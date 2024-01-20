Lucki’s age, height, real name, hometown, net worth

Lucki is a renowned professional rapper and record producer from the United States. He came into the limelight in 2013 after releasing his first mixtape, Alternative Trap. He has released hits like New Drank, 4 The Betta, and More than Ever. What is Lucki’s age?

Lucki adorning a black jacket (L), the singer poses for a photo while standing in the middle of the road (R). Photo: @deadboylife on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Lucki’s real name? His real name is Lucki Camel Jr. The rapper has worked with notable artists like Future, Babyface Ray, and FKA Twigs. Currently, he is signed to record label Empire. He goes by many nicknames, such as Neptune, Tune, AND Lucki Eck$.

Profile summary

Full name Lucki Camel Jr. Famous as Tune, Luc; Lucki Eck$, Bossy Simpson, Deadboy, Neptune Gender Male Date of birth 30 May 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-America Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 157 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Black Eye colour Drak brown Relationship status Single Education Proviso East High School Profession Rapper, record producer Net worth $1 million Instagram @deadboylife YouTube LUCKI

What is Lucki's age?

The American entertainer is 27 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 May 1996. His zodiac sign is Gemini. What side of Chicago is Lucki from? He is from West Chicago, Illinois, United States. He was born to a 19-year-old mother.

He is an American citizen of African-American descent. The record producer attended Proviso East High, a public high School in Maywood, Illinois.

Career

Lucki developed an interest in music at a young age. While growing up, he listened to famous artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Future, Erykah Badu, and Prince. He began his music career in 2013 after dropping out of school with his first mixtape, Alternative Trap.

It contains songs like Count on Me, Love It, Time Wasted, Alternative Trouble, and No Troubles. In 2014, he collaborated with the American rapper Chance the Rapper and released the song Stevie Wonder.

The same year, he released an album, Ouch Ouch, in collaboration with FKA Twigs. His popularity rose after he released his second studio album, Flawless Like Me, in September 2022. The album debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured artists like Future and Babyface Ray.

Lacki’s songs

American rapper Lucki is signed to the record label Empire. Since he made his music debut, the American entertainer has released several songs. Some of them are as follows:

New Drank

No Bap

4 The Betta

Y NOT? (Bonus)

2021 Vibes

Prada Tune

Randomly

Leave Her

Geeked

More Than Ever

Whole world slatt

Syrup Talk

Glory Boy

Mubu

Gemini Love

Widebody

Root of All

Pure Love - Hate

Last Time Mentioning (Good Riddance)

Peach Dream

Broke Phone

Tired

Die Die

Who Is That

Millions

His fame has extended to social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. As of this writing, he has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and over 297 thousand subscribers on YouTube.

What genre is Lucki's music?

His musical style falls under Hip-hop/rap, a genre that has seen significant popularity among African-American and Hispanic artists. It is a blend of traditional rap and contemporary elements.

Who is Lucki's ex?

The American singer is seemingly single at the moment. However, it is alleged he was previously in a relationship with a lady named Alexis. In his song Of Course You Won't, he talks more about their relationship. The relationship ended because of his substance addiction and withdrawals.

What is Lucki’s net worth?

According to Celeb Shaunt and Gorilla Overview, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of about $1 million. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings from his career as a rapper and record producer.

What is Lucki's height?

The American record producer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs around 157 pounds (71 kilograms).

Is Lucki dead?

No, he is alive. The rapper has not been active on his various social media pages. For instance, his last post on Instagram was on 7 July 2023, when he notified his fans about releasing one of his albums.

FAQs

Who is Lucki? He is an American rapper and record producer. What is Lucki’s real name? His full name is Lucki Camel Jr. How old is Lucki? He is 27 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 May 1996. Who is Lucki's son? Lucki seemingly does not have a child. He has also not shared any information about his past or current relationship. Where is Lucki’s hometown? He is from Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is Luck’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of about $1 million as of 2024. When did Lucki become famous? He became famous in 2013 after releasing his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap.

What is Lucki's age? Lucki is 27 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 30 May 1996. He is a well-known American rapper and songwriter whose notable songs include More Than Ever, 4 The Betta, and Gemini Love.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Colin Stough’s age. Colin Stough is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality. He became prominent when the judges gave his American Idol audition a golden ticket.

He later took part in season 21 of the show. He performed Keith Urban’s Stupid Boy in the finale in 2023. Since leaving the show, he has launched his music career and has released several songs like I Still Talk to Jesus. Find out more about Colin Stough's life and career.

Source: Legit.ng