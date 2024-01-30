Who are Myleene Klass’ children? Meet the musician’s kids

Myleene Klass is a TV and radio presenter, entrepreneur, singer, model, and pianist. She rose to stardom following her appearance on the reality singing show Popstars. Aside from her thriving career, Myleene is also a mother. Find out who Myleene Klass' children are, their father, and their ages.

Ava Bailey Quinn, Myleene Klass and Hero Harper Quinn attend a multimedia screening of "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness". Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Myleene Klass learned how to play the piano and violin at the age of four. She is a former member of the pop group Hear'Say. The is known for songs like The Way to Your Love and Pure & Simple. In addition to her career achievements, she is a dedicated mother. Learn more about Myleene Klass' kids.

Full name Myleene Angela Klass Gender Female Date of birth 6 April 1978 Age 45 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Oscar Klass Mother Bong Klass Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Simon Motson Children 5 High School Notre Dame High School, Cliff Park High School School East Coast College, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Royal Academy of Music Profession Rapper, singer, entrepreneur Instagram @myleeneklass TikTok @myleeneklass Facebook @myleeneklassofficial

Who is Myleene Klass?

The radio presenter was born on 6 April 1978 in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, United Kingdom. She is the daughter of Bong and Oscar Klass. Myleene is a British citizen of mixed descent. Her father is Australian, and her mother is Filipino.

Myleene grew up alongside her two siblings, Dan and Jessie Klass. She has been working as a presenter at Classic FM since 2006 and Smooth Radio since 2014.

As a model, she has worked with several brands, such as Marks & Spencer, Skechers, and Littlewoods. She has also worked as a host for various shows such as The One Show, Popstar to Operastar, and BBQ Champ.

Myleene Klass' children

The British entrepreneur has three biological children: Ava Bailey Quina, Hero Harper, and Apollo. She is also a step-mom to her fiancé's two kids, a son and a daughter whose names are unknown. She shares her biological children with her ex-husband, Graham Quinn and fiancé, Simon Motson.

1. Ava Bailey Quinn

Ava Bailey Quinn and Myleene Klass attend the press night performance of "Hex" at The National Theatre in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Ava Bailey Quinn is Myleene Klass' first daughter. She was born on 16 August 2007 in London, United Kingdom. She is 16 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Ava has followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming a pianist. She studied at the Junior Royal Academy of Music, acquiring piano and cello skills. Her mother shared news of Ava returning to school after earning three scholarships.

Ava Bailey's father is Graham Quinn. Her parents began dating in early 2000. Her father worked as a bodyguard while her mom was a contestant in Popstars. They got engaged in 2007, and after a few years of dating, they tied the knot in October 2011. After six months, the couple separated, and in April 2013, their divorce was finalised.

2. Hero Harper Quinn

Hero Harper Quinn, Myleene Klass and Ava Bailey Quinn attend an exclusive VIP preview of the Van Gogh Alive Museum as it arrives in London's Kensington Gardens. Photo: David M. Benett

Hero is the second daughter of the British singer and her ex-husband Graham Quinn. She was born on 26 March 2011. She is 12 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Her parents held their wedding the year she was born.

Her mother explained that she named her Hero, inspired by the character Hero from William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Hero's mother has introduced her to music. Together with her mother and sister, Ava, they performed before Prince Charles.

3. Apollo

Apollo is Myleene's only son. He was born on 1 August 2019. He is four years old as of 1 January 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo. The boy has shown an early interest in soccer.

Apollo's father is Simon Motson, a PR expert and company owner. His parents met after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They started dating in 2020 and got engaged the same year.

FAQs

Who is Myleene Klass? She is a radio and TV presenter, singer, model, and entrepreneur. What is Myleene Klass' age? She is 45 years old as of January 2024. How many children does Myleene Klass have? As of January 2024, the British singer has three biological children and two step-kids. Who is Myleene Klass' son? Her son is called Apollo. Who are Myleene Klass' children's dad? The fathers of her kids are Graham Quinn and Simon Motson. What are Myleene Klass' children's names? Their names are Ava Bailey Quinn, Hero Harper Quinn, and Apollo. Is Myleene Klass married with children? The radio presenter was married once to her ex-husband Graham, and currently, she stays with her fiancé Simon together with their kids.

Myleene Klass' children are a source of pride for her. She is a mother of five: three biological and two step-kids. She currently resides with her kids and fiancé in London, United Kingdom.

