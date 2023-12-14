33 rap lyrics about birthdays to send to your friends

Are you looking for rap lyrics about birthdays to send to your friends? A birthday is an important day in everyone's life. Celebrating your friend's special day will make them feel appreciated and loved. Send them good, touching birthday lyrics that will make them have a great time.

Birthdays are a time of joy, and having rap songs played on this day brings the best feelings. Rap songs are the best kind of music that you can add to your playlist to make your day more exciting. Here is a list of 33 rap lyrics about birthdays that you can send to your friend to make their big day go off with a bang and be a success.

33 rap lyrics about birthdays to share with your friends

Rap songs have great lyrical beats and poetic verses that will make your friend's birthday celebration unforgettable. This article explores the best rap lyrics that you can send to your friend and make their day memorable.

When crafting this list, numerous elements were taken into account, including chart-topping songs and commercial success. The list is not in any particular order.

1. Say Aah by Trey Songz

This song has the best clean happy birthday rap lyrics for a girl. Say Aah by Trey Songz is one of the best hits your friends will want to sing along to.

Go girl, its birthday, Open wide, I know you're thirsty, Say aah, hey, Say aah, And we don't buy no drinks at the bar, We pop champagne 'cause we got that dough, Let me hear you say aah, If you want me say aah.

2. Birthday Cake by Rihanna

This is a great shout-out song that you must have. The lyrics go as follows:

It's not even my birthday, But he wanna lick the icing off. I know you want it in the worst way, Can’t wait to blow my candles out.

3. In Da Club by 50 Cent

This is the best track with memorable lines for your friend. In Da Club is one of the best rap lyrics for a friend by the legendary 50 Cent.

Go, shorty, it's your birthday. We gon' party like it's your birthday. We gon' sip Bacardi like it's your birthday. And you know we don't give a ... it's not your birthday.

4. Ratchet Happy Birthday by Drake

Are you looking for a unique song that will get everyone moving with its beat at your friend’s celebration? Then these lyrics are the way to go.

It’s your birthday, baby, it's’ your birthday, Yeah, who’s gonna love you on your worst day? You talk so tough; I know you’re soft like buttercups.

5. Birthday by Flo Rida feat Rick Ross

Is your friend’s celebration at night? This is the best song for it. The lyrics can serve as the best rap birthday captions.

So make a wish. I'll make it like your birthday every day, I'll be your gift. Give you something good to celebrate.

6. It’s Your Birthday by Luke

This iconic track from 1994 lists so many names and zodiac signs that, chances are, you might find yours. Other than that, there's this call to action:

Get busy, get, get, get bu-sy, Get, get busy, ah, it’s your birthday.

7. Happy Birthday by Flipsyde

This track shows that birthday songs can be filled with remorse and longing and that they can get you excited at the same time.

Happy birthday, I love you whoever you would have been. Happy birthday, What I thought was a dream make a wish,was as real as it seemed, I made a mistake.

8. Happy Birthday by Krizz Kaliko

This best rap lyrics to get your friend's party up and dancing. The lyrics go as follows:

It's your Birthday, shorty, It's your party, Dance on top of the table like oh my Lordi

9. Birthday Girl by Travis Porter

Is your girlfriend's special day happening in the strip club? This track has the best rap lyrics for the occasion.

Birthday girl, birthday girl let me see your hand, put it on put it on my tab. Just turned 21. Time to have some fun. And we gone do it all. Cause baby you're the birthday girl

10. Happy Birthday by Snoop Dog feat Daz Dillinger

This is one of the best hip-hop birthday rap lyrics for a friend that will help them express the joy of the celebration.

I’ll take my cake to go, happy birthday, I’ll take my cake to go, happy birthday, what’s your side girl? Happy birthday.

11. On That Time by Playboi Carti

Play this, and let it remind everyone that every day is worth celebrating. On That Time lyrics make the best birthday rap quotes.

Everyday my birthday, so I made a wish, everyday my birthday.

12. The Birthday Party by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five

Celebrate your friend’s big day with this classic song.

You don't need no invitation, there's a party going on throughout the nation, don't get excited but it's gonna be the best birthday party in history.

13. Birthday by Usher & Zaytoven

Let your friend get loose and have a good time as they celebrate their big day with this song.

Spend this cash for your birthday, Blow that bag for your birthday...Hit your dance on your birthday, It's what you want for your birthday.

14. Happy Birthday by Mac Miller

Let your friend’s party be relatable and memorable by dedicating this track by Mac Miller.

There's a birthday party happening upstairs / And it's all for me, who cares? They won’t notice if I never go and show my face, they just lookin for a reason they can celebrate.

15. Birthday Girl by Stormzy

Your friend will have a memorable celebration with these evocative lyrics on their day. This is another rap birthday lyric for a girl.

Word on the road, you're the birthday girl. Don't be sad on your birthday, girl. Sittin' in the club like you didn't wanna come, so I send a couple bottles to the birthday girl.

16. Sweet Home Alabama Freestyle by Eminem

Your friend’s party won’t be as exciting without these iconic rap lyrics from Eminem. Sweet Home Alabama Freestyle would make the best birthday rap songs for guys.

