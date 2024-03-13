33 energetic line dance songs to keep the party alive
Line dancing is a popular form of dance that involves choreographed movements performed in unison by a group of people. It has been a staple of country and Western culture for many years and has since spread to other genres of music. Line dancing is popular at nightclubs, weddings, and other events. Discover some of the best energetic line dance songs to keep the party alive.
Line dance songs are mostly created to accompany this unique form of dance, with their catchy beats and easy-to-follow rhythms making them the perfect soundtrack for any line dance party. Whether it is rap, Latin, country, or pop, line dance songs are guaranteed to get the party going in the weirdest way possible.
Energetic line dance songs
If you are a fan of line dancing, then you know that finding the best line dance song is key to getting the party started. Here is a compilation of some energetic line dance songs that will keep the party going all night!
1. Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex
- Released on: 12 August 1994
- Genre: Techno, country, Eurodance
- Album: Sex & Violins
Cotton Eye Joe is a classic example of an energetic line dance song that has stood the test of time. The track was released by Swedish country pop group Rednex in August 1994 as the first single from their debut studio album, Sex & Violins (1995).
2. Cha Cha Slide, Part 2 by Mr. C
- Released on: 2 August 2000
- Genre: Dance
- Album: Cha-Cha Slide
Cha-Cha Slide is one of the most popular black line dance songs by American musician Mr. C the Slide Man, also known as DJ Casper. The track was released as a single in August 2000 and spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 83.
3. Do Si Do by Diplo featuring Blanco Brown
- Released on: 29 June 2020
- Artist: Diplo featuring Blanco Brown
- Genre: Dance, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil
Do Si Do is among Diplo's new line dance songs featuring Blanco Brown. It gained widespread popularity for its fusion of country and electronic music styles, peaking at number 33 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and earning over 100 million streams on Spotify.
4. Electric Boogie by Marcia Griffiths
- Released in: 1983
- Genre: Freestyle, reggae
- Album: Carousel
Electric Boogie, or the Electric Slide, is among the popular line dance songs written and initially recorded in 1976 with Bunny Wailer. A remix version featured on her album Carousel reached number 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1990.
5. YMCA by Village People
- Released in: 17 October 1978
- Genre: Disco, R&B/Soul, Pop
- Album: Cruisin'
Y.M.C.A. is a song by the American disco group Village People, written by Jacques Morali and singer Victor Willis. It was released in 1978 as the only single from their third studio album, Cruisin' (1978). The song has remained popular and is played at many sports and political events worldwide.
6. Macarena by Los Del Rio
- Released in: 1993
- Genre: Pop
- Album: A mí me gusta
Macarena is a 1995 dance song by the Spanish duo Los Del Rio. It became a global sensation in the mid-1990s, topping the charts in multiple countries and achieving widespread popularity. The track was ranked number 500 by Billboard in their list of Best Pop Songs of All Time.
7. Apache (Jump On It) by Sugarhill Gang
- Released in: 1981
- Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: 8th Wonder
Apache (Jump On It) is a hip-hop song by the American group Sugarhill Gang, released in 1981 as part of their album 8th Wonder. It is one of the earliest and most popular hip-hop songs, featuring a catchy beat and dance instructions inviting listeners to join the fun.
8. Cupid Shuffle by Cupid
- Released in: 13 February 2007
- Genre: Dance music, Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: Time for a Change
Cupid Shuffle is a classic rap song by Cupid, featured on his 2007 studio album Time for a Change. In the United States, the track peaked at number 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached number 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the 18 August 2007 issue.
9. Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) by Silentó
- Released in: 5 May 2015
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)
Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) is a dance track by Silentó, released in 2015 as his debut single. The song became a massive dance trend, featuring two popular moves: the “Whip” and the “Nae Nae”. It peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, spending six non-consecutive weeks.
10. Wob by J. Dash
- Released in: 1 January 2011
- Genre: Hip-hop
- Album: Tabloid Truth
Wop is one of the best hip-hop line dance songs by rapper J. Dash featuring Flo Rida. It was released in 2011 as the lead single for J. Dash's album Tabloid Truth. The track gained widespread recognition after pop singer Miley Cyrus posted a viral video of herself dancing to the song.
