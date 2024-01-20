Lucki’s age, height, real name, hometown, net worth
Lucki is a renowned professional rapper and record producer from the United States. He came into the limelight in 2013 after releasing his first mixtape, Alternative Trap. He has released hits like New Drank, 4 The Betta, and More than Ever. What is Lucki’s age?
What is Lucki’s real name? His real name is Lucki Camel Jr. The rapper has worked with notable artists like Future, Babyface Ray, and FKA Twigs. Currently, he is signed to record label Empire. He goes by many nicknames, such as Neptune, Tune, AND Lucki Eck$.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Lucki Camel Jr.
|Famous as
|Tune, Luc; Lucki Eck$, Bossy Simpson, Deadboy, Neptune
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 May 1996
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Current residence
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-America
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|157
|Weight in kilograms
|71
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Drak brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Proviso East High School
|Profession
|Rapper, record producer
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@deadboylife
|YouTube
|LUCKI
What is Lucki's age?
The American entertainer is 27 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 May 1996. His zodiac sign is Gemini. What side of Chicago is Lucki from? He is from West Chicago, Illinois, United States. He was born to a 19-year-old mother.
He is an American citizen of African-American descent. The record producer attended Proviso East High, a public high School in Maywood, Illinois.
Career
Lucki developed an interest in music at a young age. While growing up, he listened to famous artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Future, Erykah Badu, and Prince. He began his music career in 2013 after dropping out of school with his first mixtape, Alternative Trap.
It contains songs like Count on Me, Love It, Time Wasted, Alternative Trouble, and No Troubles. In 2014, he collaborated with the American rapper Chance the Rapper and released the song Stevie Wonder.
The same year, he released an album, Ouch Ouch, in collaboration with FKA Twigs. His popularity rose after he released his second studio album, Flawless Like Me, in September 2022. The album debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured artists like Future and Babyface Ray.
Lacki’s songs
American rapper Lucki is signed to the record label Empire. Since he made his music debut, the American entertainer has released several songs. Some of them are as follows:
- New Drank
- No Bap
- 4 The Betta
- Y NOT? (Bonus)
- 2021 Vibes
- Prada Tune
- Randomly
- Leave Her
- Geeked
- More Than Ever
- Whole world slatt
- Syrup Talk
- Glory Boy
- Mubu
- Gemini Love
- Widebody
- Root of All
- Pure Love - Hate
- Last Time Mentioning (Good Riddance)
- Peach Dream
- Broke Phone
- Tired
- Die Die
- Who Is That
- Millions
His fame has extended to social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. As of this writing, he has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and over 297 thousand subscribers on YouTube.
What genre is Lucki's music?
His musical style falls under Hip-hop/rap, a genre that has seen significant popularity among African-American and Hispanic artists. It is a blend of traditional rap and contemporary elements.
Who is Lucki's ex?
The American singer is seemingly single at the moment. However, it is alleged he was previously in a relationship with a lady named Alexis. In his song Of Course You Won't, he talks more about their relationship. The relationship ended because of his substance addiction and withdrawals.
What is Lucki’s net worth?
According to Celeb Shaunt and Gorilla Overview, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of about $1 million. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings from his career as a rapper and record producer.
What is Lucki's height?
The American record producer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs around 157 pounds (71 kilograms).
Is Lucki dead?
No, he is alive. The rapper has not been active on his various social media pages. For instance, his last post on Instagram was on 7 July 2023, when he notified his fans about releasing one of his albums.
FAQs
- Who is Lucki? He is an American rapper and record producer.
- What is Lucki’s real name? His full name is Lucki Camel Jr.
- How old is Lucki? He is 27 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 May 1996.
- Who is Lucki's son? Lucki seemingly does not have a child. He has also not shared any information about his past or current relationship.
- Where is Lucki’s hometown? He is from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
- What is Luck’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of about $1 million as of 2024.
- When did Lucki become famous? He became famous in 2013 after releasing his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap.
What is Lucki's age? Lucki is 27 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 30 May 1996. He is a well-known American rapper and songwriter whose notable songs include More Than Ever, 4 The Betta, and Gemini Love.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Colin Stough’s age. Colin Stough is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality. He became prominent when the judges gave his American Idol audition a golden ticket.
He later took part in season 21 of the show. He performed Keith Urban’s Stupid Boy in the finale in 2023. Since leaving the show, he has launched his music career and has released several songs like I Still Talk to Jesus. Find out more about Colin Stough's life and career.
Source: Legit.ng