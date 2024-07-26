Nigerians worldwide are holding their breath right now as Sheila Courage announces that her second marriage rumours are false

Recall that Sheila and Davido's road manager, Isreal DMW, got married on October 22, but sadly, the union crashed eight months later

However, a new pre-wedding video circulated online, but Sheila has come forward to debunk the rumours, adding that it was only a work shoot

Sheila Courage, Isreal Afeare's ex-wife, has come online to refute rumours of finding love again and preparing to walk down the aisle for the second time.

In a brand new post that has been making the rounds on the internet and sighted by Legit.ng, Sheila shared what looked like a pre-wedding video.

Sheila Courage says the video was a work shoot. Credit: @isrealdmw, @sheila.courage

In the voice recording that could be heard over the video, Sheila affirmed that she is one of those people who never give up on love, and she is happy to have found the love of her life.

Many internet users assumed that Sheila had found love again until she posted another video to claim that it was merely a work photo shoot and not a pre-wedding video.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Isreal and Sheila tied the knot on October 20, 2022, at a traditional ceremony in Benin City.

However, the couple got separated about eight months after their luxury wedding over claims of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

Reactions trail Sheila's video

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below. Read them:

@kaothar11_11:

"The guys is handsome sha."

@hey_liquor_:

"But this a real man babe...do your thing."

@yobolized2.0:

"I think she enjoys the drama."

@kolchick:

"But why the guy cm Dey frown."

@kate_emmanuell:

"She for wait make Israel fool himself first."

@mhzjokeberry:

"Children of anger already bashing her for cheating."

@jnr_officer:

"The guy mind no settle down."

Isreal DMW recalls how Sheila divorced him

Meanwhile, Isreal DMW's short-lived marriage to Sheila Courage has remained a heated topic on social media.

In a trending video, Isreal DMW, in a live chat with Daddy Freeze, recalled how Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, and some close associates tried to reconcile him and his estranged wife.

Isreal DMW also disclosed that the church where they got married tried to help resolve their differences.

Source: Legit.ng