11. Footloose by Kenny Loggins
- Released on: 11 January 1984
- Genre: Alternative/Indie, Classic Rock, Rock
- Movie: Footloose
Footloose is one of the classic line dance songs by Kenny Loggins. It was released as the first of two singles by Loggins from the 1984 film Footloose. The song spent three weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It is one of the most famous songs recorded by Loggins.
12. The Loco-motion by Little Eva
- Released in: June 1962
- Genre: Pop, rhythm and blues
- Album: Llllloco-Motion
The Loco-Motion, or Locomotion, is a popular line dance song written by American songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King. It was first recorded by Little Eva in 1962 and became a major hit, reaching the top of the charts in the United States.
13. Gangnam Style by Psy
- Released on: 15 July 2012
- Genre: K-pop, dance-pop, EDM
- Album: Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1
Gangnam Style is a K-pop song by South Korean artist Psy. The song was released in 2012 as the lead single of his sixth studio album Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1. It became famous for its catchy beat and iconic horse-riding dance moves.
14. Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn
- Released on: 24 February 1992
- Genre: Country
- Album: Brand New Man
Neon Moon is one of the popular country line dance songs. The song was recorded by American country music duo Brooks & Dunn. It was released in February 1992 as the third single from their debut album Brand New Man. The track became their third consecutive number-one single on the country charts.
15. Stanky Legg by GS Boyz
- Released on: 15 August 2008
- Genre: Snap
- Album: Stanky Legg
Stanky Legg is a song by American hip-hop trio GS Boyz. The song was released in 2008 as their commercial debut single. Stanky Legg received recognition on the music charts, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number 49.
16. Wobble by V.I.C.
- Released on: 15 July 2008
- Genre: Hip-hop
- Album: Beast
Wobble is the second single by rapper V.I.C. from his debut album Beast. The single was produced by Mr. Collipark. The song's success extended beyond just its dance appeal, as it also achieved commercial success, debuting at number 94 on the US Billboard Hot 100 on 7 January 2012.
17. Mashed Potato Time by Dee Dee Sharp
- Released in: 1962
- Genre: R&B, pop
- Album: It's Mashed Potato Time
Mashed Potato Time is a popular line song by American R&B singer Dee Dee Sharp from his debut album It's Mashed Potato Time. Released in 1962, the song became a major hit, reaching the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
18. Crank That (Soulja Boy) by Soulja Boy
- Released on: 2 May 2007
- Genre: Pop-rap, snap
- Album: Souljaboytellem.com
Crank That (Soulja Boy) was released in 2007 as the lead single from Soulja Boy’s debut studio album, souljaboytellem.com. The song spent seven weeks at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in the fall of 2007, becoming Soulja Boy's breakthrough hit.
19. Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District
- Released on: 12 April 2010
- Genre: Pop-rap, dance-rap
- Album: Teach Me How to Dougie
Teach Me How to Dougie is a 2010 hip-hop song by the American group Cali Swag District. The track is known for its catchy beat and easy-to-follow dance instructions. It peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 9 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
20. Walk It Out by Unk
- Released in: August 2006
- Genre: Crunk, snap
- Album: Beat'n Down Yo Block!
Walk It Out is the debut single of Atlanta-based rapper Unk from his debut album Beat'n Down Yo Block!. It was written by Montay Humphrey, Anthony Platt and Howard Simmons. The song peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
21. The Twist by Chubby Checker
- Released in: June 1960
- Genre: Pop, rock and roll
- Album: Twist with Chubby Checker
The Twist is a rock and roll song by American artist Chubby Checker, released in 1960. Chubby Checker's 1960 cover version of the song reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on 19 September 1960, where it stayed for one week.
22. The Hustle by Van McCoy
- Released on: 18 April 1975
- Genre: Disco, dance
- Album: Disco Baby
The Hustle is a disco song by American musician Van McCoy and the Soul City Symphony, released in 1975. It became one of the most popular disco line songs of its time. The track won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance early in 1976 for songs recorded in 1975.
23. Time Warp by Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Released in: 1975
- Genre: Glam rock, rock and roll
- Album: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Time Warp is a song from the classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, released in 1975. Composed by Richard O'Brien, the song is a key part of the film's soundtrack and has become a signature tune associated with the movie.
