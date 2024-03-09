33 top male country singers you need to add to your playlist
Country music is a genre that not only has a great legacy but also has an authentic narration that connects deeply with the audience. This genre has remarkable male talents that have left an indelible mark in elevating country music's esteemed status globally. These male country singers have been able to convey emotions, uniqueness, and tone, with their country music vocals leaving a significant impact and influence in people's households.
This list of the top male country singers is based on the influential and commercially successful artists who have left a lasting mark on country music. The list is in no particular order and contains artists who passed away and those who are still alive.
Top male country singers
The pinnacle of country music has been shaped and represented by legendary figures and contemporary icons who bring out different country music styles. These country singers have maintained the legacy of country music that has remained relevant regardless of age.
Who are the top male country singers?
The pinnacle of country music has been shaped and represented by legendary figures and contemporary icons who bring out different country music styles. These country singers have maintained the legacy of country music that has remained relevant regardless of age.
1. Mason Ramsey
- Full name: Mason Ramsey
- Date of birth: 16 November 2006
- Place of birth: Golconda, Illinois, United States
Ramsey is one of the best young male country singers doing well in the industry. His music career flourished after a video of him yodelling Hank Williams' Lovesick Blues went viral online. Since then, he has released two albums and performed at the Grammy Awards.
2. Sam Barber
- Full name: Samuel Robert Barber
- Date of birth: 15 April 2003
- Place of birth: Perry County, Missouri, United States
Barber started country music by recording cover versions on YouTube in 2020. He has released one studio EP, one live EP and several singles. He is both a singer and a songwriter.
3. Jonathan Hutcherson
- Full name: Jonathan Hutcherson
- Date of birth: 5 July 1999
- Place of birth: Wilmore, KY
Participating in The Voice gave Jonathan Hutcherson, as a teenage boy, confidence and experience to be on the stage after being on Pharell Williams's team. His 2021 song Love Takes Times became a hit and garnered almost two million plays on Spotify, which made him famous. He is one of the top male country singers of 2021.
4. Jackson Dean
- Full name: Jackson Dean Nicholson
- Date of birth: 6 October 2000
- Place of birth: Odenton, Maryland, United States
After turning eight years old, Dean left his Maryland home to pursue a music career. He later started associating himself and opening for major label acts like Kane Brown. Being marked with the Big Machine Record has made Dean feature in the show Yellowstone.
5. Drake Milligan
- Full name: Drake Milligan
- Date of birth: 1 June 1998
- Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, United States
Drake participated in several TV singing talent shows and appeared in a show called Sun Records as Elvis. This has dramatically helped his career and popularity, as Dallas/Fort Worth was ranked as the most-played album on the Apple iTunes platform in 2022.
6. Daniel Donato
- Full name: Daniel Donato
- Date of birth: 1995
- Place of birth: Nashville, United States
Daniel learnt the skills of the country music industry at a very young age. Not only does he have a great and unique voice that everyone would die for, but he is also one of the most intense telecaster guitar singers in country music.
7. Willie Nelson
- Full name: Willie Hugh Nelson
- Date of birth: 29 April 1933
- Place of birth: Abbott, Texas, United States
Willie is among the most prominent old male country singers. His interest in country music started at an early age when he wrote his first song at seven and joined his band at 10. His popularity was brought into the limelight when he released the Shotgun Willie album in 1973. He later released the albums Headed Stranger and Stardust.
8. Bobby Osborne
- Full name: Bobby Van Osborne
- Date of birth: 7 December 1931
- Place of birth: Thousandsticks, Kentucky, United States
Did you know Bobby dropped out of high school to form a band with his brother Sonny? He specialised in bluegrass music and released great hit songs since the 1950s. He is popularly known for his song Originals. Bobby Osborne remains one of the most popular male country singers whose music touched many.
9. Jesse McReynolds
- Full name: Jesse Lester McReynolds
- Date of birth: 9 July 1929
- Place of birth: Coeburn, Virginia, United States
Jesse started performing country music around 1947 with his brother, Jim McReynolds. As Bluegrass specialists, the duo was able to release around forty albums. Jesse McReynolds is mainly recognised for his unique and great styles with violin.
10. Charley Pride
- Full name: Charley Frank Pride
- Date of birth: 18 March 1934
- Place of birth: Sledge, Mississippi, United States
Charley Pride is one of the first African American artists to achieve mainstream success in the predominantly white genre. He released 52 studio albums and charted over 50 singles on the US Billboard charts.
