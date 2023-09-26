Die Antwoord’s Yolandi Visser: age, husband, children, net worth

Yolandi Visser is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and music video director from South Africa. She is widely recognised as the co-founder of the rap-rave band Die Antwoord. The band is known for hit tracks such as I FINK YOU FREEKY, Enter The Ninja, and Banana Brain.

Yolandi Visser of Die Antwoord performs onstage during Day 1 of the Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue in Reading, England. Photo: C Brandon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yolandi Visser's real name is Anri du Toit. She is known for starring in the science-fiction film Chappie in 2015. Apart from Die Antwoord, the singer has worked alongside artists such as Jack Parow, The Black Goat (Boonk) and Dita Von Teese.

Profile summary

Real name Anri du Toit Nickname Yolandi Visser Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 1984 Age 38 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Port Alfred, South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa. Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Agnostic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 156 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in centimetres 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Ben du Toit Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 4 School St. Dominic Catholic School for Girls, Menlopark High School, Lady Grey Arts Academy Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $10 million Instagram @dieantwoord Facebook @DieAntwoord YouTube ZEFRECORDZ

Yolandi Visser’s biography

The South African rapper was born in Port Alfred, South Africa. How old is Yolandi? She is 38 years old as of September 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Yolandi was brought up in an adoptive Afrikaans family. Her adoptive father, Ben du Toit, was a priest and director of Communications for the NG Kerk. The singer was raised alongside her adopted brother, Leon du Toit, who died in 2015.

Educational background

Yolandi Visser of Die Antwoord performs on the stage during Day 1 of the Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue in Reading, England. Photo: C Brandon

Source: Getty Images

The singer attended St. Dominic Catholic School for Girls. She later enrolled at Menlopark High School, and after graduating, she joined Lady Grey Arts Academy.

Career

Yolandi is a singer, songwriter and music video director. She was initially introduced to music by Markus, a musician and guitarist whom she met in Pretoria, South Africa. Markus recorded her voice and used it in his music.

The South African rapper later relocated to Cape Town after completing her studies. She met Watkin Tudor Jones, popularly known by his stage name, Ninja. After sharing with him the music she had made with Markus, Ninja incorporated her into his band, The Constructus Corporation, as a vocalist and backup singer.

The band released its debut album, Ziggurat, in 2003. Yolandi later joined another Ninja's hip-hop group, MaxNormal.TV. In 2007, the band released an EP, Rap Made. They also launched their debut album, Good Morning South Africa and their short film, Goeie More Zuid Afrika, in 2008.

In 2008, Visser, Ninja and DJ Hi-Tek formed the band Die Antwoord. Producer Lil2Hood later joined the team. The crew released its debut album, $O$, in 2009 under the records label Interscope Records.

They later founded their record label, Zef Recordz, and released their second album, Tension, in 2012. They have released other albums like Donker Mag (2014), Mount Ninji & Da Nice Time Kid (2016) and House Of Zef (2017). The band has also released EPs, Ekstra and 5.

Below are some of Die Antwoord's hit songs.

Year Songs 2022 Age Of Illusion 2020 FUTURE BABY 2019 Baita Jou Sabella 2016 Daddy 2014 Happy Go Sucky Fucky 2014 Ugly Boy 2012 Fok Julle Naaiers 2012 Fatty Boom Boom 2009 Enter the Ninja 2009 Wat Kyk Jy? 2009 Doos Dronk

What is Yolandi Visser's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's net worth is estimated to be $10 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a singer.

Who is Yolandi Visser's husband?

Ninja (L) and Yolandi Visser of Die Antwoord perform at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

The singer is not married. However, she is known to have dated her bandmate, Watkin Tudor Jones (Ninja). They first met in 2003 at a friend's house party in Cape Town, South Africa. They have collaborated in releasing several songs.

The two share a daughter, Sixteen Jones, born in 2006. Yolandi and Ninja called it quits in 2013 but continued working together in their music career. Other Yolandi Visser's kids are Tokkie, Meisie and Jemile, whom she adopted. Tokkie and Meisie were adopted in 2010, and Jemile in 2015.

Gabriel du Preez, known as Tokkie in 2022, accused Yolandi and Ninja of child abuse and exploitation. He also claimed that, at the time, he had not met the famous rappers for two years.

Fast facts about Yolandi Visser

Who is Yolandi Visser? She is a famous singer, songwriter, and music video director. When is Yolandi Visser's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 December. How old is Yolandi? She is 38 years old as of September 2023. Where was Yolandi Visser born? Die Antwoord's girl hails from Port Alfred, South Africa. Is Yolandi Visser married? Visser has never tied a knot with anyone. However, she previously dated her fellow bandmate and baby daddy, Ninja. Who are Yolandi Visser's children? She has four children: One biological daughter, Sixteen Jones and three adopted kids, Tokkie, Meisie and Jemile. Where is Yolandi Visser now? She currently resides in Cape Town, South Africa. What is Yolandi Visser's net worth? Her net worth is $10 million.

Yolandi Visser is a rapper, songwriter, and music video director. She is widely recognised as one of the founders of a popular rap-rave band, Die Antwoord. The band rose to stardom following the release of the hit tracks, such as Enter the Ninja.

