Top 10 largest states in Nigeria by land mass: List with details

Nigeria is divided into 36 states and one federal capital territory, which, in turn, are divided into 774 local government areas. Here is a list of Nigeria's top 10 largest states and top facts about each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Map of Nigeria. Photo: pop_jop

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria is a vast country in terms of both area and people. With a population of almost 200 million people, it is Africa's most populous country. The following are the 10 biggest states in Nigeria that you should be aware of.

Top 10 largest states in Nigeria

Here is a list of the top ten largest Nigerian states, from smallest to largest.

10. Kebbi State - 36,800 km²

Kebbi State. Photo: @kebbistate (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Date created: 27 August 1991

27 August 1991 Capital: Birnin Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi Total area: 36,800 km²

Kebbi State is bordered by Sokoto State, Niger State, Zamfara State, Dosso Region in the Republic of Niger and the nation of Benin.

It has 21 Local Government Areas. They include: Aleiro, Arewa Dandi, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Birnin Kebbi, Bunza, Dandi, Fakai, Gwandu, Jega, Kalgo, Koko/Besse, Maiyama, Ngaski, Sakaba, Shanga, Suru, Danko/Wasagu, Yauri, Zuru.

Kebbi is the tenth largest state in the region and the 22nd most populous, with an estimated population of 4.4 million people in 2016. It is known as the "Equity Land."

9. Kwara State - 36,825 km²

An aerial view of houses. Photo: @kwarastategovernment (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date created: 27 May 1967

27 May 1967 Capital: Ilorin

Ilorin Total area: 36,825 km²

Kwara is located within the North Central geopolitical zone, commonly referred to as the Middle Belt. It has 16 Local Government Areas. They include Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Irepodun, Isin, Kaiama, Moro, Offa, Oke Ero, Oyun, and Pategi.

Kwara is the sixth-least populous state, with an estimated population of 3.2 million people in 2016. Geographically, it is divided into two ecoregions: the West Sudanian savanna to the east and the Guinean forest-savanna mosaic ecoregion to the west.

8. Adamawa State - 36,917 km²

Date created: 27 August 1991

27 August 1991 Capital: Yola

Yola Total area: 36,917 km²

The Borno borders Adamawa State on the northwest, Gombe on the west, and Taraba on the southwest. Its eastern border forms the national eastern border with Cameroon.

It has 21 Local Government Areas. They include: Demsa, Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Jada, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Toungo, Yola North, and Yola South.

Adamawa is the thirteenth least populated in population, with an estimated 4.25 million residents as of 2016. It also has a diverse religious community, with roughly 55% Sunni Muslims, 30% Christians, and 15% followers of traditional ethnic religions.

7. Zamfara State - 39,762 km²

Zamfara State. Photo: @zamfarastateuniversitytalatamafara (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date created: 1 October 1996

1 October 1996 Capital: Gusau

Gusau Total area: 39,762 km²

Zamfara is a state in northwestern Nigeria with a predominantly Hausa and Fulani population. It has fourteen Local Government Areas. They include: Anka, Bakura, Birnin Magaji/Kiyaw, Bukkuyum, Bungudu, Tsafe, Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Maru, Shinkafi, Talata Mafara, and Zurmi.

It has a population of 9,278,873, according to the 2006 census. The state's primary industries and main sources of revenue are agriculture and gold mining. More than 80% of the population works in agriculture.

6. Yobe State - 45,502 km²

Yobe State University. Photo: @YobeStateUniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date created: 27 August 1991

27 August 1991 Capital: Damaturu

Damaturu Total area: 45,502 km²

Yobe State borders four states: Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, and Jigawa State. In addition, it borders the Diffa Region and the Zinder Region to the north of the Republic of Niger.

It has seventeen Local Government Areas. They include: Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Fika, Fune, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Machina, Nangere, Nguru, Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Yunusari, and Yusufari.

Yobe is a state that is both rich in mineral reserves like gypsum and kaolin and is also an agricultural state. Groundnuts, beans, cotton, gum arabic, and gum arabic are among the state's agricultural products.

5. Bauchi State - 45,893 km²

Bauchi State University. Photo: @bauchistateuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date created: 3 February 1976

3 February 1976 Capital: Bauchi

Bauchi Total area: 45,893 km²

The state is bordered by seven states: Kano and Jigawa on the north, Taraba and Plateau on the south, Gombe and Yobe on the east, and Kaduna on the west.

It has twenty Local Government Areas. They include: Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Toro, Bogoro, Ningi, Warji, Ganjuwa, Kirfi, Alkaleri, Darazo, Misau, Giade, Shira, Jama'are, Katagum, Itas/Gadau, Zaki, Gamawa, and Damban.

According to 2016 estimates, the population of Bauchi State was over 6,530,000, making it the ninth most populous country. Livestock and crops like tomatoes, yams, cotton, groundnuts, and millet are a part of its economy.