11. Leroy Van Dyke
- Full name: Leroy Frank Van Dyke
- Date of birth: 4 October 1929
- Place of birth: Mora, Missouri, United States
Leroy is not just a country singer but also a specialist in honk and rockabilly. He gained popularity after he released The Auctioneer, a song he wrote with Buddy Black. He has recorded and released over 500 songs over 50 years of singing. He is also known for his song Walk on By.
12. Ronnie Milsap
- Full name: Ronnie Lee Milsap
- Date of birth: 16 January 1943
- Place of birth: Robbinsville, North Carolina, United States
Ronnie was among the most influential and recognised country singers in the 1970s and 1980s. He is mainly known for his songs Stand By My Woman Man and What a Difference You've Made in My Life, which won him Grammy awards. Ronnie has released numerous hit songs. He is also a pianist.
13. Johnny Cash
- Full name: John R. Cash
- Date of birth: 26 February 1932
- Place of birth: Kingsland, Arkansas, United States
Johnny Cash was a legendary country singer icon. During this decade, he released most hit songs, such as Ring of Fire, A Boy Named Sue, and Jackson. His incredible vocals made him the best Country Vocal Performance at the Grammys.
14. Conway Twitty
- Full name: Harold Lloyd Jenkins
- Date of birth: 1 September 1933
- Place of birth: Friars Point, Mississippi, United States
As a former rock-and-roll singer, Conway received a breakthrough in his music career when he started country music in the 1960s. His popularity rose when he released his hit songs The Image of Me and Next In Line. He is among the most remembered old male country singers of the 1960s.
15. Merle Haggard
- Full name: Merle Ronald Haggard
- Date of birth: 6 April 1937
- Place of birth: Oildale, California, United States
Merle Haggard was inspired by Johnny Cash's performance at San Quentin State Prison, where he served as an inmate. His album Branded Man, which he did with his band in 1967, won many hearts.
16. Roger Miller
- Full name: Roger Dean Miller Sr.
- Date of birth: 2 January 1936
- Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, United States
King of the Road, England Swings, and Dang Me are among the most recognisable songs of Roger Miller. His songs were identified mainly by honky-tonk features that he liked to use.
17. Porter Wagoner
- Full name: Porter Wayne Wagoner
- Date of birth: 12 August 1927
- Place of birth: West Plains, Missouri, United States
Porter Wagoner was both a country singer and a famous TV persona. He was recognised for his most famous songs, Sorrow on the Rocks, Green, Green Grass of Home, The Cold Hard Facts of Life, and Misery Loves Company. He is known as Grand Ole Opry for his long-standing presence in the country music industry.
18. Kenny Chesney
- Full name: Kenneth Arnold Chesney
- Date of birth: 26 March 1968
- Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
He is one of the great male country singers of the 2000s. Kenny is very likeable and has a lot of fans worldwide. His albums, selling more than a million units each, prove him as one of the most successful country music artists today.
19. Toby Keith
- Full name: Toby Keith Covel
- Date of birth: 8 July 1961
- Place of birth: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States
Toby Keith became famous after his debut song, Should've Been a Cowboy, which was the most played song. His music industry career has flourished since then, as his albums topped the country charts.
20. Tim McGraw
- Full name: Samuel Timothy McGraw
- Date of birth: 1 May 1967
- Place of birth: Delhi, Louisiana, United States
Tim's singing career began in the late 90s, but his career skyrocketed in the industry in his early 20s. His albums have been the best and are topping the U.S. charts. Tim's most significant songs include Angry All the Time, and It's Your Love.
21. George Strait
- Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.
- Date of birth: 18 May 1952
- Place of birth: Poteet, Texas, United States
Not just in the 2000s, but George is the most successful country singer. His career became promising when he released his album Strait World. In 2001, he released the song Murder On Music Row, which critiqued the flaws in the music industry.
22. Brad Paisley
- Full name: Bradley Douglas Paisley
- Date of birth: 28 October 1972
- Place of birth: Glen Dale, West Virginia, United States
Brad Paisley is one of the best male country singers of the 1990s. His albums have consistently been ranked top of the country music charts. His unique, smooth voice and excellent guitar-playing skills make him the most prominent country music artist.
