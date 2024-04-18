25 most evil women ever: A look at some of the most twisted women in history
Over the years, the world has witnessed many evil deeds, some committed by people you least expected. These heinous acts, perpetrated in the most inhuman ways, have shocked people, leaving many wondering how evil the perpetrators are/were. Some of the evil doers are women who appeared innocent until their crimes were exposed. Who are the most evil women ever?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Most evil women ever
- 1. Aileen Wuornos
- 2. Juana Barraza
- 3. Leonarda Cianciulli
- 4. Delphine LaLaurie
- 5. Catherine de Medici
- 6. Tillie Klimek
- 7. Karla Homolka
- 8. Klara Mauerova
- 9. Belle Gunness
- 10. Amelia Dyer
- 11. Irma Grese
- 12. Ranavalona I
- 13. Griselda Blanco
- 14. Myra Hindley
- 15. Ma Barker
- 16. Ilse Koch
- 17. Elizabeth Bathory
- 18. Gertrude Baniszewski
- 19. Enriqueta Martí
- 20. Rose West
- 21. Mary I of England
- 22. Wu Zetian
- 23. Fusako Shigenobu
- 24. Minnie Dean
- 25. Biljana Plavšić
- Who is the first female serial killer in the US?
- Who is the most feared female drug lord?
- What is Ma Barker known for?
We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Data from multiple sources, including List 25, Watch Mojo, Best Diplomats, and List Verse, are used to compile this list of evil women. The list below is not ranked in any particular order.
Most evil women ever
Who are the most infamous women in history? Several women have attracted public attention due to the bad things they did. From serial killers to kidnappers to terrorists, the atrocities these women have committed are unfounded and quite disturbing.
1. Aileen Wuornos
- Date of birth: 29 February 1956
- Date of death: 9 October 2002
- Place of birth: Rochester, Michigan, United States
Aileen Carol Wuornos is regarded as one of the most notorious female serial killers in the United States. She was a sex worker in Florida, and between 1989 and 1990, she reportedly lured and killed seven of her male clients. She was apprehended on 9 January 1991 and found guilty of six counts of murder. Aileen Wuornos was executed by lethal injection on 9 October 2002.
2. Juana Barraza
- Date of birth: 27 December 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of April 2024)
- Place of birth: Epazoyucan, Mexico
She was born Juana Dayanara Barraza Samperio in Mexico and made a name as a professional wrestler, famous as La Mataviejitas. Her criminal history spans between 1998 and 2006, during which she was found guilty of killing over 16 women.
She was accused of murdering approximately 48 people. She is serving 759 years in prison and is currently held at Santa Martha Acatitla prison.
3. Leonarda Cianciulli
- Date of birth: 18 April 1894
- Date of death: 15 October 1970
- Place of birth: Montella, Italy
Leonarda Cianciulli was nicknamed Soap-Maker of Correggio due to how she killed her victims. She was found guilty of murdering three women and turning their bodies into soap and teacakes. She was sentenced to 33 years in prison, but she passed away on 15 October 1970 after suffering cerebral apoplexy.
4. Delphine LaLaurie
- Date of birth: 19 March 1787
- Date of death: 7 December 1849
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Delphine LaLaurie was a socialite and serial killer who lived in a mansion at 1140 Royal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Her evil deeds came to the fore after a fire broke out at her residence, and responders discovered several slaves tied up in her attic.
The slaves had extensive injuries, an indication of their torture. Delphine LaLaurie fled to Paris, France, to escape the wrath of an angry mob who found several dead bodies and torched her mansion.
5. Catherine de Medici
- Date of birth: 13 April 1519
- Date of death: 5 January 1589
- Place of birth: Florence, Italy
Catherine de Medici was the queen of France between 1547 and 1559 and was the mother of French Kings Francis II, Charles IX and Henry III. She had massive political influence over her sons during the French Wars of Religion.
She reportedly ordered the killing of the Huguenots after an attempted assassination of their leader failed, and she dreaded retaliation. The killings resulted in the death of approximately 30,000 Huguenots and have been referred to as the St. Bartholomew's Day massacre.
6. Tillie Klimek
- Year of birth: 1876
- Date of death: 20 November 1936
- Place of birth: Poland
Tillie Klimek was a Polish-American national who resided in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She claimed she could predict people’s death dates while, in reality, she planned to kill them on the dates. She reportedly committed approximately seven murders between 1914 and 1921. She was sentenced to life in prison and died on 20 November 1936.
