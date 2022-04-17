Josh Kiszka’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend, net worth

Josh Kiszka is a renowned American music artist, writer, composer and founding member of the American hard rock band, the Greta Van Fleet. He is popularly recognized for writing the Safari Song for the famous movie Aquaman.

The entertainer poses for a photo.

Source: Instagram

Kiszka is the lead vocalist and frontman of the band Greta Van Fleet, nominated in 2018 for 4 Grammy Awards. The band currently enjoys immense popularity and significant success.

Profile summary

Full name: Joshua Michael Kiszka

Joshua Michael Kiszka Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 23 April 1996

: 23 April 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA

Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA Current residence : Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA

: Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 6"

: 5' 6" Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Kelly

Kelly Mother : Karen

: Karen Sibling: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single High school: Frankenmuth High School

Frankenmuth High School Profession : Singer, songwriter, composer, vocalist

: Singer, songwriter, composer, vocalist Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @josh_gvf

Josh Kiszka's biography

The American singer with his mother.

Source: Instagram

Where is Josh Kiszka from? The famous singer was born in Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA and grew up alongside his three siblings. Josh Kiszka's siblings are Jake, Sam and Veronica.

Who are Josh Kiszka's parents? His father is called Kelly, a professional musician and chemist, while his mother is Karen, a former teacher.

He attended Frankenmuth High School and finished his studies in 2014.

Are Josh and Jake Kiszka identical twins?

Yes, they are identical twins. They were born on the same day, only a few minutes separating their time of birth. Jake is the guitarist and backup vocalist for the band Greta Van Fleet.

When is Josh Kiszka's birthday?

The famous songwriter was born on 23 April 1996. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Josh Kiszka?

Josh Kiszka's age is 26 years as of 2022.

Career

The American songwriter developed an interest in music at a young age. He is currently the lead vocalist for the rock music group Greta Van Fleet, formed in 2012 in Michigan, USA. Some of the other members of the band are Danny Wagner and Josh's two brothers, Jake and Sam Kiszka.

EP albums

The group has released four EP albums. They are:

From the Fires

Black Smoke Rising

The Battle at Garden's Gate

Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

Songs

Below are some of their famous hit songs.

Highway Tune

Safari song

Black Smoke Rising

When Curtain Falls

You're The One

Heat Above

Light My Love

Age of Machine

My Way Soon

Broken Bells

Trip the Light Fantastic

Tears of Rain

What is Josh Kiszka's net worth?

The American celebrity taking a drink.

Source: Instagram

According to Famous People, the singer's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Josh Kiszka's girlfriend?

Regarding his personal life, the rock music artist is quite discreet. As a result, no information about Josh Jiszka's girlfriend is available. However, he is presumed to be single.

How tall is Josh Kiszka?

Josh Kiszka's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall, and he weighs about 165 pounds (75 kilograms). He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Fast facts about Josh Kiszka

Is Josh Kiszka vegan? Yes. The American entertainer does not eat food from dairy products or meat, thus making him a vegan. What is Josh Kiszka's full name? His full name is Joshua Michael Kiszka. Who are Kiszka's family members? His father is called Kelly, while his mother is Karen. He has two brothers named Jake and Sam and a sister named Veronica Kiszka. What is Kiszka's age? He is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born on 23 April 1996. Where is Kiszka from? The Greta Van Fleet lead singer, Kiszka, comes from Frankenmuth, Michigan, United States. Does Josh sound like Robert Plant? His high-pitched voice, as well as his general performance on stage, has been compared to that of popular Led Zeppelin's vocalist Robert Plant.

Josh Kiszka is a famous American singer, songwriter and composer who has showcased his musical potential in the music industry and continues working on new releases.

