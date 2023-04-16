Burna Boy’s biography: age, family, state of origin, net worth

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He first gained public recognition in 2012 after releasing his hit single Like to Party, which became the lead single of his debut album, L.I.F.E. His other popular songs include Tonight and Run My Race.

Burna Boy attends Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Burna Boy is one of the most successful Nigerian musicians of all time. With his fusion of dancehall, reggae, afrobeat, and pop, he has won numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award in 2021. He is currently signed to an American record label called Atlantic Records. He is also the founder and CEO of Spaceship Records, a Nigerian-based record label.

Profile summary

Real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Famous as Burna Boy Gender Male Date of birth 2 July 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Rivers State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Samuel Ogulu Mother Bose Ogulu Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University University of Sussex, Oxford Brookes University Profession Singer, songwriter, producer Net worth $17 million Twitter Instagram @burnaboygram Facebook @Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s biography

The popular singer was born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Burna Boy’s parents are Bose (mother) and Samuel Ogulu (father). His mother worked as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce, while his father worked in a welding company.

His maternal grandfather, the broadcaster and jazz enthusiast Benson Idonije, managed the late Nigerian music legend, Fela Kuti.

The singer grew up alongside two sisters, Jehovah-Nissi and Ronami. His younger sister Nissi is a singer, graphic artist, entrepreneur, and mechanical engineer. His older sister Ronami is a scientist and designer.

He had his primary education at Montessori International School before he proceeded to Corona Secondary School in Agbara, Ogun State, for his secondary education. He later relocated to the United Kingdom to further his studies. He enrolled at the University Of Sussex and pursued Media Technology from 2008 to 2009. He also studied Media Communications and Culture at Oxford Brookes University from 2009 to 2010.

How old is Burna Boy?

Burna Boy attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian singer is 31 years old as of 2023. When was Burna Boy born? He was born on 2 July 1991. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Burna Boy’s profession?

Burna Boy is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. His music is mainly pop and afrobeat. He describes his music as Afro-fusion, which blends the genres of R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, and reggae. Burna Boy started creating music at just ten years old using FruityLoops, a production software that his fellow classmate gave him. The singer launched his music career in 2010 and released his first record Shobeedo in 2011.

On 12 August 2013, he released his debut studio album, L.I.F.E, under the Aristokrat record label. The album featured hit singles like Like to Party and Tonight. The album gained Burna Boy immense popularity in Nigeria, and it was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. It also peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in August 2013.

Burna Boy has since released other songs and albums, including On a Spaceship and Outside. He has also collaborated with some of the most prominent and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry, such as Reminisce, Wizkid, Timaya, and Olamide. Burna Boy is currently signed to an American record label called Atlantic Records. He is also the founder and CEO of Spaceship Records.

What is Burna Boy’s net worth?

The Nigerian singer has an alleged net worth of $17 million. His wealth is attributed to his music career, endorsements, and investments.

Who is Burna Boy’s wife?

The Grammy award-winning singer is not married and therefore does not have a wife. He is currently presumed single. The musician has, however, been in a romantic relationship with Stefflon Don, a British singer, and songwriter. The two began dating in 2018 and broke up in 2022. The rapper has also been romantically linked with Princess Shyngle and Jo Pearl.

Burna Boy performs during the Governors Ball 2021 at Citi Field on September 26, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

What is Burna Boy’s height?

The popular Nigerian entertainer stands at 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 185 pounds or 84 kilograms.

Fast facts about Burna Boy

Who is Burna Boy? He is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer best known for his hit single Like To Party. Where is Burna Boy from? He was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. What is Burna Boy’s state of origin? He is from Rivers State. What is Burna Boy’s age? The singer is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 July 1991. Does Burna Boy have a twin brother? No, the singer does not have a twin brother. Does Burna Boy have children? No, he has no children. Does Burna Boy have a sister? Yes, he has two sisters, Jehovah-Nissi and Ronami. Who are Burna Boy’s parents? His father is Samuel, and his mother is Bose.

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has made a name for himself in the music industry. He rose to fame after releasing his hit single Like to Party in 2012. He has released five studio albums to date, and his music has been streamed billions of times across various platforms. The artist has achieved great success in his career, having won multiple awards.

Legit.ng recently published Crystal Blease’s biography. She is an American entrepreneur and social media influencer. She was born on 26 September 2000 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, but currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA.

Crystal Blease is best recognized on social media for uploading captivating content, including dance, lip-syncs, pranks, fashion and beauty tips, travel vlogs, and lifestyle videos. As a result, she boasts significant popularity across various social media pages. She is also known for being Polo G’s ex-girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng