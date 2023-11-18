Daphne Oz’s kids: meet the host’s four young children

Daphne Oz is a well-known television host, author and chef from the United States. She is popularly known for her notable work as a co-host on the ABC daytime talk show, The Chew. The show won her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015. Besides her successful TV host career, she is a dedicated mother of four. Who are Daphne Oz's kids?

Daphne oz with her family. Photo: @daphneoz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daphne Oz is an author, having written books such as The Dorm Room Planner and Eat Your Heart Out. She has been a judge for cooking competition shows, such as Cooks vs. Cons and MasterChef Junior. Her children have gained public attention due to her popularity. Discover lesser-known facts about Daphne Oz's children.

Profile summary

Full name Daphne Nur Oz Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Body measurements in inches 35-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 89-69-97 Father Mehmet Oz Mother Lisa Oz Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband John Jovanovic Children 4 School Dwight Englewood College Princeton University, The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Natural Gourmet Institute Profession Television host, author, chef Instagram @daphneoz Facebook @daphneoz

Daphne Oz's kids

How many children does Daphne Oz have? With her husband, John Jovanovic, the American chef shares four children: three daughters and a son. Their names are Philomena, Jovan Jr, Domenica and Giovanna.

The couple got married on 26 August 2010 via a wedding held at the Municipal Marriage Bureau in Manhattan, USA. Being a mother of four, the chef learnt that practice does not make perfect when it comes to parenting. She revealed this during an interview, where she said:

It is so much harder than I imagined! You just care so much and want everything to be perfect. Even though you know it never can be, you keep trying your best. It's never enough!

Philomena Bijou Jovanovic

Philomena Bijou is the TV host's firstborn child. She was born on 26 February 2014. She is nine years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. Philomena debuted on The Chew show barely a month after her birth.

She has a strong bond with her mother. In January 2022, her mother took her on a date to watch Sing 2. Her mother shared photos of them on her Instagram account.

Jovan Jr. Jovanovic

Jovan is Daphne Oz's son. He was born on 15 October 2015. The celebrity kid is eight years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Libra. His mother revealed his name via Skype on The Chew when he was one week old. He was named after his father, Jovan, a Serbian name equivalent to the English name John.

Domenica Celine Jovanovic

Domenica is the second daughter of Daphne. She was born on 4 December 2017. Celine is five years old as of November 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She is described as adventurous and strong willed by her mom.

Giovanna Ines Jovanovic

Giovanna 'Gigi' Ines is the author's youngest child. She was born on 14 August 2019. Gigi is four years old as of 2023. Her parents also call her The Duchess. She joined preschool in September 2021.

FAQs

Who is Daphne Oz? She is a well-known television host, author and chef. How old is Daphne Oz? She is 37 years old as of 2023. How many kids does Daphne Oz have? As of November 2023, the author has four children: three daughters and a son. Who is Daphne Oz's son? Her son is called Jovan Jr. Jovanovic. Who are Daphne Oz's daughters? Her daughters are Philomena Bijou, Domenica Celine and Giovanna Ines. How old are Daphne Oz's children? Philomena is nine, Jovan Jr. is eight, Domenica is five, and her last born, Giovanna, is four years old as of 2023. Where does Daphne Oz's family live? The family currently resides in Florida, United States.

Daphne Oz's kids have won the attention of many people due to Daphne's popularity as a television host. She is a mother of four: three daughters and a son. She resides with her husband and kids in Florida, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Future (rapper)'s children. He is a rapper, songwriter and record producer from the United States. Future is best known for his albums, such as High Off Life and I Never Liked You.

Future was born in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He is the father of eight biological children with eight different women. He also has an adopted son called Jaiden Wilburn. His youngest kid is four years old as of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng