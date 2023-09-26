Die Antwoord’s Yolandi Visser: age, husband, children, net worth
Yolandi Visser is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and music video director from South Africa. She is widely recognised as the co-founder of the rap-rave band Die Antwoord. The band is known for hit tracks such as I FINK YOU FREEKY, Enter The Ninja, and Banana Brain.
Yolandi Visser's real name is Anri du Toit. She is known for starring in the science-fiction film Chappie in 2015. Apart from Die Antwoord, the singer has worked alongside artists such as Jack Parow, The Black Goat (Boonk) and Dita Von Teese.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Anri du Toit
|Nickname
|Yolandi Visser
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 December 1984
|Age
|38 years old (as of September 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Port Alfred, South Africa
|Current residence
|Cape Town, South Africa.
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Agnostic
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'1"
|Height in centimetres
|156
|Weight in pounds
|110
|Weight in centimetres
|50
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Ben du Toit
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|4
|School
|St. Dominic Catholic School for Girls, Menlopark High School, Lady Grey Arts Academy
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$10 million
Yolandi Visser’s biography
The South African rapper was born in Port Alfred, South Africa. How old is Yolandi? She is 38 years old as of September 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Yolandi was brought up in an adoptive Afrikaans family. Her adoptive father, Ben du Toit, was a priest and director of Communications for the NG Kerk. The singer was raised alongside her adopted brother, Leon du Toit, who died in 2015.
Educational background
The singer attended St. Dominic Catholic School for Girls. She later enrolled at Menlopark High School, and after graduating, she joined Lady Grey Arts Academy.
Career
Yolandi is a singer, songwriter and music video director. She was initially introduced to music by Markus, a musician and guitarist whom she met in Pretoria, South Africa. Markus recorded her voice and used it in his music.
The South African rapper later relocated to Cape Town after completing her studies. She met Watkin Tudor Jones, popularly known by his stage name, Ninja. After sharing with him the music she had made with Markus, Ninja incorporated her into his band, The Constructus Corporation, as a vocalist and backup singer.
The band released its debut album, Ziggurat, in 2003. Yolandi later joined another Ninja's hip-hop group, MaxNormal.TV. In 2007, the band released an EP, Rap Made. They also launched their debut album, Good Morning South Africa and their short film, Goeie More Zuid Afrika, in 2008.
In 2008, Visser, Ninja and DJ Hi-Tek formed the band Die Antwoord. Producer Lil2Hood later joined the team. The crew released its debut album, $O$, in 2009 under the records label Interscope Records.
They later founded their record label, Zef Recordz, and released their second album, Tension, in 2012. They have released other albums like Donker Mag (2014), Mount Ninji & Da Nice Time Kid (2016) and House Of Zef (2017). The band has also released EPs, Ekstra and 5.
Below are some of Die Antwoord's hit songs.
|Year
|Songs
|2022
|Age Of Illusion
|2020
|FUTURE BABY
|2019
|Baita Jou Sabella
|2016
|Daddy
|2014
|Happy Go Sucky Fucky
|2014
|Ugly Boy
|2012
|Fok Julle Naaiers
|2012
|Fatty Boom Boom
|2009
|Enter the Ninja
|2009
|Wat Kyk Jy?
|2009
|Doos Dronk
What is Yolandi Visser's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's net worth is estimated to be $10 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a singer.
Who is Yolandi Visser's husband?
The singer is not married. However, she is known to have dated her bandmate, Watkin Tudor Jones (Ninja). They first met in 2003 at a friend's house party in Cape Town, South Africa. They have collaborated in releasing several songs.
The two share a daughter, Sixteen Jones, born in 2006. Yolandi and Ninja called it quits in 2013 but continued working together in their music career. Other Yolandi Visser's kids are Tokkie, Meisie and Jemile, whom she adopted. Tokkie and Meisie were adopted in 2010, and Jemile in 2015.
Gabriel du Preez, known as Tokkie in 2022, accused Yolandi and Ninja of child abuse and exploitation. He also claimed that, at the time, he had not met the famous rappers for two years.
Yolandi Visser is a rapper, songwriter, and music video director. She is widely recognised as one of the founders of a popular rap-rave band, Die Antwoord. The band rose to stardom following the release of the hit tracks, such as Enter the Ninja.
