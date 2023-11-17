Global site navigation

Kay Flock’s age, real name, birthday, family, nationality
by  Isaac Wangethi

Kay Flock is a rapper, singer and songwriter from the United States. He is best known for his hit tracks, including Shake It, Brotherly Love and Is Ya Ready. What is Kay Flock's age? Explore the life of the rapper to get to know him better.

Kay Flock started singing in 2020. His popularity began rising after he released his debut song, FTO. In his music career, he has collaborated with some of the notable artists in the United States. Find out how old Kay Flock is and other lesser-known details about him.

Profile summary

Real nameKevin Perez
NicknameKay Flock
GenderMale
Date of birth20 April 2003
Age20 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthThe Bronx, New York, United States
Current residenceThe Bronx, New York, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherJackie Flock
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionRapper, singer, songwriter
Instagram@officialkayflocka

What is Kay Flock's age?

Kay is 20 years old as of 2023. The American rapper was born on 20 April 2003. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, United States.

His real name is Kevin Perez. The identity of Kay Flock's dad remains a mystery, while his mom is Jackie. He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. His parents have Puerto Rican and Dominican origins. The singer has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

What made Kay Flock famous?

His career as a rapper and recording artist has made him famous. Kevin aspired to be a fashion designer, as revealed by his mother in an interview. Additionally, he played basketball and wanted to be a professional basketball player.

The rapper's music career started in May 2020 when he released the song FTO. In 2021, he was signed to Universal Music Group's record label, Capital Records. After a few months under Capital Records, he released his debut mixtape, The D.O.A Tape. The mixtape reached number one on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

He also released another mixtape, FLOCKA, in the same year. In October 2021, he was featured in Lil Tjay's Not in the Mood track. The song became a hit and peaked at number 61 on the Bill Hot 100. His hit song, Shake It, featuring Cardi B and Dougie B in April 2022, reached number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Flock performs in multiple genres, including gangsta rap, UK drill, sample drill and East Coast hip-hop. Here is a list of some of Kay Flock's hit tracks:

SongsYear
Opp Spotter2020
Brotherly Love2021
Being Honest2021
Is Ya Ready2021
Make a Movie2022
Brotherly Love (Pt.2)2022
DOA2022
Greeked Up2022
UK2023

What happened to Kay Flock?

The songwriter is facing charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He allegedly killed Oscar Hernandez during an argument outside a Harlem, New York, barber shop on 16 December 2021.

He is said to have shot him twice in the neck and back. His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said that Kay did it in self-defence.

FAQs

  1. Who is Kay Flock? He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter.
  2. What is Kay Flock's real name? His real name is Kevin Perez.
  3. When is Kay Flock's birthday? The rapper marks his birthday on 20 April.
  4. How old is Kay Flock? He is 20 years old as of 2023.
  5. What is Kay Flock's nationality? He is an American citizen.
  6. Who are Kay Flock's parents? His mother is Jackie Flock, while his father's identity is unknown.
  7. Who are Kay Flock's siblings? He has two siblings, a brother and a sister.
  8. Where does Kay Flock's family live? His family resides in New York, United States.
  9. Does Kay Flock have a kid? No. Kay Flock has no kids.

Kay Flock's age is 20 years old as of 2023, as he was born on 20 April 2003. He is a rapper, singer and songwriter known for his hit songs such as Shake It, Brotherly Love and Is Ya Ready. The rapper has been in the music industry since 2020.

Legit.ng recently published Andrew Luck's wife's biography. She is Nicole Pechanec, an architect, engineer, sportsperson and field producer. Nicole came into the limelight for being in a romantic relationship with Andrew Luck.

Nicole Pechanec was born in Kenilworth, New Jersey, United States. Her husband is a former football quarterback who played for the Indianapolis Colts. She is a mother of one child and currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

