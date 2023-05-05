Peyton List’s boyfriend timeline: who has the actress dated?

Peyton List is an American actress and singer popularly known for her roles in TV series like Jessie, Bunk'd and Cobra Kai. She is also known for starring in TV shows and movies such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 27 Dresses and Happy Together. As a famous entertainer, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Peyton List's boyfriend, and who did she date in the past?

Peyton List visits the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering

Other than acting, Peyton is also a singer, having released songs such as Liar Liar, Dance Till We Die and I Wanna Know. Aside from her successful career, her fans are curious about who she is dating. Is Peyton List in a relationship? Have a look at her personal life and who she has dated over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Peyton Roi List Gender Female Date of birth 6 April 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Father John List Mother Suzanne Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jacob Bertrand High School Oak Park High School College The Carroll School, The New Voices School for Academic and Creative Arts Profession Actress, singer Instagram @peytonlist Twitter @PeytonList TikTok @peytonlist Facebook @Peyton List

Peyton List's dating history

Fans are invested in Peyton List's dating life since she is one of the most famous and talented young actresses in the entertainment industry now. Her dating history is short, as she is known to have only dated three guys.

Cameron Boyce (November 2012–April 2015)

Actor Cameron Boyce attends the premiere of Disney Channel's "Descendants" at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Cameron Boyce was one of the first people rumoured to be dating the actress. Speculations abounded that Peyton and Cameron Boyce, the co-stars of the Disney Channel series Jessie began dating in November 2012. They were spotted frequently together after the show. Their relationship lasted for over two years.

Cameron Boyce was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 6 July 2019. He was diagnosed with epilepsy at 17 but died in his sleep of SUDEP. Peyton supports Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was formed to help young artistic people diagnosed with epilepsy.

Cameron Monaghan (2017–2019)

Cameron Monaghan (L) and Peyton List at go90 + Streamys After Party at Poppy in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

The American singer's most high-profile relationship was with fellow actor Cameron Monaghan. Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List's relationship started when they met while filming the 2017 Canadian movie Anthem of a Teenage Prophet.

They started sharing pictures on social media, causing fans to speculate that they were dating. They first went to public in September 2017 by sharing cosy photos from a trip to Disneyland. Peyton later confirmed their relationship status in an interview with the BUILD Series. She stated,

The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and a half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other, and all became so close. And then, sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after.

In January 2019, Cameron posted a message confirming their split in a now-deleted tweet. Additionally, E! News also shared news about their break up. They ended their relationship amicably as they remained to be friends.

Is Peyton List single?

It is alleged that the American actress is currently dating Jacob Bertrand. They are long-time friends and have appeared in several TV series together. For instance, they had a role of a brother and sister in the Disney Channel original movie The Swap back in 2015. They are currently in the Netflix series Cobra Kai which they have starred together since season two.

Initially, rumours spread that they were dating following their great on-screen chemistry in the series Cobra Kai. The actress posted a TikTok video in 2021 citing that Hawk, the role played by Jacob, was his favourite character.

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "Cobra Kai" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

The two came the public about their relationship in March 2022 when the American actress shared a photo of them celebrating Bertrand's birthday. They later confirmed to be dating in the same month. Peyton List's BF said,

We've been dating for a while. I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire.

He added,

We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was, like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister. But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set.

They were later spotted together, attending several events. On 8 April 2022, the two walked on a red carpet at the 39th annual PaleyFest LA. In September 2022, Peyton opened up about their relationship to Page Six. She said,

It's been so much fun. I feel like we're all best friends, and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the city- I'm just so grateful for him. He's the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we're with everyone but each other on the show.

The Cobra Kai stars have not posted anything about each other on their social media platforms, nor have they been spotted together since September 2022. Whether they are still dating remains unclear.

FAQs

Who is Peyton List? She is an American actress and singer. How old is Peyton List? The American entertainer is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 April 1998. Does Peyton List have a boyfriend? Yes, she is allegedly dating Jacob Bertrand, a Cobra Kai co-star. Is Peyton List married? Peyton has been in three relationships, but none has resulted in marriage. Did Peyton List date Cameron Boyce? Yes, the two were alleged to have dated for more than two years, from November 2012 to April 2015. Is Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List dating? No, the two broke up in 2019 after dating for two years. How tall is Peyton List? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Peyton List is a famous American actress and singer known for her roles in series such as Jessie and Cobra Kai. She has never been married. As seen from Peyton List's boyfriend's timeline above, she she has been in three known relationships.