Here happy birthday rabbit, here’s a brand-new car you can have it. A nine-teen twenty-eight Delta, this won’t even get me to the shelter! And I can't even stand for a motel. Cause I'm back in the 8-1-0 now.

17. Birthday by Twista

Get loose on the dance floor as you pop a bottle and turn this track on.

Somebody in here, it's your birthday. Everybody move like it's your birthday. Birthday? Mama dance on your birthday.

18. This Is My Party by Fabolous

This is the kind of song that gets your friends to party like they want because it’s their day. This Is My Party by Fabolous is one of the best hip-hop birthday songs you can share.

But this is my party, Stroll by if you want to, Or ya’ll can stay home, But why would you want to?

19. It’s Your Birthday by R. Kelly

Get your friend's party hyped with these lyrics from R. Kelly:

(It’s your birthday) so let’s party and have some fun, (It’s your birthday) we’ll dance ‘till the morning comes, yeah (happy birthday) girl, lets step the night away.

20. Gettin' Cake by Nicki Minaj

If your friend is a Nicki Minaj fan, send them the Getting Cake rap lyrics.

Matter-fact, put some sprinkles on my cupcakes, And get ready to put your dimples in this duct tape.

21. It’s My Birthday by will.i.am feat Cody Wise

Is your friend's special day around the corner? Send them this song to let them know that it's okay to spend that money.

It's my birthday, I'mma spend my money, It's my birthday, It's my birthday, I'mma spend my money, It's my birthday, It's my birthday, I'mma live my fantasy...

22. B-Day Song by Madonna feat M.I.A

Are you looking for good bday rap lyrics? B-Day Song by Madonna feat M.I.A will get everyone in the mood.

And the beat goes on, I'm a happy girl. It's my birthday song, in my happy world. I know it's gonna be a good day. Oh yeah, today is my birthday, huh.

23. Shots by LMFAO Feat Lil Jon

This line from Shots by LMFAO is the best rap lyric to listen to when having a fun party with friends.

Shots, Patrón's on the rocks and I'm ready for some shots, The women come around every time I'm pouring shots.

24. Pour It Up by Rihanna

A fantastic hip-hop song for your friend’s celebration. Pour It Up by Rihanna is one of the best songs to send to your friends.

Throw it up, throw it up (throw up), Watch it all fall out (fall out), Pour it up, pour it up (pour up), That's how we ball out (ball out).

25. Birthday Chick by Trap Beckham

If you are looking for a cool rap song, then try sharing this track with your friends. The lyrics are all about enjoying the moment.

If you a bad, bad chick and it's your birthday, G'on head and f-it up in the worst way.

26. Fancy by Drake feat T.I & Swizz Beatz

Drake is considered to be one of the best artists in the world by many. Anyone can relate to his music. His Fancy song is one of the great hits you can share with any of your friends.

Oh, you fancy, huh? Oh, you fancy, huh? Nails done, hair done, everything did

27. Rockstar by Post Malone feat 21 Savage

The song Rockstar has been one of the best songs, giving in the vibes of a cool party. It is a party anthem that provides everyone with the ability to party hard on their special day.

I've been poppin', Man, I feel just like a rockstar, All my brothers got that gas, And they always be smokin' like a Rasta

28. Party Up (Up In Here) by DMX

DMX's Party Up is a true old-school classic. It is one of the most impressive tracks to listen to.

Y'all gon' make me lose my mind, Up in here, up in here, Y'all gon' make me go all out, Up in here, up in here.

29. Good Life by Kanye West feat T-Pain

Let your friend celebrate the achievements of their life by sending them this Good Life song by Kanye West.

Like we always do at this time, I go for mine, I got to shine. Now throw yo’ hands up in the sky, I go-go mine, I got to shine.

30. No Broken Hearts by Bebe Rexha feat Nicki Minaj

All your friends need to do is put the sad things behind them and enjoy these lyrics at their party. No Broken Hearts serves as one of the best birthday song quotes for any broken heart.

No broken hearts in club, no tears in the club, ‘Cause we gon’ get it poppin’ tonight.

31. Bottoms Up by Trey Songz feat Nicki Minaj

Your friends will definitely cheer up and relax when listening to Bottoms Up by Trey Songz feat Nicki Minaj at their party.

Bottoms up, bottoms up, ayy, what’s in ya cup, Got a couple bottles, but a couple ain’t enough, Bottoms, bottoms up, throw your hands up

32. Wild for Tonight by ASAP Rocky feat Skrillex and Birdy Nam Nam

The Wild for Tonight song has the best party lyrics to make your friend's bash lively.

Wild for the night, being polite, I’m going wild for the night, being polite, I’m goin, It's the weekend and I'm creepin'.

33. Birthday Sis by The Bam

This song has great lyrics for a baddie and should not be missed on any playlist. The lyrics are as follows:

I want gifts, Show me how you love to trick, Its my birthday put some diamonds on my wrist.

These are some great and memorable rap lyrics about birthdays that you can send to your friends to make their day unforgettable. You don’t have to worry when one of your friends' special day is coming because the list has something for everyone, from old-school to modern rap songs.

