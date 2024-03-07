Top 100 disco songs to add to your ultimate party playlist

Disco is a genre of dance music that emerged in the 1970s. It is characterized by a four-on-the-floor rhythm, a steady, driving beat where the bass drum hits on every quarter note. It creates a strong pulse that gets your feet moving. Disco songs are the way to go if you want something to get your party rolling anytime.

Disco began in various communities, including African Americans, Latinos, and LGBTQ+ individuals. The music has grown and is currently loved by many individuals. It often evokes strong emotions, ranging from pure joy and celebration to feelings of empowerment, liberation, and even escapism.

Best disco songs to listen to today

Disco songs have left a lasting mark on music history. It continues to influence artists and listeners today. Here is a compilation of the best disco songs from various artists worldwide.

Best disco songs for a party

Party songs come in all shapes and sizes. There are numerous selections you can go for. Disco songs are a great choice if you are looking for something more vibrant, something that will get everyone on the floor.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston.

- Whitney Houston. Can't Believe It – Flo Rida feat. Pitbull

– Flo Rida feat. Pitbull Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

– Bell Biv DeVoe Don't Start Now – Dua Lipa

– Dua Lipa A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie feat. Q-Tip, GoonRock

– Fergie feat. Q-Tip, GoonRock The Best Disco In Town – The Ritchie Family

– The Ritchie Family I Love The Nightlife (Disco' Round) – Alicia Bridges

– Alicia Bridges Love To Love You Baby – Donna Summer

– Donna Summer Love at First Sight – Kylie Minogue

– Kylie Minogue Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet – Gonzalez

– Gonzalez Celebration – Kool and the Gang

– Kool and the Gang Gold Digger – Kanye West feat. Jamie Foxx

– Kanye West feat. Jamie Foxx Rock with You – Michael Jackson

– Michael Jackson I'm In The Mood For Dancing – The Nolans

– The Nolans Groove Is in the Heart – Deee-Lite

– Deee-Lite Get Up and Boogie That's Right – Silver Connection

– Silver Connection Don't Stop Till You Get Enough – by Micheal Jackson

– by Micheal Jackson 212 – Azealia Banks, ft. Lazy Jay

– Azealia Banks, ft. Lazy Jay Gonna Make You Sweat – C+C Music Factory

– C+C Music Factory Got to Be Real – Cheryl Lynn

– Cheryl Lynn Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go –Wham!

–Wham! Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic

– Technotronic Stayin' Alive – Bee Gees

– Bee Gees September – Earth, Wind & Fire

– Earth, Wind & Fire Le Freak – Chic

Classic disco songs

Some famous classical singers who released great disco songs back then include artists like Michael Jackson, John Paul Young, The Real Thing, Rod Stewart, Baccara and Tavares. Their songs have always been great and remain timeless. Kick nostalgia up a notch with this list of classic throwback songs from various artists.

Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe – Barry White

– Barry White Ladies' Night – Kool & the Gang

– Kool & the Gang I'm So Excited – Pointer Sisters

– Pointer Sisters Boogie Oogie Oogie – A Taste of Honey

– A Taste of Honey More, More, More – Andrea True

– Andrea True You to Me Are Everything – Real Thing

– Real Thing Young Hearts Run Free – David Crawford

– David Crawford We Are Family – Sister Sledge

– Sister Sledge Lady Marmalade – Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan

– Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees

– Bee Gees Aint No Stopping Us Now – Mcfadden and Whitehead

– Mcfadden and Whitehead Do You Wanna Funk? – Patrick Cowley feat. Sylvester

– Patrick Cowley feat. Sylvester Don't Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston

– Thelma Houston Rock the Boat – Hues Corporation

– Hues Corporation Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground) – The Jacksons

– The Jacksons You and I – Rick James

– Rick James Everybody Dance – Chic

– Chic Disco Nights – GQ

– GQ Shake Your Groove Thing – Peaches and Herb

– Peaches and Herb I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

– Gloria Gaynor Dancing Queen – ABBA

– ABBA Hot Stuff – Donna Summer

– Donna Summer Boogie Wonderland – Earth, Wind & Fire

– Earth, Wind & Fire YMCA – Village People

– Village People Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine – James Brown

Disco songs from the 80s and 90s

The '80s and '90s were when artists were emerging and doing great collabos and duos. This is the era where many bands were formed. Most people could get the tune of the music as beats were more valued than the lyrics. Here are the best disco songs in the 90s and 80s to add to your music playlist.

