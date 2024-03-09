33 top male country singers you need to add to your playlist

Country music is a genre that not only has a great legacy but also has an authentic narration that connects deeply with the audience. This genre has remarkable male talents that have left an indelible mark in elevating country music's esteemed status globally. These male country singers have been able to convey emotions, uniqueness, and tone, with their country music vocals leaving a significant impact and influence in people's households.

This list of the top male country singers is based on the influential and commercially who have left a lasting mark on country music. The list is in no particular order and contains artists who passed away and those who are still alive.

Top male country singers

The pinnacle of country music has been shaped and represented by legendary figures and contemporary icons who bring out different country music styles. These country singers have maintained the legacy of country music that has remained relevant regardless of age.

No Name 1 Mason Ramsey 2 Sam Barber 3 Jonathan Hutcherson 4 Jackson Dean 5 Drake Milligan 6 Daniel Donato 7 Willie Nelson 8 Bobby Osborne 9 Jesse McReynolds 10 Charley Pride 11 Leroy Van Dyke 12 Ronnie Milsap 13 Johnny Cash 14 Conway Twitty 15 Merle Haggard 16 Roger Miller

17 Porter Wagoner 18 Kenny Chesney 19 Toby Keith 20 Tim McGraw 21 George Strait 22 Brad Paisley 23 Keith Urban 24 Kane Brown 25 Luke Combs 26 Scotty McCreery 27 Dustin Lynch 28 Blackberry Smoke band 29 Bryce Leatherwood 30 Dylan Gossett 31 Colin Stough 32 Matt Schuster 33 Wyatt Flores

Who are the top male country singers?

1. Mason Ramsey

Mason Ramsey attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Full name: Mason Ramsey

Mason Ramsey Date of birth: 16 November 2006

16 November 2006 Place of birth: Golconda, Illinois, United States

Ramsey is one of the best young male country singers doing well in the industry. His music career flourished after a video of him yodelling Hank Williams' Lovesick Blues went viral online. Since then, he has released two albums and performed at the Grammy Awards.

2. Sam Barber

Sam Barber performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Rich Fury

Full name: Samuel Robert Barber

Samuel Robert Barber Date of birth: 15 April 2003

15 April 2003 Place of birth: Perry County, Missouri, United States

Barber started country music by recording cover versions on YouTube in 2020. He has released one studio EP, one live EP and several singles. He is both a singer and a songwriter.

3. Jonathan Hutcherson

Jonathan Hutcherson visits Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Kern

Full name: Jonathan Hutcherson

Jonathan Hutcherson Date of birth: 5 July 1999

5 July 1999 Place of birth: Wilmore, KY

Participating in The Voice gave Jonathan Hutcherson, as a teenage boy, confidence and experience to be on the stage after being on Pharell Williams's team. His 2021 song Love Takes Times became a hit and garnered almost two million plays on Spotify, which made him famous. He is one of the top male country singers of 2021.

4. Jackson Dean

Jackson Dean at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name: Jackson Dean Nicholson

Jackson Dean Nicholson Date of birth: 6 October 2000

6 October 2000 Place of birth: Odenton, Maryland, United States

After turning eight years old, Dean left his Maryland home to pursue a music career. He later started associating himself and opening for major label acts like Kane Brown. Being marked with the Big Machine Record has made Dean feature in the show Yellowstone.

5. Drake Milligan

Country music artist and America's Got Talent 2022 finalist Drake Milligan performs at Cook County Saloon in Edmonton. Photo: Ron Palmer

Full name: Drake Milligan

Drake Milligan Date of birth: 1 June 1998

1 June 1998 Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, United States

Drake participated in several TV singing talent shows and appeared in a show called Sun Records as Elvis. This has dramatically helped his career and popularity, as Dallas/Fort Worth was ranked as the most-played album on the Apple iTunes platform in 2022.

6. Daniel Donato

Daniel Donato performs in concert at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Full name: Daniel Donato

Daniel Donato Date of birth: 1995

1995 Place of birth: Nashville, United States

Daniel learnt the skills of the country music industry at a very young age. Not only does he have a great and unique voice that everyone would die for, but he is also one of the most intense telecaster guitar singers in country music.

