Who are Rihanna’s parents? Meet Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwaite

Rihanna is an eminent Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, model, entrepreneur, and fashion icon based in the United States. She shot to stardom as a pop and R&B singer in 2005 after releasing her first album, Music of the Sun. Despite her career success, many are curious to know more about her personal life. Who are Rihanna's parents?

Monica Braithwaite (L) and Ronald Fenty (R) arrive at Rihanna's First Annual Diamond Ball at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Rihanna's parents, Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty, were married for over two decades. Despite their divorce, they maintain a friendly and respectful relationship. The various events they attend alongside their daughter showcase their unwavering support for her career.

Profile summary

Full name Rihanna Robyn Fenty Gender Female Date of birth 20 February 1988 Age 35 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Saint Michael, Barbados Current Residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Barbadian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Ronald Fenty Mother Monica Braithwaite Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Children 2 Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress Net worth $1.7 billion Instagram @badgalriri Facebook @Rihanna X (Twitter) @rihanna TikTok @rihanna YouTube Rihanna

Who is Rihanna?

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty on 20 February 1988 in Saint Michael Parish, Caribbean Island, Barbados. She is a Barbadian national of mixed ethnicity. She grew up alongside her two brothers, Rorrey and Rajad. The black female singer was raised in Bridgetown. She attended Combermere School and Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School.

The singer made her music debut in 2005 when she released her first album, Music of the Sun. She has since released several albums, including Good Girl Gone Bad, Rated R, and A Girl Like Me. Apart from her music career, the singer has starred in several films and TV series, including This Is the End and Ocean's Eight.

Who are Rihanna’s parents?

Rihanna's mother is Monica Braithwaite, and her dad is Ronald Fenty. Rihanna's mom and dad exchanged marriage vows in 1980 and had three children before divorcing in 2002. Discover more details about them below:

Rihanna’s mom

Rihanna (L) appears with her mother, Monica Braithwaite (R) Stance, for the Clara Lionel Foundation in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Monica Braithwaite is an Afro-Guyanese born in Barbados. Monica was born on 5 April 1969 and is 54 years old as of 2024. She is the daughter of Lionel Braithwaite and Clara Braithwaite.

She is a Barbadian national and a professional accountant. She has three children: Rihanna, Rajad (born on 15 April 1996), and Rorrey (born on 13 November 1989). Rorrey and Rajad are social media personalities.

Rihanna's father

Ronald Fenty is 69 years old as of 2024. He was born in Barbados, a country in the eastern Caribbean Island, on 16 August 1954. He is of mixed ethnicity with Scottish, Irish, African and English descent.

He has three more children from his other relationships. They are Kandy, Samantha and Jamie Fenty. Samantha is a policy consultant, Kandy is a pharmacy assistant, and Jamie is a graphic designer.

Ronald has worked in several capacities, such as a street seller dealing with clothes. He has also worked as a supervisor at a warehouse and chef in Canada. Ronald Fenty has previously struggled with substance abuse and alcoholism.

Why did Rihanna’s parents divorce?

Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty exchanged their nuptials in 1980. They later divorced in 2002 when Rihanna was 14 years old.

Physical violence, substance abuse, alcoholism, and recklessness from Rihanna’s dad were the main reasons for Monica walking out of the marriage. Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fent are still good friends despite their divorce.

What is Rihanna's relationship with her dad?

Ronald Fenty attends the Wayke Up fundraiser at Sofitel Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

The iconic songwriter currently has a great relationship with her father. In 2016, she gave her father a mansion in Barbados worth $1.8 million. This was after his previous house was stalked by tourists, aiming to gain more knowledge about the Barbadian singer's upbringing.

She also sent her father a ventilator in 2020 after his diagnosis with COVID-19. In 2022, her father celebrated her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, stating that the Barbadian pop star had informed him about the pregnancy via call.

However, their relationship has been between a rock and a hard place several times in the past. For instance, in 2009, the famous singer stated that her father sold sensitive information to the press about her brutal assault by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

She expressed her disappointment towards her father’s betrayal. Their relationship hit the rocks again when the popular singer filed a lawsuit against his father and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, for trademark rights violation.

His father had falsely claimed to represent Rihanna without her consent, using the Fenty brand name for his ventures, such as Fenty Entertainment. Rihanna trademarked the name for her cosmetic line businesses like Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, and Savage X Fenty.

The legal action was to stop his father from using the name (Fenty) and a payment demand of $75 million for monetary damages. She later deemed it fit to file a motion to dismiss the case, settling the matter outside court.

FAQs

Rihanna’s parents are Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwaite. The pop star’s parents divorced when she was 14 years old. She was raised alongside her siblings single-handedly by their mother. The popular singer has released several albums, including Rated R, A Girl Like Me, and Good Girl Gone Bad.