What Is Love – Haddaway

– Haddaway What You Gonna Do About It – Gonzalez

– Gonzalez Kilimanjaro Take Us Higher – Letta Mbulu

– Letta Mbulu So You Wanna Be A Star – Mtume

– Mtume Take Your Time (Do It Right) – S.O.S. Band

– S.O.S. Band Never Knew Love Like This Before – Stephanie Mills

– Stephanie Mills Somebody's Watching Me – Ready For The World

– Ready For The World Love Come Down – Evelyn "Champagne" King

– Evelyn "Champagne" King For the Love of Money – The O'Jays

– The O'Jays Love Train – O'Jays

– O'Jays Play that Funky Music – Wild Cherry

– Wild Cherry Pick up the Pieces – Average White Band

– Average White Band Second Time Around – Shalamar

– Shalamar That's the way (I Like it) – KC And The SunShine Band

– KC And The SunShine Band On the Radio – Donna Summer

– Donna Summer Best of My Love – The Emotions

– The Emotions Stomp – Brothers Johnson

– Brothers Johnson You Know How to Love Me – Phylis Hyman

– Phylis Hyman More Than a Woman – Tavares

– Tavares You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine – Lou Rawls

– Lou Rawls I May Be Right, I May Be Wrong – Mill Street Depo

– Mill Street Depo Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

– Rick Astley Give Me the Night – Foy, Scott Quinn

– Foy, Scott Quinn I'm Coming Out – Diana Ross

– Diana Ross Lost in Music (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge

Pop disco songs

Disco music was introduced to the nightlife scene to escape the era's rising social and economic issues. Its popularity can be attributed to its funky sounds, catchy light displays, gleaming disco balls, and the overall positive atmosphere it creates.

I Love Music – O'Jays

– O'Jays The Love I Lost – Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes

– Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes Ain't Nobody – Rufus feat. Chaka Khan

– Rufus feat. Chaka Khan And the Beat Goes On – Whispers

– Whispers Car Wash – Rose Royce

– Rose Royce Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel – Tavares

– Tavares Let's Groove – Earth, Wind and Fire

– Earth, Wind and Fire The Boss – Diana Ross

– Diana Ross Funkytown – Lipps Inc.

– Lipps Inc. Native New Yorker – Odyssey

– Odyssey I Need Your Lovin – Teena Marie

– Teena Marie Never Can Say Goodbye – Gloria Gaynor

– Gloria Gaynor Get Down Tonight – KC And The SunShine Band

– KC And The SunShine Band Knock on Wood – Amii Stewart

– Amii Stewart Let It Whip – The Dazz Band

– The Dazz Band Don't Stop the Music – Yarbrough and Peoples

– Yarbrough and Peoples If I Can't Have You – Yvonne Elliman

– Yvonne Elliman She's A Bad Mama Jama – Carl Carlton

– Carl Carlton Pull Up to the Bumper – Grace Jones

– Grace Jones Love's Theme – Love Unlimited Orchestra

– Love Unlimited Orchestra Somebody Else's Guy – Jocelyn Brown

– Jocelyn Brown Boogie Nights – Heatwave

– Heatwave Got to Give It Up – Marvin Gaye

– Marvin Gaye Rhythm Is a Dancer – Snap!

– Snap! Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic

What defines a song as disco?

A disco song is defined by a four-on-the-floor rhythm, prominent basslines, and a focus on danceable beats. They frequently incorporate elements of funk, soul, and pop music.

Why is it called disco?

The word 'disco' is a short form of discotheque, which refers to a nightclub or dance hall. The music played in these venues became known as disco, reflecting the distinctive style and sound of the genre.

What defines disco style?

Disco style features sparkling ensembles, styled outfits, coloured lighting, and a grounded dancefloor with everyone dancing to the beats.

What is the number 1 disco song of all time?

The number one disco song of all time is considered to be Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees. This track was released in 1977 as the second single from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. It has a catchy beat, iconic bassline, and memorable lyrics.

What was the biggest disco hit in the 1970s?

During the 1970s, several hits were considered the best and ranked top. They include September by the American band Earth, Wind & Fire, Funkytown by American disco-funk group Lipps Inc. and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough by American singer Michael Jackson.

What is a very popular disco song?

Some of the trendy disco songs of all time are Rock the Boat, Boogie Oogie Oogie, Knock on Wood, I'm Your Boogie Man, You Should Be Dancing, You're the First, the Last, My Everything and He's the Greatest Dance.

What are the 5 characteristics of disco music?

Disco sound is typified by:

Four-on-the-floor beats

Syncopated basslines

String sections

brass, horns and electric piano

Electric rhythm guitars

What is the most important element of disco music?

The most important part of a disco song is its rhythm and the beats. It often draws on elements of funk, soul, and salsa.

Who are the best disco artists of all time?

Some artists who dominated in the disco era include Donna Summer, Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, KC & the Sunshine Band, Michael Jackson, Barry White/Love Unlimited, Salsoul Orchestra, Earth, Wind & Fire and Madonna.

The old disco songs are enjoyable regardless of your age. While music has changed over the years, these songs remain a hit, with most being played in nightclubs and other social events. Some iconic singers still remembered to date include Michael Jackson, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder.