7. Karla Homolka
- Date of birth: 4 May 1970
- Age: 53 years old (as of April 2024)
- Place of birth: Port Credit, Mississauga, Canada
Karla Homolka is one of the most infamous serial killers in Canada. She was her husband Paul Bernardo’s accomplice in killing three children, including her younger sister. After her arrest, she tricked investigators into believing her husband played the leading role in the deaths, but video footage showed she was directly involved.
8. Klara Mauerova
- Year of birth: 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Czech Republic
Klara Mauerova features among the most evil women's names in the world. She belongs to a cult that practised child torture and subjected her two sons to unimaginable mistreatment for about one year. Her evil deeds were unearthed when a TV baby monitor at a nearby apartment recorded her assaulting one of the boys.
9. Belle Gunness
- Date of birth: 11 November 1859
- Date of death: 28 April 1908
- Place of birth: Selbu, Norway
Belle Gunness was a Norwegian-American serial killer who operated in Illinois and Indiana states between 1884 and 1908. She is believed to have killed approximately 40 people, most of whom were her suitors. She reportedly killed her two husbands, children, and several boyfriends. She was nicknamed Hell's Belle.
10. Amelia Dyer
- Year of birth: 1837
- Date of death: 10 June 1896
- Place of birth: Bristol, United Kingdom
Amelia Dyer was nicknamed the Ogress of Reading after a series of murders of young children was unravelled. She was a professional nurse before turning to baby farming after being widowed. Even though she did the job genuinely at first, she changed later and started killing the babies. It is alleged that she killed between 200 and 400 children, but only six were confirmed.
11. Irma Grese
- Date of birth: 7 October 1923
- Date of death: 13 December 1945
- Place of birth: Feldberger Seenlandschaft, Germany
Irma Grese dubbed the Hyena of Auschwitz, was a brutal female war criminal. She was in charge of approximately 30,000 women prisoners, whom she met with extreme physical torture, killing most of them. She allegedly found pleasure in shooting the prisoners randomly.
12. Ranavalona I
- Year of birth: 1778
- Date of death: 16 August 1861
- Place of birth: Kingdom of Madagascar
She was referred to as the Mad Monarch of Madagascar due to her cruelty and the violence she inflicted on her people. She reigned on the African island for over three decades, during which she ruled with an iron fist. Numerous people died due to the strict and brutal disciplinary measures she introduced.
13. Griselda Blanco
- Date of birth: 15 February 1943
- Date of death: 3 September 2012
- Place of birth: Cartagena, Colombia
She was one of the most feared Colombian substance dealers between the 1970s and 2000s. She was part of the Medellin Cartel and even mentored some notorious kingpins in the illicit trade, such as Pablo Escobar. It is claimed that she was responsible for the killing of about 200 while transporting drugs between Colombia and the US. She was assassinated on 3 September 2012.
14. Myra Hindley
- Date of birth: 23 July 1942
- Date of death: 15 November 2002
- Place of birth: Crumpsall, United Kingdom
Myra Hindley, with the help of her then-partner Ian Brady, murdered five minors in Manchester, England, between 1963 and 1965. During her trial, it was revealed that she sexually assaulted and tortured them before killing them. She was sentenced to two concurrent life in prison and later passed away in November 2002.
15. Ma Barker
- Date of birth: 8 October 1873
- Date of death: 16 January 1935
- Place of birth: Ash Grove, Missouri, United States
Ma Barker is considered one of the most vicious female criminals in US history. She was the leader of the Barker Gang, including her sons, and they reigned terror in most of the American Midwest, especially Florida. She was responsible for multiple murders, robberies, and kidnappings. She was killed in a shootout with the FBI officers on 16 January 1935.
16. Ilse Koch
- Date of birth: 22 September 1906
- Date of death: 1 September 1967
- Place of birth: Dresden, Germany
Ilse Koch was the wife of Karl-Otto Koch, a commandant of the National Socialist concentration camp Buchenwald. She was nicknamed the Witch of Buchenwald because of her evil and sadistic behaviours.
Despite not holding any position in the National Socialist, she tortured prisoners and enjoyed watching them suffer. Some of her evil deeds include skinning people with tattoos.
