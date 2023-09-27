Who are Ice Spice’s parents? Get to know her family members

Ice Spice is a renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. She rose to fame after her hit song Much (Feelin' U) went viral on TikTok in 2022. Many of her fans are curious to know more about her personal life, especially her parents. Who are Ice Spice's parents?

Ice Spice poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Ice Spice started rapping in 2021 while studying communication at SUNY Purchase. Since then, she has released songs like Deli, Princess Diana and Like..? The rapper has collaborated with big names such as Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, and Taylor Swift. Here is a look at Ice Spice's family.

Full name Isis Naija Gaston Nickname Ice Spice Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth The Bronx, New York, USA Current residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Latina Siblings 4 Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-61-36 Body measurements in centimetres 84-24-91 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Charina Almanzar Father Joseph Gaston School Sacred Heart High School University State University of New York at Purchase Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $2 Million Instagram @icespice

Who are Ice Spice’s parents?

Ice Spice's dad is Joseph Gaston, and her mom is Charina Almanzar. Charina was a teenager when she met Gaston at a McDonald's chain.

Ice Spice’s mother and father separated two years after she was born. Learn more about them below:

Joseph Gaston

Ice Spice's father is Joseph Gaston. He is an African-American of Nigerian descent. He was an underground rapper and went to the studio with Isis as a toddler. Gaston was instrumental in shaping Ice Spice's rapping career.

In the interview with Paper magazine, the singer narrated the influence of her father on her music career. She said,

He inspired me to want to record. I remember being in the studio with him. I was a toddler, probably. And I remember little flashes. Of course, not every detail, but small things like that being shown to you at such a young age make an impression on you.

Charina Almanzar

Charina Almanzar is an American nation of Dominican descent. Ice Spice's mother lives in New Jersey, United States and worked at a car dealership. She got pregnant with the rapper at 17.

Charina Almanzar has always been her biggest cheerleader. The rapper and her mom were pictured together at what appears to be an event. Charina Almanzar recently went viral while jamming to one of her daughter's songs. Fans rushed to Instagram to look for more of her videos.

Ice Spice's siblings

Ice Spice and her brother Joey Gaston. Photo: @joeygastonqb1 on Instagram (modified by author)

The musician has four siblings. She is the eldest child in her family. Her younger brother, Joey Gaston, is a high school football quarterback at Iona Prep in New York. The American rapper has protected her siblings from bullies, and she loves being there for them.

FAQs

Who is Ice Spice? She is a famous American rapper, singer and songwriter. How old is Ice Spice? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 January 2000. Where is Ice Spice from? She was born in The Bronx, New York, USA, but resides with her family in New Jersey, United States. Who is Ice Spice's mom and dad? Her mom is Charina Almanzar, and her dad is Joseph Gaston. Are Ice Spice's parents still together? No, the rapper's parents divorced when she was two years old. How many siblings does Ice Spice have? She has four younger siblings. What is Ice Spice's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper is estimated to be net worth $2 million. She makes her money from her music career.

Ice Spice's parents are Joseph Gaston and Charina Almanzar. Her father was an underground rapper, while her mother worked at a car dealership. The two divorced two years after the rapper was born.

