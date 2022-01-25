Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris’ biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend

Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris is an American actor who came into the limelight after he was featured in his father's VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Messiah Harris attends the Reebok Classic celebrity gifting lounge at Means Street Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris is best known for being the son of famous rapper T.I. Check his bio to find out more details about him.

Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris' profile summary

Full name: Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris

Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2 February 2000

2 February 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth: Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'9"

: 5'9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms : 74

: 74 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. (T.I)

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. (T.I) Mother : Lashon Dixon

: Lashon Dixon Siblings : 6

: 6 School: Morehouse College

Morehouse College Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth : $117 million

: $117 million Instagram: @phase_4

Who are Messiah Harris' parents?

He is the oldest son of Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. also known as T.I. His father has been married four times, which makes him have six siblings; Domani, King, Major, Deyjah, Zonnique Pullins, and Heiress.

Domani, T.I. and Messiah arrive at the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Who is Messiah Harris' mother? His mother is known as Lashon Dixon. She is a popular TV personality and businesswoman. Lashon is a well-known musician who is involved in a number of projects.

She owns and runs a trucking company, works as a beautician and serves as the secretary of the Parent Teacher Organization in his community (PTO).

How old is Messiah Harris now?

Messiah Harris' age is 22 years as of 2022. The actor was born in Georgia, United States of America.

When is Messiah Harris' birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 2nd February annually, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What college does Messiah Harris go to?

Concerning his educational history, the American actor graduated from a private school in the USA in May 2018, but the school's name remains unknown. He is currently a student at Morehouse College Atlanta, Georgia.

Career

Since his childhood, the young celebrity has been a passionate lover of movies and wanted to be part of the entertainment industry. He rose into prominence after appearing in his father's VH1 reality show titled T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. The show began airing on 5th December 2011. Some of his acting credits include:

The Trap (2019)

(2019) The Products of the American Ghetto

Sons 2 the Grave (2015)

Who is Messiah Harris' girlfriend?

He is presumably single because he has never revealed any information regarding his love life.

What is Messiah Harris' height?

Domani and Messiah Ya' Majesty poses for photos in the press room at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

TI's son Messiah is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 cm tall. He weighs about 163 lbs or 74 kgs. His hair colour is black while his eyes are dark brown.

What is Messiah Harris' net worth?

The young actor is allegedly has a net worth of around $117 million according to Biography Mask.

Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris is a well-known celebrity child. He is slowly building his name to fame by following his father's footsteps. He currently boasts three acting credits under his name.