24. The Git Up by Blanco Brown
- Released on: 3 May 2019
- Genre: Country rap, trap-country
- Album: Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs
The Git Up is among the country line songs by American artist Blanco Brown, released as his debut single in May 2019. The song debuted at number 66 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 14. It was certified Gold on 4 September 2019 and Platinum on 4 October 2019.
25. Copperhead Road by Steve Earle
- Released in: 1988
- Genre: Country rock, outlaw country
- Album: Copperhead Road
Copperhead Road is a song by American singer-songwriter Steve Earle. It was released in 1988 as the first single and title track from his third studio album of the same name. The song is a blend of country, rock, and folk music.
26. Thriller by Michael Jackson
- Released on: 23 January 1984 (US)
- Genre: Disco, funk
- Album: Thriller
Thriller is a song by American artist Michael Jackson, released in 1982 as the seventh and final single from his iconic album of the same name. It is regarded as one of music's greatest and most influential songs.
27. Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus
- Released on: 23 March 1992
- Genre: Country
- Album: Some Gave All
Achy Breaky Heart is a 1992 country song by American artist Billy Ray Cyrus from his debut album Some Gave All. The song became a massive hit and propelled Cyrus to international fame. It became the first single to achieve triple platinum status in Australia and 1992's best-selling single in the same country.
28. Boot Scootin’ Boogie by Brooks & Dunn
- Released on: 25 May 1992
- Genre: Country, country rock
- Album: Keepin' Me Up Nights
Boot Scootin' Boogie is a popular country line dance song by the American country music duo Brooks & Dunn. It was released in 1991 as part of their debut album, Brand New Man. It was first recorded by the band Asleep at the Wheel for their 1990 album, Keepin' Me Up Nights.
29. Country Girl (Shake It for Me) by Luke Bryan
- Released on: 14 March 2011
- Genre: Country rock, country rap, bro-country
- Album: Tailgates & Tanlines
Country Girl (Shake It for Me) is a 2011 song co-written and recorded by American country music singer Luke Bryan. It was released in March 2011 as the first single from his album Tailgates & Tanlines. The song debuted at number 52 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the week.
30. Little Bitty by Alan Jackson
- Released on: 14 October 1996
- Genre: Country
- Album: Everything I Love
Little Bitty is a country song by American artist Alan Jackson. It was released in 1996 as the lead single from his fifth studio album, Everything I Love. The song reached the top of the U.S. Billboard country music charts in December 1966, becoming his fourteenth Number One on that chart.
31. Watermelon Crawl by Tracy Byrd
- Released in: July 1994
- Genre: Country
- Album: No Ordinary Man
Watermelon Crawl is a 1994 song written by Buddy Brock and Zack Turner and recorded by American country music artist Tracy Byrd. It was released in 1994 as the lead single from his album No Ordinary Man. The track peaked at number 81 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
32. Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain
- Released in: March 1999
- Genre: Country pop, country rock
- Album: Come On Over
Man! I Feel Like a Woman! is a country pop song by Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain. It was released in 1999 as the lead single from her third studio album, Come On Over. The song is known for its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and empowering lyrics.
33. Hicktown by Jason Aldean
- Song: Hicktown
- Released on: 28 March 2005
- Genre: Country
- Album: Jason Aldean
Hicktown is the debut single by American country music artist Jason Aldean. It was released in 2005 from Jason Aldean's self-titled debut album. It became Aldean's first top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart after reaching number 10 in late 2005.
What is the most popular line dance?
Some of the most renowned line dance songs include The Electric Slide, The Cha Cha Slide, The Boot Scootin' Boogie, Thriller and Cotton-Eyed Joe.
What is the easiest line dance for beginners?
The Electric Boogie by Marcia Griffiths and The Hustle by Van McCoy are some of the easiest line dance songs for beginners.
What was the original line-dancing song?
The 1990 Billy Ray Cyrus song Achy Breaky Heart has been credited for launching line dancing into the mainstream.
What is the most popular line dance at weddings?
The Cha Cha Slide by DJ Casper is one of the most popular wedding line dances. The song is a fun, upbeat song that is easy to follow. It comprises cha-cha, grapevine, and slide moves.
Line dancing is an appreciated and enjoyable social activity that draws people together. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or looking to learn the steps, the music is key to getting into the groove. From classic hits to modern chart-toppers, the above country line dance songs will surely get your boots tapping.
