Ice Cube’s kids: How many children does the rapper have?

Ice Cube is a famous rapper, actor, record producer, filmmaker and entrepreneur from the United States. He shot to stardom when he released his iconic album Straight Outta Compton with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. When not making music and films, he is a family man. Do you know how many children the rapper has? Learn all there is to know about Ice Cube's kids.

Ice Cube with his wife Kimberly Woodruff and children when he received a star at the Hall of Fame on June 12 2017. Photo: Stewart Cook

One of the greatest rappers of all time is Ice Cube. He is known for hits like It Was A Good Day and You Know How We Do It. He is also a filmmaker, and his most successful films include Next Friday and Ride Along. But do you know that the rapper is a father of five?

Full name Jackson O'Shea Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Doris Benjamin Father Hosea Jackson Marital status Married Spouse Kimberly Woodruff Children 5 School William Howard Taft High School College Phoenix Institute of Technology Profession Rapper, actor, director and entrepreneur Net worth $160 million

Ice Cube's kids

How many kids does Ice Cube have? The famous rapper has five kids with his wife, Kimberly Woodruff. The two have been married for 31 years (since 26 April 1992) as of 2023.

1. O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) with parents Kimberly Woodruff and Ice Cube attend the premiere of STX Films' "Den of Thieves" on January 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

O'Shea Jackson Jr., famously known as OMG, is Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff's first child. He was born 24 February 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. OMG is 32 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

O'Shea graduated from William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California, in 2009. He later joined the University of Southern California to study screenwriting but dropped out.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., just like his father, is an actor, rapper, singer and songwriter. In 2010, OMG and his brother were featured in their dad's songs She Couldn't Make It On Her Own and Y'all Know How I Am. In 2012, he released his mixtape dubbed Jackin' for Beats.

Jackson Jr. started acting in 2015 when he portrayed his father in Straight Outta Compton. In 2022, OMG was featured in a mini-series titled Obi-Wan Kenobi. He has also been featured in other films, including Ingrid Goes West, Just Mercy, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The actor has a daughter, Jordan Reign Jackson, with his ex-girlfriend, Jackie Garcia. She was born in August 2017.

2. Darrell Jackson

O'Shea Jackson, Jr., Ice Cube and Darrell Jackson pose backstage during the All Def Movie Awards at Lure Nightclub on February 24, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Darrell Jackson, aka Doughboy, is Kim and Ice Cube's second child. He was born on 3 December 1992, the same year his parents tied the knot. Jackson is 31 years old (as of 2023). He graduated from William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California in 2010.

Darrell is also a rapper like his famous dad and big brother. The young rapper is signed by Lench Mob Records, founded by his father. The record label is a branch of Universal Music Group.

Jackson also works with his dad in his production company, Cube Vision. He was the associate producer on Straight Outta Compton. Darrell married his wife, Janet, in November 2022.

3. Karima Jackson

Karima Jackson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. attend a surprise premiere of the first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, on May 26th. Photo: Jesse Grant

Karima Jackson is Ice Cube's first daughter and third child. She was born on 17 February 1994 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Karima is 29 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

According to her social media handle, she graduated high school in 2012 and was gifted a car by her parents. Karima went to Rutgers University for a degree in Sociology before joining Montclair State University for a Master’s degree in Child Advocacy.

Unlike her famous father and brothers, Karima lives a private life. She is, however, spotted supporting her dad and brothers on the red carpet a few times.

4. Deja Jackson

Ice Cube's daughter, Deja Jackson, was born in 1994. It is unclear if she is twins with her sister Kareema. She likes to keep her life out of the spotlight, and there is little information about her.

5. Shareef Jackson

Shareef Jackson is the lastborn child of Ice Cube's children. He was born on 1 June 2000 and is 23 years old as of 2023. Shareef is rarely seen in public, although he sometimes appears with his father on rare occasions. For instance, in 2017, he accompanied his dad to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to get a star.

FAQs

Who is Ice Cube? He is a renowned rapper, actor, filmmaker, record producer and entrepreneur from the United States. How many children does the Ice Cube have? The American actor has five children with his wife, Kimberly Woodruff. Where do Ice Cube's wife and kids reside? The rapper's wife and kids live in Los Angeles, California, United States. How many sons does Ice Cube have? He has three sons. What are Ice Cube's sons' names? O'Shea Jackson Jr., Darrell, and Shareef Jackson. What are the names of Ice Cube's daughters? The rapper has two daughters, Deja and Karima Jackson. Who are Ice Cube's grandchildren? The record producer has one grandchild, Jordan Reign, born in August 2017. She is the daughter of O'Shea Jackson Jr. and his ex-girlfriend Jackie Garcia.

Ice Cube is a famous American rapper, actor, record producer, filmmaker and entrepreneur. He has been married to Kimberly Woodruff since 1992, and together they have five kids. Ice Cube's kids are O'Shea, Darrell, Deja, Karima and Shareef Jackson.

