Who is Ice Spice’s boyfriend? A look at her relationships

Isis Naija Gaston, popularly known as Ice Spice, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. She first came into the spotlight in late 2022 for his song Munch (Feelin' U)", which became viral on TikTok. Aside from her music career, her personal life has been a subject of fascination, with fans wondering whether she is in a relationship. Who is Ice Spice's boyfriend?

Ice Spice has been in the music industry since 2021 and has since released numerous songs including Deli and Princess Diana. The rapper has collaborated with prominent artists such as Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, and Taylor Swift. Is Ice Spice in a relationship? The Bronx native has been linked to a few celebrities and fans want to know more about her relationship history.

Real name Isis Naija Gaston Famous as Ice Spice Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Dark brown Father Joseph Gaston Mother Charina Almanzar Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Caleb McLaughlin School Sacred Heart High School University State University of New York at Purchase Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $8 million X '(Twitter) Instagram @icespice Facebook Ice Spice

Who is Ice Spice?

The American rapper was born on 1 January 2020 in The Bronx, New York, to Joseph Gaston and Charina Almanzar. She began her professional music career in 2021 while studying communication at State University of New York at Purchase.

Who is Ice Spice's boyfriend?

Who is Ice Spice dating? The American rapper is reportedly in a relationship with Caleb McLaughlin, an American actor known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Caleb Mclaughlin and Ice Spice first sparked romance rumours in September 2022 after they were spotted arriving at Cardi B and Offset's Fashion Night Out event together. However, neither party has confirmed whether they are in a relationship. The rapper recently acknowledged that she was dating someone, but she never mentioned their name.

Ice Spice’s dating history

Even though the rapper has kept her previous relationships private, she has been romantically linked to high-profile men in the entertainment industry, including rappers and actors. Learn more about her love life below.

Pete Davidson

Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian, actor, and writer best known for his participation in the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022. Pete Davidson and Ice Spice’s dating rumours began circulating in 2023.

This rumour came from a post on Instagram from a fake news account, but that did not stop people from believing the two celebrities were together. The rumour proved to be unfounded and simply an 'online joke' that escalated beyond control. Davidson is currently linked to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Lil Tjay

Tione Jayden Merritt, best known by his stage name, Lil Tjay, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter recognised for his hit singles Resume and Brothers. Ice Spice and Lil Tjay sparked dating rumours in February 2023 after Tjay gifted the New York native a $150K RM-05 Rose Gold, white band Richard Mille watch on Valentine’s Day.

In an Instagram post, a jewellery store called Benny the Jeweler revealed the beautiful watch and captioned,

When You Say You The King Of The City You Gotta Step Different EVERYTIME New Richard Millie RM-05 Rose Gold Gifted To @icespice from my brotha @liltjay

The two later denied being in a relationship, and Tjay confirmed that the gift was presented to Ice, a celebration of their collaborated song Gangsta Boo which reached number 82 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

During an interview with Complex, Ice revealed her dating life at the time. She said:

So, how I’m going to find time for somebody else? Even for family and friends, and myself, I’m still like that little bit of time that I be having on the side is for them and me.

Drake

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper and singer. Ice Spice and Drake were romantically linked in August 2022 after the Canadian rapper slid into her DMs. Drake flew her to Toronto, Canada to attend OVO Fest. During an interview with Spotify's RapCaviar, she shared her thoughts about meeting Drake:

I had just landed in L.A. for my Genius Open Mic for ‘Munch,’ and he was actually like, ‘Yo, 'Munch' is hard, and your On the Radar freestyle is hard.’ And I was like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy because I’m really in L.A. about to shoot the Open Mic.

Linking up with him was so cool. Like, he’s mad nice and respectful. We went to OVO Fest. It was exciting because it was like his first time performing in Toronto, I think in like a couple of years. So it was just a movie, everybody was excited.

There was speculation about the beef between the two artists after Drake unfollowed the Bronx rapper on Instagram. Subsequently, he reportedly dissed her in his song, Her Loss with 21 Savage. One lyric from the song that stood out and fired the speculation was, 'She a 10 tryna rap, it's good on mute.' Ice Spice assumed the song was about her, responding in a tweet, 'at least ima 10.'

During an interview with The New York Times, she cleared the air, claiming no tension between her and Drake:

We’re cool, we spoke after that a couple times and we’re good. There’s no beef.

Who is Ice Spice? She is an American rapper, singer and songwriter who became famous for her 2022 hit song Munch (Feelin' U). How old is Ice Spice? She is 24 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 January 2000. Where is Ice Spice from? She was born in The Bronx, New York, USA, but now resides with her family in New Jersey, United States. Who are Ice Spice's parents? Her mom is Charina Almanzar, and her dad is Joseph Gaston. Who is Ice Spice’s boyfriend? The rapper is allegedly dating actor Caleb McLaughlin. What is Ice Spice’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Who is Ice Spice’s boyfriend? Her fans have been curious about her dating life. As of 2024, the American rapper is reportedly dating actor Caleb McLaughlin, but neither of the two has confirmed this. She has also been linked to various celebrities in the entertainment industry such as Drake and Pete Davidson.