4. Kaduna State - 46,053 km²

Date created: 27 May 1967

27 May 1967 Capital: Kaduna

Kaduna Total area: 46,053 km²

Kaduna State is a state in northern Nigeria. It is the third most populous state in the country, with numerous educational institutions of importance, such as Ahmadu Bello University.

It has twenty-three Local Government Areas. They include: Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Jaba, Jema'a, Kachia, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kagarko, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sabon Gari, Sanga, Soba, Zangon Kataf, and Zaria.

3. Taraba State - 54,473 km²

Taraba State. Photo: @tarabastatenigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date created: 27 August 1991

27 August 1991 Capital: Jalingo

Jalingo Total area: 54,473 km²

Taraba State is bordered in the west by Nasarawa State and Benue State, in the northwest by Plateau State, in the north by Bauchi State and Gombe State, in the northeast by Adamawa State, in the east and south by Cameroon.

It has sixteen Local Government Areas. They include: Ardo Kola, Bali, Donga, Gashaka, Gassol, Ibi, Jalingo, Karim Lamido, Kurmi, Lau, Sardauna, Takum, Ussa, Wukari, Yorro, and Zing.

2. Borno State - 70,898 km²

Date created: 3 February 1976

3 February 1976 Capital: Maiduguri

Maiduguri Total area: 70,898 km²

Borno is the second biggest state in Nigeria. It has twenty-seven Local Government Areas. They include: Maiduguri, Ngala, Kala/Balge, Mafa, Konduga, Bama, Jere, Dikwa, Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya Kusar, Shani, Abadam, Gubio, Guzamala, Kaga, Kukawa, Magumeri, Marte, Mobbar, Monguno, and Nganzai.

As of 2016, the state's population was predicted to be 5.86 million, making it the ninth most populated state. In Borno State, many people practise Islam, and an equal number practise Christianity and other religions.

1. Niger State - 76,363 km²

Date created: 3 February 1976

3 February 1976 Capital: Minna

Minna Total area: 76,363 km²

Which state is the largest state in Nigeria? Niger is the largest state in the country. It is located in the country's north-central area and has three political zones: A, B and C.

It has twenty-five Local Government Areas. They include Agaie, Agwara, Bida, Borgu, Bosso, Chanchaga, Edati, Gbako, Gurara, Katcha, Kontagora, Lapai, Lavun, Magama, Mariga, Mashegu, Mokwa, Munya, Paikoro, Rafi, Rijau, Shiroro, Suleja, Tafa, and Wushishi.

Which are the 36 Nigerian states by land mass?

Below is a table of the states in Nigeria, ranked from the largest state to the smallest.

State Capital Total area in km² Niger State Minna 76,363 Borno State Maiduguri 70,898 Taraba State Jalingo 54,473 Kaduna State Kaduna 15,053 Bauchi State Bauchi 45,893 Yobe State Damaturu 45,502 Zamfara State Gusau 39,762 Adamawa State Yola 36,917 Kwara State Ilorin 36,825 Kebbi State Birnin Kebbi 36,800 Benue State Makurdi 34,059 Plateau State Jos 30,913 Kogi State Lokoja 29,833 Oyo State Ibadan 28,454 Nasarawa State Lafia 27,117 Sokoto State Sokoto 25,973 Katsina State Katsina 24,192 Jigawa State Dutse 23,154 Cross River State Calabar 20,156 Kano State Kano 20,131 Gombe State Gombe 18,768 Edo State Benin City 17,802 Delta State Asaba 17,698 Ogun State Abeokuta 16,762 Ondo State Akure 15,500 Rivers State Port Harcourt 11,077 Bayelsa State Yenagoa 10,773 Osun State Osogbo 9,251 Enugu State Enugu 7,161

Below is a table of the states in Nigeria.

State Capital Total area in km² Akwa Ibom State Uyo 7,081 Ekiti State Ado-Ekiti 6,353 Abia State Umuahia 6,320 Ebonyi State Abakaliki 5,670 Imo State Owerri 5,530 Anambra State Awka 4,844 Lagos State Ikeja 3,345

Which state is the smallest in Nigeria?

Lagos is Nigeria's smallest state, with only 3,345 square kilometres. With a population of 9,013,534, it is one of the most populous localities. The state is located in the southwest geopolitical region of Nigeria. Waterbodies cover over a quarter of the state's land area, with lagoons, creeks, and rivers dominating.

Each of the top ten largest states in Nigeria by land mass is distinguished by geography, culture and population. They are also subdivided into various Local Government Areas.

READ ALSO: How many international airports are in Nigeria: List with locations

A list of Nigeria's international airports and locations was recently published on Legit.ng. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages a number of airports in Nigeria.

It also has a lot of airfields and runways. Most of them are owned by the Nigerian military and a few oil companies. Find out which airport is closest to you if you have a trip planned soon.

Source: Legit.ng