7. Willie Nelson

Inductee Willie Nelson speaks onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Willie Hugh Nelson

Willie Hugh Nelson Date of birth: 29 April 1933

29 April 1933 Place of birth: Abbott, Texas, United States

Willie is among the most prominent old male country singers. His interest in country music started at an early age when he wrote his first song at seven and joined his band at 10. His popularity was brought into the limelight when he released the Shotgun Willie album in 1973. He later released the albums Headed Stranger and Stardust.

8. Bobby Osborne

Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Presley Ann

Full name: Bobby Van Osborne

Bobby Van Osborne Date of birth: 7 December 1931

7 December 1931 Place of birth: Thousandsticks, Kentucky, United States

Did you know Bobby dropped out of high school to form a band with his brother Sonny? He specialised in bluegrass music and released great hit songs since the 1950s. He is popularly known for his song Originals. Bobby Osborne remains one of the most popular male country singers whose music touched many.

9. Jesse McReynolds

Jesse McReynolds performs for Music City Roots at The Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Beth Gwinn

Full name: Jesse Lester McReynolds

Jesse Lester McReynolds Date of birth: 9 July 1929

9 July 1929 Place of birth: Coeburn, Virginia, United States

Jesse started performing country music around 1947 with his brother, Jim McReynolds. As Bluegrass specialists, the duo was able to release around forty albums. Jesse McReynolds is mainly recognised for his unique and great styles with violin.

10. Charley Pride

Charley Pride performs during the 7th annual "Darius and Friends" concert at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name: Charley Frank Pride

Charley Frank Pride Date of birth: 18 March 1934

18 March 1934 Place of birth: Sledge, Mississippi, United States

Charley Pride is one of the first African American artists to achieve mainstream success in the predominantly white genre. He released 52 studio albums and charted over 50 singles on the US Billboard charts.

11. Leroy Van Dyke

Sylvia (L) and Leroy Van Dyke (R) attend the 2nd Annual Legendary Lunch presented by Webster Public Relations and CMA at The Palm Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Full name: Leroy Frank Van Dyke

Leroy Frank Van Dyke Date of birth: 4 October 1929

4 October 1929 Place of birth: Mora, Missouri, United States

Leroy is not just a country singer but also a specialist in honk and rockabilly. He gained popularity after he released The Auctioneer, a song he wrote with Buddy Black. He has recorded and released over 500 songs over 50 years of singing. He is also known for his song Walk on By.

12. Ronnie Milsap

Ronnie Milsap speaks onstage for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Full name: Ronnie Lee Milsap

Ronnie Lee Milsap Date of birth: 16 January 1943

16 January 1943 Place of birth: Robbinsville, North Carolina, United States

Ronnie was among the most influential and recognised country singers in the 1970s and 1980s. He is mainly known for his songs Stand By My Woman Man and What a Difference You've Made in My Life, which won him Grammy awards. Ronnie has released numerous hit songs. He is also a pianist.

13. Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash performs on stage at Glastonbury Festival. Photo: Michael Putland

Full name: John R. Cash

John R. Cash Date of birth: 26 February 1932

26 February 1932 Place of birth: Kingsland, Arkansas, United States

Johnny Cash was a legendary country singer icon. During this decade, he released most hit songs, such as Ring of Fire, A Boy Named Sue, and Jackson. His incredible vocals made him the best Country Vocal Performance at the Grammys.

14. Conway Twitty

Singer Conway Twitty. Photo: Mike Prior

Full name: Harold Lloyd Jenkins

Harold Lloyd Jenkins Date of birth: 1 September 1933

1 September 1933 Place of birth: Friars Point, Mississippi, United States

As a former rock-and-roll singer, Conway received a breakthrough in his music career when he started country music in the 1960s. His popularity rose when he released his hit songs The Image of Me and Next In Line. He is among the most remembered old male country singers of the 1960s.

15. Merle Haggard

Singer and musician Merle Haggard performs at Champaign, Illinois. Photo: Paul Natkin

Full name: Merle Ronald Haggard

Merle Ronald Haggard Date of birth: 6 April 1937

6 April 1937 Place of birth: Oildale, California, United States

Merle Haggard was inspired by Johnny Cash's performance at San Quentin State Prison, where he served as an inmate. His album Branded Man, which he did with his band in 1967, won many hearts.

16. Roger Miller

Roger Miller performed at the 1970 / 5th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Palladium. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

Full name: Roger Dean Miller Sr.

Roger Dean Miller Sr. Date of birth: 2 January 1936

2 January 1936 Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, United States

King of the Road, England Swings, and Dang Me are among the most recognisable songs of Roger Miller. His songs were identified mainly by honky-tonk features that he liked to use.

17. Porter Wagoner

Porter Wagoner during the 2003 BMI Country Music Awards at BMI Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Photo: R. Diamond/WireImage

Full name: Porter Wayne Wagoner

Porter Wayne Wagoner Date of birth: 12 August 1927

12 August 1927 Place of birth: West Plains, Missouri, United States

Porter Wagoner was both a country singer and a famous TV persona. He was recognised for his most famous songs, Sorrow on the Rocks, Green, Green Grass of Home, The Cold Hard Facts of Life, and Misery Loves Company. He is known as Grand Ole Opry for his long-standing presence in the country music industry.

18. Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Full name: Kenneth Arnold Chesney

Kenneth Arnold Chesney Date of birth: 26 March 1968

26 March 1968 Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

He is one of the great male country singers of the 2000s. Kenny is very likeable and has a lot of fans worldwide. His albums, selling more than a million units each, prove him as one of the most successful country music artists today.

19. Toby Keith

Musician Toby Keith performs during day 2 of Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival 2010, held at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name: Toby Keith Covel

Toby Keith Covel Date of birth: 8 July 1961

8 July 1961 Place of birth: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States

Toby Keith became famous after his debut song, Should've Been a Cowboy, which was the most played song. His music industry career has flourished since then, as his albums topped the country charts.

20. Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: Samuel Timothy McGraw

Samuel Timothy McGraw Date of birth: 1 May 1967

1 May 1967 Place of birth: Delhi, Louisiana, United States

Tim's singing career began in the late 90s, but his career skyrocketed in the industry in his early 20s. His albums have been the best and are topping the U.S. charts. Tim's most significant songs include Angry All the Time, and It's Your Love.

21. George Strait

George Strait performs at the Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.

George Harvey Strait Sr. Date of birth: 18 May 1952

18 May 1952 Place of birth: Poteet, Texas, United States

Not just in the 2000s, but George is the most successful country singer. His career became promising when he released his album Strait World. In 2001, he released the song Murder On Music Row, which critiqued the flaws in the music industry.

22. Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley on Monday, December 4, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Full name: Bradley Douglas Paisley

Bradley Douglas Paisley Date of birth: 28 October 1972

28 October 1972 Place of birth: Glen Dale, West Virginia, United States

Brad Paisley is one of the best male country singers of the 1990s. His albums have consistently been ranked top of the country music charts. His unique, smooth voice and excellent guitar-playing skills make him the most prominent country music artist.

23. Keith Urban

Keith Urban performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan

Full name: Keith Lionel Urban

Keith Lionel Urban Date of birth: 26 October 1967

26 October 1967 Place of birth: Whangārei, New Zealand

Keith Urban is an excellent country singer in Australia who began his career in the 1990s but gained popularity in the 2000s. This was after the release of his album Golden Road, which became number two on the U.S. country charts. Keith can incorporate both Australian pop and rock influences.

24. Kane Brown

Kane Brown attends Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Romain Maurice

Full name: Kane Allen Brown

Kane Allen Brown Date of birth: 21 October 1993

21 October 1993 Place of birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States

Kane Brown became famous after his videos on social media went viral and got him a record deal in 2016. He is extensively known for his hit songs such as Lose It and One Thing Right, which was a collaboration with Marshmello

25. Luke Combs

Luke Combs performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name: Luke Albert Combs

Luke Albert Combs Date of birth: 2 March 1990

2 March 1990 Place of birth: Huntersville, North Carolina, United States

Luke is an excellent voice in the country music industry and is well-known as a crowd-pleaser. His hit songs Beer Never Broke My Heart and Beautiful Crazy have significantly contributed to his achievements.

26. Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery performs onstage for The Final Nashville Show - A Tribute To Ronnie Milsap at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name: Scott Cooke McCreery

Scott Cooke McCreery Date of birth: 9 October 1993

9 October 1993 Place of birth: Garner, North Carolina, United States

Scotty started his music career right after winning the 10th season of the reality singing competition American Idol in 2011. He later took a break from singing, then returned in 2017 with a tribute song, Five More Times, for his late grandfather. Scotty McCreery is regarded as one of the best male country singers of the 2010s.

27. Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch performs at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

Full name: Dustin Charles Lynch

Dustin Charles Lynch Date of birth: 14 May 1985

14 May 1985 Place of birth: Tullahoma, Tennessee, United States

Dustin released his first album in 2012. Since then, he has been doing great in the industry, topping the country's music charts. In 2020, he released an album titled Tullahoma, named after his hometown in Tennessee.

28. Blackberry Smoke band

US music band Blackberry Smoke performs during the first day of the Toender Festival in Toender. Photo: Torben Christensen/ Ritzau Scanpix

Band members: Charlie Starr, Brit Turner, Paul Jackson, Richard Turner, and Brandon Still

Charlie Starr, Brit Turner, Paul Jackson, Richard Turner, and Brandon Still Years active: 2000–present

2000–present Origin: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Blackberry Smoke is one of the biggest country music bands, producing great hits since 2010. It became popular after the release of the album Holding All The Roses. They have performed throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America.

29. Bryce Leatherwood

Picture of Bryce Leatherwood. Photo: Casey Durkin

Full name: Bryce Leatherwood

Bryce Leatherwood Date of birth: 4 February 2000

4 February 2000 Place of birth: Woodstock, Georgia, United States

Bryce Leatherwood became famous in 2022 when he won season 22 of The Voice competition on NBC. He later moved to Nashville to continue with his journey of pursuing music full-time. He has been doing great in the industry, especially after he landed his first major label record deal with the Universal Music group Nashville in Alliance with Republican Records.

30. Dylan Gossett

Full name: Dylan Gossett

Dylan Gossett Date of birth: 2000

2000 Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

His passion for music started at an early age as a lover of country music and guitar player. He began showing off his talents by doing covers on social media then, after which he released his debut song, To Be Free. He is also known for his hit song Coal, which exploded on TikTok, gaining a lot of views and streams.

31. Colin Stough

Colin Stough performs at Disney Classics LIVE, and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort, and Halle Bailey performs. Photo: Eric McCandless

Full name: Colin Stough

Colin Stough Date of birth: 18 July 2004

18 July 2004 Place of birth: Gattman, Mississippi, United States

After finishing third on season 21 of the American Idol in 2022, Colin Stough didn't look back but kept the momentum going as he gained more experience in the music industry. Having worked as an HVAC technician, Colin looks forward to achieving dreams he never imagined would come true.

32. Matt Schuster

Matt Schuster performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2023 - Day 4 at Ole Red in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Brett Carlsen

Full name: Matt Schuster

Matt Schuster Date of birth: Around 2000

Around 2000 Place of birth: Southern Illinois, United States

As a beginner in music, Matt seems very promising in showing the world what he has. After partnering with Warner Music Nashville, he released his debut song, Tell Me Tennessee, in 2023.

33. Wyatt Flores

Full name: Wyatt Flores

Wyatt Flores Date of birth: 29 June 2001

29 June 2001 Place of birth: Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States

Wyatt Flores is a true definition of how young people can bring out their full potential by doing what they are passionate about. He has been working himself off in songwriting, recording, and performing on shows across his country. He is well known for his hit song Life Lesson.

Who is the most popular male country singer?

The late Kenny Rogers is one of the most popular country singers who left a mark through his music. Kenny released 39 studio albums and 80 singles, 24 of which have reached Number One on the country chart. Rogers died at the age of 81 in 2020.

Who are the hot country artists to watch in 2024?

Some hottest country singers to keep track of are Bryce Leatherwood, HunterGirl, Austin Snell, Emily Ann Roberts, Dylan Gossett and Colin Stough.

Who is the hottest male country singer right now?

Some of the hottest male singers in the country music genre are Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Clint Black, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly.

These are the best male country singers of the times who significantly contributed to the genre's rich and diverse sound. Their songs will be listened to from generation to generation.

