Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has begun her role as the special assistant to House of Reps speaker Tajudeen Abbas

The movie star bagged her political appointment in May 2024, and new photos of her resuming office made the rounds online

Eniola Badmus’ photos triggered a series of interesting reactions from netizens, with some of them expressing amusement

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has finally resumed her role as a special assistant to House of Reps speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Recall that in May 2024, news about the movie star bagging the federal appointment made the rounds on social media.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' photos as SA to House of Reps speaker. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Eniola Badmus took to her official Instagram page to update fans on her role as a special assistant. The Nollywood actress shared a series of photos of herself in her line of duty.

Badmus was spotted dutifully standing closely behind House of Reps speaker, Tajudeen Abbas as he received calls and went about his other political tasks.

See her photos below:

Peeps react to Eniola Badmus’ photos

Eniola Badmus’ photos with the Hon Tajudeen Abbas made the rounds online and raised mixed reactions. Some netizens wondered if she was his bodyguard. Read some of their comments below:

Neli_sonie:

“Swearsssss this country be looking like tiktok already 😂😂😂.”

Ray_nastii_:

“This one don turn her self to Bouncer.”

J3rry_u:

“Na bodyguard???”

Kingphranky:

“That’s what she has been looking for. Anywhere belle face.”

Heiscolax:

“Why she stand like kizz daniel bouncer ?😂😂”

mideblaq__:

“Is she a bouncer? Why she con stand like that.”

og_kusha67:

“When it favor’s you it’s connection. When it doesn’t favor you its corruption.”

Accessbuzzle:

“Lmfaooo na so she go dey stand behind the speaker every time he’s on seat? I nor understand her own SA position o, someone enlighten me.”

____kemisola:

“Na skit?😂😂😂 I no understand this country again.”

___richforeverwayz:

“She fought her way to the top. Proud of her but she gotta make a good impact that all we care about.”

pj.stars:

“You ppl should do unto her the same thing y'all did to toyin Abraham. At least, she's the only one who is benefitting from this regime.”

alexixthevibe:

“Dem don use una country compensate family and friends finish😂”

cute_rikkie:

“Female bouncer 😂.”

TikTok user asks Eniola to beg Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user had lamented the poor state of the economy, which has affected the prices of foodstuff, including eggs.

She shared a video calling on the attention of Eniola to help speak to President Tinubu since she is close to him.

The lady said she wasn't resorting to insults and that she was only appealing to Eniola to consider others.

Source: Legit.ng