Robert Norland, who works as a director of photography. The couple has two kids, Timothy and Elijah Norland. Take a look at her biography to learn more interesting details about her career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng