33 energetic line dance songs to keep the party alive

Line dancing is a popular form of dance that involves choreographed movements performed in unison by a group of people. It has been a staple of country and Western culture for many years and has since spread to other genres of music. Line dancing is popular at nightclubs, weddings, and other events. Discover some of the best energetic line dance songs to keep the party alive.

Line dance songs are mostly created to accompany this unique form of dance, with their catchy beats and easy-to-follow rhythms making them the perfect soundtrack for any line dance party. Whether it is rap, Latin, country, or pop, line dance songs are guaranteed to get the party going in the weirdest way possible.

Energetic line dance songs

If you are a fan of line dancing, then you know that finding the best line dance song is key to getting the party started. Here is a compilation of some energetic line dance songs that will keep the party going all night!

Songs Artists Cotton Eye Joe Rednex Cha Cha Slide, Part 2 Mr. C Do Si Do Diplo ft Blanco Brown Electric Boogie Marcia Griffiths YMCA Village People Macarena Los Del Rio Apache (Jump On It) Sugarhill Gang Cupid Shuffle Cupid Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) Silentó Wob J. Dash Footloose Kenny Loggins The Loco-motion Little Eva Gangnam Style Psy Neon Moon Brooks & Dunn Stanky Legg GS Boyz Wobble V.I.C. Mashed Potato Time Dee Dee Sharp Crank That (Soulja Boy) Soulja Boy Teach Me How To Dougie Cali Swag District Walk It Out Unk The Twist Chubby Checker The Hustle Van McCoy Time Warp Rocky Horror Picture Show The Git Up Blanco Brown Copperhead Road Steve Earle Thriller Michael Jackson Achy Breaky Heart Billy Ray Cyrus Boot Scootin’ Boogie Brooks & Dunn Country Girl (Shake It For Me) Luke Bryan

1. Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex

Released on : 12 August 1994

: 12 August 1994 Genre: Techno, country, Eurodance

Techno, country, Eurodance Album: Sex & Violins

Cotton Eye Joe is a classic example of an energetic line dance song that has stood the test of time. The track was released by Swedish country pop group Rednex in August 1994 as the first single from their debut studio album, Sex & Violins (1995).

2. Cha Cha Slide, Part 2 by Mr. C

Released on : 2 August 2000

: 2 August 2000 Genre: Dance

Dance Album: Cha-Cha Slide

Cha-Cha Slide is one of the most popular black line dance songs by American musician Mr. C the Slide Man, also known as DJ Casper. The track was released as a single in August 2000 and spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 83.

3. Do Si Do by Diplo featuring Blanco Brown

Released on : 29 June 2020

: 29 June 2020 Artist : Diplo featuring Blanco Brown

: Diplo featuring Blanco Brown Genre : Dance, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

: Dance, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap Album: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil

Do Si Do is among Diplo's new line dance songs featuring Blanco Brown. It gained widespread popularity for its fusion of country and electronic music styles, peaking at number 33 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and earning over 100 million streams on Spotify.

4. Electric Boogie by Marcia Griffiths

Released in : 1983

: 1983 Genre: Freestyle, reggae

Freestyle, reggae Album: Carousel

Electric Boogie, or the Electric Slide, is among the popular line dance songs written and initially recorded in 1976 with Bunny Wailer. A remix version featured on her album Carousel reached number 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1990.

5. YMCA by Village People

Released in : 17 October 1978

: 17 October 1978 Genre : Disco, R&B/Soul, Pop

: Disco, R&B/Soul, Pop Album: Cruisin'

Y.M.C.A. is a song by the American disco group Village People, written by Jacques Morali and singer Victor Willis. It was released in 1978 as the only single from their third studio album, Cruisin' (1978). The song has remained popular and is played at many sports and political events worldwide.

6. Macarena by Los Del Rio

Released in : 1993

: 1993 Genre: Pop

Pop Album: A mí me gusta

Macarena is a 1995 dance song by the Spanish duo Los Del Rio. It became a global sensation in the mid-1990s, topping the charts in multiple countries and achieving widespread popularity. The track was ranked number 500 by Billboard in their list of Best Pop Songs of All Time.

7. Apache (Jump On It) by Sugarhill Gang

Released in : 1981

: 1981 Genre : R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap

: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap Album: 8th Wonder

Apache (Jump On It) is a hip-hop song by the American group Sugarhill Gang, released in 1981 as part of their album 8th Wonder. It is one of the earliest and most popular hip-hop songs, featuring a catchy beat and dance instructions inviting listeners to join the fun.

8. Cupid Shuffle by Cupid

Released in : 13 February 2007

: 13 February 2007 Genre : Dance music, Hip-Hop/Rap

: Dance music, Hip-Hop/Rap Album: Time for a Change

Cupid Shuffle is a classic rap song by Cupid, featured on his 2007 studio album Time for a Change. In the United States, the track peaked at number 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached number 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the 18 August 2007 issue.

9. Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) by Silentó

Released in : 5 May 2015

: 5 May 2015 Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album: Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)

Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) is a dance track by Silentó, released in 2015 as his debut single. The song became a massive dance trend, featuring two popular moves: the “Whip” and the “Nae Nae”. It peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, spending six non-consecutive weeks.

10. Wob by J. Dash

Released in : 1 January 2011

: 1 January 2011 Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Album: Tabloid Truth

Wop is one of the best hip-hop line dance songs by rapper J. Dash featuring Flo Rida. It was released in 2011 as the lead single for J. Dash's album Tabloid Truth. The track gained widespread recognition after pop singer Miley Cyrus posted a viral video of herself dancing to the song.

Released on : 11 January 1984

: 11 January 1984 Genre : Alternative/Indie, Classic Rock, Rock

: Alternative/Indie, Classic Rock, Rock Movie: Footloose

Footloose is one of the classic line dance songs by Kenny Loggins. It was released as the first of two singles by Loggins from the 1984 film Footloose. The song spent three weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It is one of the most famous songs recorded by Loggins.

12. The Loco-motion by Little Eva

Released in : June 1962

: June 1962 Genre : Pop, rhythm and blues

: Pop, rhythm and blues Album: Llllloco-Motion

The Loco-Motion, or Locomotion, is a popular line dance song written by American songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King. It was first recorded by Little Eva in 1962 and became a major hit, reaching the top of the charts in the United States.

13. Gangnam Style by Psy

Released on : 15 July 2012

: 15 July 2012 Genre : K-pop, dance-pop, EDM

: K-pop, dance-pop, EDM Album: Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1

Gangnam Style is a K-pop song by South Korean artist Psy. The song was released in 2012 as the lead single of his sixth studio album Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1. It became famous for its catchy beat and iconic horse-riding dance moves.

14. Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn

Released on : 24 February 1992

: 24 February 1992 Genre : Country

: Country Album: Brand New Man

Neon Moon is one of the popular country line dance songs. The song was recorded by American country music duo Brooks & Dunn. It was released in February 1992 as the third single from their debut album Brand New Man. The track became their third consecutive number-one single on the country charts.

15. Stanky Legg by GS Boyz

Released on : 15 August 2008

: 15 August 2008 Genre : Snap

: Snap Album: Stanky Legg

Stanky Legg is a song by American hip-hop trio GS Boyz. The song was released in 2008 as their commercial debut single. Stanky Legg received recognition on the music charts, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number 49.

16. Wobble by V.I.C.

Released on : 15 July 2008

: 15 July 2008 Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Album: Beast

Wobble is the second single by rapper V.I.C. from his debut album Beast. The single was produced by Mr. Collipark. The song's success extended beyond just its dance appeal, as it also achieved commercial success, debuting at number 94 on the US Billboard Hot 100 on 7 January 2012.

17. Mashed Potato Time by Dee Dee Sharp

Released in : 1962

: 1962 Genre : R&B, pop

: R&B, pop Album: It's Mashed Potato Time

Mashed Potato Time is a popular line song by American R&B singer Dee Dee Sharp from his debut album It's Mashed Potato Time. Released in 1962, the song became a major hit, reaching the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

18. Crank That (Soulja Boy) by Soulja Boy

Released on : 2 May 2007

: 2 May 2007 Genre : Pop-rap, snap

: Pop-rap, snap Album: Souljaboytellem.com

Crank That (Soulja Boy) was released in 2007 as the lead single from Soulja Boy’s debut studio album, souljaboytellem.com. The song spent seven weeks at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in the fall of 2007, becoming Soulja Boy's breakthrough hit.

19. Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District

Released on: 12 April 2010

12 April 2010 Genre : Pop-rap, dance-rap

: Pop-rap, dance-rap Album: Teach Me How to Dougie

Teach Me How to Dougie is a 2010 hip-hop song by the American group Cali Swag District. The track is known for its catchy beat and easy-to-follow dance instructions. It peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 9 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

20. Walk It Out by Unk

Released in : August 2006

: August 2006 Genre : Crunk, snap

: Crunk, snap Album: Beat'n Down Yo Block!

Walk It Out is the debut single of Atlanta-based rapper Unk from his debut album Beat'n Down Yo Block!. It was written by Montay Humphrey, Anthony Platt and Howard Simmons. The song peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

21. The Twist by Chubby Checker

Released in : June 1960

: June 1960 Genre : Pop, rock and roll

: Pop, rock and roll Album: Twist with Chubby Checker

The Twist is a rock and roll song by American artist Chubby Checker, released in 1960. Chubby Checker's 1960 cover version of the song reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on 19 September 1960, where it stayed for one week.

22. The Hustle by Van McCoy

Released on : 18 April 1975

: 18 April 1975 Genre: Disco, dance

Disco, dance Album: Disco Baby

The Hustle is a disco song by American musician Van McCoy and the Soul City Symphony, released in 1975. It became one of the most popular disco line songs of its time. The track won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance early in 1976 for songs recorded in 1975.

