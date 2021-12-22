Tal Fishman’s biography: age, height, siblings, girlfriend

Who is Tal Fishman? He is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality renowned for the comic content he often uploads on his various YouTube channels.

The celebrity posing for a photo. Photo: @talfishman

Source: Instagram

The online entertainer is mostly known for his channel called Reaction Time, where he reacts to various YouTube and TikTok videos.

Profile summary

Full name: Tal Fishman

Tal Fishman Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 December 1996

27 December 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Shoe size: (10) US

(10) US Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Siblings: 2

2 Brother: Adi

Adi Tal Fishman's sister: Shani

Shani Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Madeline Rose Dean (Maddie)

Madeline Rose Dean (Maddie) Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $8 million

$8 million Instagram: @talfishman

@talfishman YouTube : Reaction Time

: Reaction Time Twitter: @talfishman

@talfishman TikTok: @talfishman

Tal Fishman's biography

He was raised in Los Angeles, California, United States, with his two siblings. He is an American national with mixed ethnicity.

Who are Tal Fishman's siblings?

He has two siblings, namely Shani and Adi. Shani, his older sister, is a psychology graduate at California State University and a communication specialist in education. Tal Fishman's younger brother Adi is a popular YouTuber and social media star.

How old is Tal Fishman?

The social media personality was born on 27 December 1996, thus making Tal Fishman's age as of 2021 is 25 years. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

The entertainer commenced his online career in 2014 after launching a YouTube channel alongside Adi, his brother and began developing challenge videos. The channel was named Tal and Short.

He opened his own channel called Reaction Time and posted his first video a year later. He mainly shares reaction videos on the channel, contributing to a tremendous following.

YouTuber's most popular video, Kids Who Beat The System (Hilarious) has since garnered more than 40 million views. Today, his main channel has a total of 15 million subscribers with over 4 billion total views.

He also renamed Tal and Short to Free Time which currently has 2.97 million subscribers. He uploads challenges, pranks, Q&A vlogs and interactions with his friends on the channel. Fishman has two more channels, one simply named Tal and the other called Tal's Shorts, but neither have been very active recently.

Apart from YouTube, the online star is famous on other social media platforms, especially on Instagram. His account has approximately 1.4 million subscribers.

He is also popular and active on Twitter and TikTok, boasting a considerable following. Fishman's Twitter account has around 177K followers, and his TikTok has over 2.1 million fans with over 15.6 million likes.

Who is Tal Fishman's girlfriend?

The influencer is currently dating Madeline Rose Dean, a fashion model, YouTuber and Instagram star. On his Instagram page, YouTuber mentioned;

"Today I am celebrating my second year with this gorgeous girl".

She was born on 29 September 2000 in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Is Tal Fishman married? Although he has been in a romantic relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Madeline, the two are yet to get married.

How tall is Tal Fishman?

Tal Fishman's height is 6 feet and 2 inches or 187 centimetres, and he weighs 149 pounds or 68 kilograms.

What is Tal Fishman's net worth?

Information about how much the YouTuber is worth is unsubstantiated and therefore remains unverified. However, according to World-Celebs, his net worth is alleged to be $8 million. He earns his income mainly from his YouTube career and brand endorsements.

Where does Tal Fishman live?

The American YouTuber currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Tal Fishman is a content creator known for his popular reaction channel on YouTube, as well as his comedic clips on TikTok.

