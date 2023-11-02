Nessa Barrett’s age, height, family, nationality, hometown

Nessa Barrett is a singer, songwriter, dancer, TikTok star, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She first rose to stardom for sharing lip-sync videos, vlogs and comedy-related content on her TikTok account. Despite Nessa Barrett’s age, she has already made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, and many are eager to learn more about her.

Nessa Barrett attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on 28 August 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nessa Barrett is a popular social media influencer with an extensive fan following on various social media platforms. She is also an up-and-coming singer and has released one studio album, Young Forever (2022), and two EPs, Pretty Poison (2021) and Hell Is a Teenage Girl (2023).

Profile summary

Full name Janesa Jaida Barrett Gender Female Date of birth 6 August 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Galloway Township, New Jersey, United States Current residence Absecon, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Bi Height in inches 4’11’’ Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 97 Weight in kilograms 44 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Mr. Drew Barrett Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, content creator, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @nessabarrett Facebook @Nessa Barrett TikTok @nessaabarrett X (Twitter) @nessabarrett

What is Nessa Barrett’s age?

The popular online content creator is 21 years old as of 2023. When is Nessa Barrett’s birthday? She was born on 6 August 2002. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Nessa Barrett from?

She was born Janesa Jaida Barrett in Galloway Township, New Jersey, United States, and currently resides in Absecon, New Jersey, USA. She is an American national of Puerto Rican heritage, making her of Hispanic ethnicity. Her father, Drew Barrett, is a rapper, actor, and motivational speaker.

Nessa Barrett's parents separated, and her mother raised her. She grew up alongside her younger brother, Julian, who often appears in many of her videos. The singer battled mental health issues, including depression, borderline personality disorder, self-harm thoughts, and eating disorder growing up.

Nessa Barrett at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on 20 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Why is Nessa Barrett famous?

Nessa Barrett is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and social media influencer. She became famous for sharing lip-syncs, dance and comedy-related content on TikTok, which boasts nearly 20 million followers as of this writing.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 13 August 2018 and accumulated over 1.2 million subscribers. The channel mostly contains her songs. She is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 6.8 million followers.

Nessa commenced her professional music career in July 2020 after she released her debut single, Pain. She released her debut EP titled Pretty Poison on 10 September 2021. The EP included the single, I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead which entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 88 in August 2021, becoming her first entry on the chart.

She released her debut studio album, Young Forever, on 14 October 2022. She collaborated with Jaden Hossler on the 2021 song La Di Die, which Travis Barker produced. She is currently signed to Warner Records record label.

Who is Nessa Barrett dating?

The TikTok star is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone. She was previously in a relationship with TikTok star and actor Josh Richards from October 2019 to June 2020. She also dated Jaden Hossler and later confirmed engagement rumours before breaking up in May 2022. She came out in 2020.

What is Nessa Barrett’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She primarily earns her income from her music career and social media endeavours, especially brand influencing.

What is Nessa Barrett’s height?

Nessa Barrett performs in concert during weekend one of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on 6 October 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

The rising American singer is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 97 pounds or 44 kilograms.

Fast facts about Nessa Barrett

Who is Nessa Barrett? She is a singer, songwriter, dancer, TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer. What is Nessa Barrett’s real name? Her full name is Janesa Jaida Barrett. Where is Nessa Barrett’s hometown? She was born in Galloway Township, New Jersey, United States. How old is Nessa Barrett? The American singer is 21 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 August 2002. What is Nessa Barrett’s nationality? She is an American national. Who are Nessa Barrett’s parents? Her parents are Drew Barrett and Nez. What is Nessa Barrett’s height? She is reportedly 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. What is Nessa Barrett’s net worth? She has a net worth of $1 million.

Nessa Barrett’s age is 21 years old as of 2023. She is a singer, songwriter, dancer, TikTok star and social media influencer. She first came into the spotlight for sharing lip-sync videos, vlogs and comedy-related content on TikTok. She has also released a number of songs such as I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead and Pain.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Olly Sholotan. Olly Sholotan is a Nigerian-American actor, singer, music producer, writer, and social media influencer. He was born on 5 April 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

He recently gained public recognition after playing the role of Carlton Banks in Peacock's hit series Bel-Air (2022-2023). He is also known for starring in Gigi & Nate (2022), Lloyd (2020) and Run Hide Fight (2020). Discover more details about him, including his age and height, in this post.

Source: Legit.ng