23. Time Warp by Rocky Horror Picture Show

Released in : 1975

: 1975 Genre : Glam rock, rock and roll

: Glam rock, rock and roll Album: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Time Warp is a song from the classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, released in 1975. Composed by Richard O'Brien, the song is a key part of the film's soundtrack and has become a signature tune associated with the movie.

24. The Git Up by Blanco Brown

Released on : 3 May 2019

: 3 May 2019 Genre : Country rap, trap-country

: Country rap, trap-country Album: Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs

The Git Up is among the country line songs by American artist Blanco Brown, released as his debut single in May 2019. The song debuted at number 66 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 14. It was certified Gold on 4 September 2019 and Platinum on 4 October 2019.

25. Copperhead Road by Steve Earle

Released in : 1988

: 1988 Genre : Country rock, outlaw country

: Country rock, outlaw country Album: Copperhead Road

Copperhead Road is a song by American singer-songwriter Steve Earle. It was released in 1988 as the first single and title track from his third studio album of the same name. The song is a blend of country, rock, and folk music.

26. Thriller by Michael Jackson

Released on : 23 January 1984 (US)

: 23 January 1984 (US) Genre: Disco, funk

Disco, funk Album: Thriller

Thriller is a song by American artist Michael Jackson, released in 1982 as the seventh and final single from his iconic album of the same name. It is regarded as one of music's greatest and most influential songs.

27. Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus

Released on : 23 March 1992

: 23 March 1992 Genre : Country

: Country Album: Some Gave All

Achy Breaky Heart is a 1992 country song by American artist Billy Ray Cyrus from his debut album Some Gave All. The song became a massive hit and propelled Cyrus to international fame. It became the first single to achieve triple platinum status in Australia and 1992's best-selling single in the same country.

28. Boot Scootin’ Boogie by Brooks & Dunn

Released on : 25 May 1992

: 25 May 1992 Genre : Country, country rock

: Country, country rock Album: Keepin' Me Up Nights

Boot Scootin' Boogie is a popular country line dance song by the American country music duo Brooks & Dunn. It was released in 1991 as part of their debut album, Brand New Man. It was first recorded by the band Asleep at the Wheel for their 1990 album, Keepin' Me Up Nights.

29. Country Girl (Shake It for Me) by Luke Bryan

Released on : 14 March 2011

: 14 March 2011 Genre : Country rock, country rap, bro-country

: Country rock, country rap, bro-country Album: Tailgates & Tanlines

Country Girl (Shake It for Me) is a 2011 song co-written and recorded by American country music singer Luke Bryan. It was released in March 2011 as the first single from his album Tailgates & Tanlines. The song debuted at number 52 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the week.

30. Little Bitty by Alan Jackson

Released on : 14 October 1996

: 14 October 1996 Genre: Country

Country Album: Everything I Love

Little Bitty is a country song by American artist Alan Jackson. It was released in 1996 as the lead single from his fifth studio album, Everything I Love. The song reached the top of the U.S. Billboard country music charts in December 1966, becoming his fourteenth Number One on that chart.

31. Watermelon Crawl by Tracy Byrd

Released in : July 1994

: July 1994 Genre : Country

: Country Album: No Ordinary Man

Watermelon Crawl is a 1994 song written by Buddy Brock and Zack Turner and recorded by American country music artist Tracy Byrd. It was released in 1994 as the lead single from his album No Ordinary Man. The track peaked at number 81 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

32. Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain

Released in : March 1999

: March 1999 Genre : Country pop, country rock

: Country pop, country rock Album: Come On Over

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! is a country pop song by Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain. It was released in 1999 as the lead single from her third studio album, Come On Over. The song is known for its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and empowering lyrics.

33. Hicktown by Jason Aldean

Song : Hicktown

: Hicktown Released on : 28 March 2005

: 28 March 2005 Genre : Country

: Country Album: Jason Aldean

Hicktown is the debut single by American country music artist Jason Aldean. It was released in 2005 from Jason Aldean's self-titled debut album. It became Aldean's first top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart after reaching number 10 in late 2005.

What is the most popular line dance?

Some of the most renowned line dance songs include The Electric Slide, The Cha Cha Slide, The Boot Scootin' Boogie, Thriller and Cotton-Eyed Joe.

What is the easiest line dance for beginners?

The Electric Boogie by Marcia Griffiths and The Hustle by Van McCoy are some of the easiest line dance songs for beginners.

What was the original line-dancing song?

The 1990 Billy Ray Cyrus song Achy Breaky Heart has been credited for launching line dancing into the mainstream.

What is the most popular line dance at weddings?

The Cha Cha Slide by DJ Casper is one of the most popular wedding line dances. The song is a fun, upbeat song that is easy to follow. It comprises cha-cha, grapevine, and slide moves.

Line dancing is an appreciated and enjoyable social activity that draws people together. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or looking to learn the steps, the music is key to getting into the groove. From classic hits to modern chart-toppers, the above country line dance songs will surely get your boots tapping.

