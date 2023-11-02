30 songs about falling in love unexpectedly for lovers of every genre

Falling in love is a beautiful experience that gives you butterflies about how things will end. While it turns out to be magic and a long-lasting romance for some, it doesn't go far for others when they find it doesn't work. Listening to some of the best songs about falling in love will put you in a good mood while you think about your new relationship.

Listening to love songs always evokes a feeling you can't stop imagining. These songs pound your heart with love and make you believe in it again. Check out some of these songs about finding love unexpectedly and upgrade your playlist accordingly.

Songs about falling in love unexpectedly

Are you currently head-over-heels about someone or nursing a broken heart? If so, here are some special love songs about those unexpected feelings. These songs will help you understand your feelings and relate to how love can sometimes work.

1. Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Just The Way You Are is one of those songs that will make you feel loved and amazed about who you are. This is one of the best songs that has been and continues to be a hit since it was released 13 years ago, with over 1.5 billion views.

2. Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves

If you want to listen to a slow-motion song with touching words, then Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves is the song for you. The song explains your feelings about falling in love, giving you a country music vibe.

3. All You Need Is Love by The Beatles

All You Need Is Love was released as a non-album single in July 1967. It is considered to be among the Beatles' finest songs ever released. Its rhythm and drum beats will have you listening to it repeatedly.

4. Unexpectedly by Jason Chen

This unexpected love song explains how Jason Chen feels about his feelings for a friend he has known for over five years. This is a great song to dedicate to someone you crush on daily.

5. Somebody's Got Me by Mitchell Tenpenny

Released four years ago, Somebody's Got Me is all about that feeling you get as a man when you know you have someone who has your back and someone you adore so much. You will do anything to protect her.

6. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack

This is one of the best songs about accidentally falling in love by Roberta Flack. The song was written by British political singer/songwriter Ewan MacColl for Peggy Seeger, who later became his wife.

7. Needy by Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is an American country pop singer and songwriter. Her Needy song is all about feeling needy for that love. Needy gives you that desperate feeling of always being with your love.

8. Heart Attack by Demi Lovato

Heart Attack is a pop song in which the singer expresses vulnerability and fear of falling in love after experiencing heartbreak. The song's catchy lyrics convey the idea of being emotionally guarded while still longing for a deep connection.

9. Everything Has Changed by Taylor Swift

Everything Has Changed is one of the best songs by Taylor, featuring Ed Sheeran. You can listen to this if you two fall in love and your relationship is still new. Everything Has Changed is a great song for a wedding event.

10. U Got It Bad by Usher

U Got It Bad is one of the most popular R&B songs about falling in love unexpectedly. It explores the pain and longing experienced after a breakup. It conveys the difficulty of moving on from a past relationship.

11. Wasn't Expecting That by Jamie Lawson

Jamie tells the story of the growth of his relationship with a woman from when they met to when they parted ways. He describes what transpired during each stage of the relationship in the song. He sings about not expecting to fall in love with her so quickly.

12. Terrified by Katharine McPhee

Terrified is one of the best songs about unexpected love released by Katharine McPhee featuring Zachary Levi. It talks about the emotions of feeling afraid of being in love. It makes you feel good about everything you are experiencing but, again, afraid of how it will turn out.

13. Better Man by Paolo Nutini

Paolo Nutini talks about how his current relationship with her makes him feel like a better man. With everything going on, he must stand up and be the man she deserves.

14. Lucky by Jason Mraz featuring Colbie Caillat

The song conveys the happiness and gratitude of two people who feel fortunate to have found each other in a loving relationship. Lucky reflects that their connection is like winning a stroke of luck in life.

15. Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows

This is one of those love songs for a new relationship. It explains the joy and excitement of unexpectedly falling in love, with the lyrics capturing the adventurous aspects of romantic feelings.

16. Still Falling for You by Ellie Goulding

Ellie explains how she has fallen in love, and he is all she wants. She is ready for anything and will still be for him no matter what. Want to dedicate a song to someone? This is it. It will make them understand how deep your affection is.

17. Knock You Down by Keri Hilson

The song is the fourth single from Keri Hilson's 2009 album In A Perfect World. The song talks about how no one expects to fall in love; it just happens, and you plan a future together.

18. Whole Lot in Love by Austin Burke

This is one of the old songs about falling in love unexpectedly and you do not know what to do. You are scared and unsure of what you are supposed to do, but what you know is that you are in love.

19. Lovesong by The Cure

Lovesong is one of your ideal tracks about falling for someone you just met. Lovesong tells of the deep love one feels when with their lover and when they are far away.

20. Can't Help Falling in Love by Ingrid Michaelson

In the song, Ingrid can't help it since she is madly in love. She emphasises that some things are meant to be, and she is ready to flow with them just like the river flows.

21. Always on My Mind by Willie Nelson

Sometimes, love can make you feel uncertain about many things, but in the end, if you keep thinking about that person, you know they are the one. Those lonely moments make you think about them all the time. Always on My Mind is one of those songs about surprise love that will get you thinking.

22. Falling Fast by Avril Lavigne

Falling Fast is about falling in love faster than you expected and hoping it lasts. The singer hopes the feeling is mutual and wants it to progress into a relationship.

23. Love at First Sight by Michael Buble

Love at First Sight gives you those chills on being in love. It is a romantic song that captures the feeling of instantly falling in love with someone upon first meeting them. Love at First Sight is a great song to dedicate to that special person in your life.

24. Halo by Beyonce

This is one of the hit tracks off the 2008 album I Am…Sasha Fierce. The song is about falling in love again after swearing to herself not to fall for anyone anymore.

25. I've Got a Crush on You by Ella Fitzgerald

Are you looking for rock songs about falling in love unexpectedly? Then listen to I've Got a Crush on You if you are currently crushing on someone. You can send them this song to let them know how you feel.

26. How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding

How Long Will I Love You is more of a question-and-answer song that tells all the right answers you need to hear about loving that person. It's a short, touching song that will give you all the answers you want.

27. I Could Have Danced All Night by My Fair Lady

I Could Have Danced All Night is an old song from the musical My Fair Lady, with music written by Frederick Loewe. In the song, the character Eliza Doolittle expresses her happiness and the feeling of being on cloud nine after a night of dancing, capturing the joy of newfound love and happiness.

28. How Would You Feel by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is one of the most talented singers who has produced great songs, and How Would You Feel is one of them. The song was released six years ago and has over 100 million views.

29. Invisible Strings by Taylor Swift

Taylor speaks of an invisible red string that ties together two people who were meant to meet no matter how far apart they live in Invisible Strings. Taylor suggests that the relationship she is singing about was destined to happen despite not seeing any clues.

30. In Case You Didn't Know by Brett Young

This is one of the best country songs about falling in love unexpectedly. The singer expresses his deep and unwavering love for someone, reassuring them of their importance and the depth of his feelings. He desires to make sure the person knows how much they are cherished.

Songs about falling in love unexpectedly explore various aspects and stages of love in any relationship. While some reflect on heartbreak, others convey a deep connection that led to something unimaginable.

