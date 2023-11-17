Kay Flock’s age, real name, birthday, family, nationality

Kay Flock is a rapper, singer and songwriter from the United States. He is best known for his hit tracks, including Shake It, Brotherly Love and Is Ya Ready. What is Kay Flock's age? Explore the life of the rapper to get to know him better.

Kay Flock in a grey sweater (L) and in a purple hoodie (R). Photo: @KayFlockaDOA on Facebook (modified by author)

Kay Flock started singing in 2020. His popularity began rising after he released his debut song, FTO. In his music career, he has collaborated with some of the notable artists in the United States. Find out how old Kay Flock is and other lesser-known details about him.

Profile summary

Real name Kevin Perez Nickname Kay Flock Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jackie Flock Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @officialkayflocka

What is Kay Flock's age?

Kay is 20 years old as of 2023. The American rapper was born on 20 April 2003. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, United States.

His real name is Kevin Perez. The identity of Kay Flock's dad remains a mystery, while his mom is Jackie. He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. His parents have Puerto Rican and Dominican origins. The singer has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

What made Kay Flock famous?

His career as a rapper and recording artist has made him famous. Kevin aspired to be a fashion designer, as revealed by his mother in an interview. Additionally, he played basketball and wanted to be a professional basketball player.

The rapper's music career started in May 2020 when he released the song FTO. In 2021, he was signed to Universal Music Group's record label, Capital Records. After a few months under Capital Records, he released his debut mixtape, The D.O.A Tape. The mixtape reached number one on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

He also released another mixtape, FLOCKA, in the same year. In October 2021, he was featured in Lil Tjay's Not in the Mood track. The song became a hit and peaked at number 61 on the Bill Hot 100. His hit song, Shake It, featuring Cardi B and Dougie B in April 2022, reached number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Flock performs in multiple genres, including gangsta rap, UK drill, sample drill and East Coast hip-hop. Here is a list of some of Kay Flock's hit tracks:

Songs Year Opp Spotter 2020 Brotherly Love 2021 Being Honest 2021 Is Ya Ready 2021 Make a Movie 2022 Brotherly Love (Pt.2) 2022 DOA 2022 Greeked Up 2022 UK 2023

What happened to Kay Flock?

Kay in a black T-shirt and black trousers (L) and in a grey marvin (R). Photo: @KayFlockaDOA on Facebook (modified by author)

The songwriter is facing charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He allegedly killed Oscar Hernandez during an argument outside a Harlem, New York, barber shop on 16 December 2021.

He is said to have shot him twice in the neck and back. His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said that Kay did it in self-defence.

FAQs

Who is Kay Flock? He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. What is Kay Flock's real name? His real name is Kevin Perez. When is Kay Flock's birthday? The rapper marks his birthday on 20 April. How old is Kay Flock? He is 20 years old as of 2023. What is Kay Flock's nationality? He is an American citizen. Who are Kay Flock's parents? His mother is Jackie Flock, while his father's identity is unknown. Who are Kay Flock's siblings? He has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Where does Kay Flock's family live? His family resides in New York, United States. Does Kay Flock have a kid? No. Kay Flock has no kids.

Kay Flock's age is 20 years old as of 2023, as he was born on 20 April 2003. He is a rapper, singer and songwriter known for his hit songs such as Shake It, Brotherly Love and Is Ya Ready. The rapper has been in the music industry since 2020.