17. Elizabeth Bathory
- Date of birth: 7 August 1560
- Date of death: 21 August 1614
- Place of birth: Nyírbátor, Hungary
Who is the most evil female serial killer? Elizabeth Bathory was a Hungarian noblewoman who was nicknamed Blood Countess. She was a dreadful murderer who tortured and killed approximately 650 girls and young women. She earned the nickname due to her ritual of bathing with the blood of her victims, believing it would keep her looking young.
18. Gertrude Baniszewski
- Date of birth: 19 September 1928
- Date of death: 16 June 1990
- Place of birth: Indiana, United States
Gertrude Baniszewski, also known as the Torture Mother, was tried and convicted of killing Sylvia Likens. She reportedly oversaw and facilitated the extensive torture, mutilation, and murder of the minor by her sons and other children from the neighbourhood. During the trial, it was revealed that the children acted according to her instructions.
19. Enriqueta Martí
- Date of birth: 2 February 1868
- Date of death: 12 May 1913
- Place of birth: Municipality of Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Spain
Enriqueta Marti was a Spanish child murderer, kidnapper, procuress, and prostitute. She was referred to as The Vampire of Barcelona because she abducted kids from the streets and made them work in her brothel. She allegedly killed many children, but only 12 murders were confirmed.
20. Rose West
- Date of birth: 29 November 1953
- Age: 70 years old (as of April 2024)
- Place of birth: Northam, United Kingdom
Rose West, a British serial killer, is also featured among the evil women's names. Rose and her husband, Fred, collaborated in killing nine young women between 1973 and 1987. Besides the nine victims they killed together, Rose acted independently when she killed her stepdaughter in 1971. She was sentenced to life in prison for ten counts of murder.
21. Mary I of England
- Date of birth: 18 February 1516
- Date of death: 17 November 1558
- Place of birth: Greenwich Palace
Mary I was the daughter of Henry VIII and the queen of England and Ireland between 1553 and 1558. During her tenure, she was determined to restore Roman Catholicism after the English Reformation. Her violence targeted Protestants, leading to the execution of numerous people.
22. Wu Zetian
- Date of birth: 17 February 624 AD
- Date of death: 16 December 705 AD
- Place of birth: Lizhou District, Guangyuan, China
Wu Zetian was China's first official female ruler and was in power between 690 and 705. She is regarded as one of the most evil women ever because she ruled with widespread violence and bloodshed. She executed political rivals and went to war with other countries, trying to expand China’s territory.
23. Fusako Shigenobu
- Date of birth: 28 September 1945
- Age: 78 years old (as of April 2024)
- Place of birth: Setagaya City, Tokyo, Japan
Fusako Shigenobu founded the Japanese Red Army in 1971. She was determined to overthrow Japanese institutions, and the group started committing violent acts, such as terrorism. The group was responsible for the Lod Airport massacre in which at least 26 people were killed and several others injured.
24. Minnie Dean
- Date of birth: 2 September 1844
- Date of death: 12 August 1895
- Place of birth: Greenock, United Kingdom
Minnie Dean was a New Zealander baby farmer who was arrested after she was suspected of killing several infants. Even though it is alleged she killed many babies, she was found guilty of killing three. She was sentenced to death and was executed on 12 August 1895.
25. Biljana Plavšić
- Date of birth: 7 July 1930
- Age: 93 years old (as of April 2024)
- Place of birth: Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Biljana Plavšić was the president of Republika Srpska between 1996 and 1998. Before she became president, she played a crucial role in the Bosnian War between 1992 and 1995.
She reportedly instructed the targeting of non-Serbs, leading to the killing of thousands of people while others fled the country. She was charged and found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Who is the first female serial killer in the US?
Aileen Wuornos is considered the first female serial killer in the United States. She was found guilty of six counts of murder in 1992 and was executed in 2002.
Who is the most feared female drug lord?
Griselda Blanco Restrepo was an infamous Columbian female drug lord who was in illicit trade between Columbia and Miami, US, between the 1970s and 2000s.
What is Ma Barker known for?
She was the leader of the criminal enterprise known as the Barker Gang. The gang included her sons, who perpetrated several crimes, including robberies, murders, and kidnappings.
By examining the stories of some of the most evil women, it is apparent that evil knows no gender. Undoubtedly, they have left indelible marks on the pages of history and remind people of human nature's complexities. However, understanding these dark chapters of history has led to multiple reforms that have improved the world.