23. Keith Urban
- Full name: Keith Lionel Urban
- Date of birth: 26 October 1967
- Place of birth: Whangārei, New Zealand
Keith Urban is an excellent country singer in Australia who began his career in the 1990s but gained popularity in the 2000s. This was after the release of his album Golden Road, which became number two on the U.S. country charts. Keith can incorporate both Australian pop and rock influences.
24. Kane Brown
- Full name: Kane Allen Brown
- Date of birth: 21 October 1993
- Place of birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States
Kane Brown became famous after his videos on social media went viral and got him a record deal in 2016. He is extensively known for his hit songs such as Lose It and One Thing Right, which was a collaboration with Marshmello
25. Luke Combs
- Full name: Luke Albert Combs
- Date of birth: 2 March 1990
- Place of birth: Huntersville, North Carolina, United States
Luke is an excellent voice in the country music industry and is well-known as a crowd-pleaser. His hit songs Beer Never Broke My Heart and Beautiful Crazy have significantly contributed to his achievements.
26. Scotty McCreery
- Full name: Scott Cooke McCreery
- Date of birth: 9 October 1993
- Place of birth: Garner, North Carolina, United States
Scotty started his music career right after winning the 10th season of the reality singing competition American Idol in 2011. He later took a break from singing, then returned in 2017 with a tribute song, Five More Times, for his late grandfather. Scotty McCreery is regarded as one of the best male country singers of the 2010s.
27. Dustin Lynch
- Full name: Dustin Charles Lynch
- Date of birth: 14 May 1985
- Place of birth: Tullahoma, Tennessee, United States
Dustin released his first album in 2012. Since then, he has been doing great in the industry, topping the country's music charts. In 2020, he released an album titled Tullahoma, named after his hometown in Tennessee.
28. Blackberry Smoke band
- Band members: Charlie Starr, Brit Turner, Paul Jackson, Richard Turner, and Brandon Still
- Years active: 2000–present
- Origin: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Blackberry Smoke is one of the biggest country music bands, producing great hits since 2010. It became popular after the release of the album Holding All The Roses. They have performed throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America.
29. Bryce Leatherwood
- Full name: Bryce Leatherwood
- Date of birth: 4 February 2000
- Place of birth: Woodstock, Georgia, United States
Bryce Leatherwood became famous in 2022 when he won season 22 of The Voice competition on NBC. He later moved to Nashville to continue with his journey of pursuing music full-time. He has been doing great in the industry, especially after he landed his first major label record deal with the Universal Music group Nashville in Alliance with Republican Records.
30. Dylan Gossett
- Full name: Dylan Gossett
- Date of birth: 2000
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
His passion for music started at an early age as a lover of country music and guitar player. He began showing off his talents by doing covers on social media then, after which he released his debut song, To Be Free. He is also known for his hit song Coal, which exploded on TikTok, gaining a lot of views and streams.
31. Colin Stough
- Full name: Colin Stough
- Date of birth: 18 July 2004
- Place of birth: Gattman, Mississippi, United States
After finishing third on season 21 of the American Idol in 2022, Colin Stough didn't look back but kept the momentum going as he gained more experience in the music industry. Having worked as an HVAC technician, Colin looks forward to achieving dreams he never imagined would come true.
32. Matt Schuster
- Full name: Matt Schuster
- Date of birth: Around 2000
- Place of birth: Southern Illinois, United States
As a beginner in music, Matt seems very promising in showing the world what he has. After partnering with Warner Music Nashville, he released his debut song, Tell Me Tennessee, in 2023.
33. Wyatt Flores
- Full name: Wyatt Flores
- Date of birth: 29 June 2001
- Place of birth: Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States
Wyatt Flores is a true definition of how young people can bring out their full potential by doing what they are passionate about. He has been working himself off in songwriting, recording, and performing on shows across his country. He is well known for his hit song Life Lesson.
Who is the most popular male country singer?
The late Kenny Rogers is one of the most popular country singers who left a mark through his music. Kenny released 39 studio albums and 80 singles, 24 of which have reached Number One on the country chart. Rogers died at the age of 81 in 2020.
Who are the hot country artists to watch in 2024?
Some hottest country singers to keep track of are Bryce Leatherwood, HunterGirl, Austin Snell, Emily Ann Roberts, Dylan Gossett and Colin Stough.
Who is the hottest male country singer right now?
Some of the hottest male singers in the country music genre are Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Clint Black, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly.
These are the best male country singers of the times who significantly contributed to the genre's rich and diverse sound. Their songs will be listened to from generation to generation.
