Yemi Alade’s biography: age, net worth, husband, where is she from?

Yemi Alade, a renowned Nigerian singer, is a household name in Africa. She is known for her versatile music production spanning Afro-pop, R&B, Highlife, and Dancehall genres. She rose to fame after winning the 2009 Peak Talent Show singing contest and has since released various hit songs, including Johnny, Na Gode, and Ferrari. Some of her best collaborations are Africa (ft. Sauti Sol) and Nakupenda (ft. Nyashinski).

After the Johnny hit was released in 2014, Yemi Alade became the first African female Afropop artist to hit over 89 million YouTube views. Her success, electrifying music, and superb stage performances have earned her the Ghen Ghen babe and the Yoruba-Ibo girl nicknames from fans. This article delves deep into Yemi Alade's career and personal life to help you understand the singer better.

Profile summary

Full name Yemi Eberechi Alade Gender Female Birthdate 13 March 1989 Birthplace Abia State, Nigeria Raised in Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Age 34 (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality Nigerian Father James Alade Mother Helen Uzoma Brothers 4 Sisters 2 Marital status Single Primary school Saviour British Primary School Secondary school Victory Grammar School College The University of Lagos Qualification Degree in Geography Career Singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and activist Instrument Vocals Genres Afro-pop, R&B, Highlife, and Dancehall Years active 2009 to present Net worth $5 million Instagram @yemialade Facebook @KingYemiAlade X (Twitter) @yemialadee YouTube @YemiAlade

Who is Yemi Alade?

She is a multiple award-winning Afro-pop/R&B artist from Nigeria. Besides being a vocalist, Yemi Eberechi Alade is a songwriter, philanthropist, activist, and actress.

Where is Yemi Alade from?

The singer was born in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria, but was raised in Lagos State in the southwestern part of the country.

How old is Yemi Alade?

Yemi is 34 as of 2023. The singer was born on 13 March 1989.

Yemi Alade's parents and siblings

Yemi Alade's father, James Alade, is a retired police commissioner. He is from the Yoruba tribe of Ondo State. On the other hand, her mum, Helen Uzoma, is an Igbo native of Abia State. The songstress is the fifth in a family of seven children. She has four brothers and two sisters.

Educational background

The singer attended the Saviour British Primary School and Victory Grammar School in Ikeja, Lagos. After that, she got a degree in Geography from the University of Lagos.

Yemi Alade music career

Yemi's professional music career began in 2009, the same year she won the Peak Talent Show. In 2012, she signed a contract with Effyzzie Music Group, which released most of her songs. In September 2019, Alade signed a multi-year licensing deal with Universal Music Africa (UMA) and UMG France.

Her fame spread throughout Africa in 2014 after she released Johnny. The track topped music charts in African countries and the United Kingdom. The official video of Yemi Alade’s Johnny has 158 million views as of this writing.

The singer has released more songs that were a commercial success. For instance, Yemi Alade’s How I Feel single dominated the mainstream airplay. The track has over 17 million views as of September 2023.

Her latest songs are also doing well on YouTube. YouTube views for Yemi Alade's Begging have skyrocketed within a year. The track was released in August 2022 and now has over 5.3 million views. Meanwhile, Fake Friends (Iró Òre) came out in July 2023 and has already garnered over 2.3 million views.

The star has collaborated with many renowned artists from Africa and beyond. Some of them are Jennifer Hudson, Sauti Sol, Juan Santana, Nyashinski, Pixie Lot, Kat Deluna, Steve Aioki, Trey Songs, Selebobo, Fliptyce, Phyno, R2Bees, and Awilo Longomba.

Yemi Alade's albums

Yemi Alade has over a hundred songs and five albums:

Empress (2020)

(2020) Woman of Steel (2019)

(2019) Black Magic (2017)

(2017) Mama Africa: The Diary Of An African Woman (2016)

(2016) King Of Queens (2014)

In addition, the singer has three extended plays: African Baddie (2022), Queendoncom (2021), and the Mama Afrique (2017) EP. The EP featured songs from her Mama Africa album.

Yemi Alade's songs

Her songs are on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Below are 30 songs from Yemi Alade that have over a million views on YouTube:

Fake Friends (Iró Òre)

Baddie

Begging

Fire

Sweety

Dancina

Turn Up

True Love

Poverty

Boyz

Vibe

Dem Give

Home

Bounce

Oga

Number One

Oh My Gosh

How I Feel

Bum Bum

Heart Robber

Go Down

Knack Am

Charlie

Marry Me

Ferrari

Sugar n Spice

Tumbum

Na Gode

Kissing

Johnny

How many awards has Yemi Alade won?

The singer has won 14 awards from her many nominations in Nigeria, Africa, and abroad. Below is a complete list of awards Yemi Alade has won:

Year Ceremony Award 2015 AFRIMA Awards (All Africa Music Awards) Best Female Artist (Western Africa) 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Female artist of the year 2015 The Headies Hip-hop World Revelation of the Year 2015 MTV African Music Awards Best Female 2016 MTV African Music Awards Best Female 2016 Independent Music Awards Best Album-World Beat 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards Best Female 2017 The Headies Best Performer 2018 AFRIMMA Awards (African Muzik Magazine Awards) Best Female (Western Africa) 2018 AFRIMA Awards (All Africa Music Awards) Best Female Artist 2018 The Headies Best Performer 2018 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) Female Artist of the Year 2019 The Headies Best Performer 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) Best Female Artist (West Africa)

Has Yemi Alade won a Grammy before?

The Nigerian singer has never won nor received a nomination for a Grammy award.

Yemi Alade's films and TV shows

The singer has also been featured in the following movies and television shows:

Year Film/TV show 2017 The Voice Nigeria 2019 Home (The Movie) 2020 Omo Ghetto: The Saga 2020 The Voice Nigeria 2020 Black Is King

Philanthropic works

The singer owns the Helen and James Pathway Foundation. 0n 7 November 2018, Yemi visited her alma mater, Victory Grammar School, and through her foundation, she donated equipment that could help students with eyesight difficulties to see clearly.

Alade was appointed the United Nations Development Program ambassador in 2021. She has been an activist for environmental conservation and sensitizes the public against gender-based violence.

On 2 March 2022, the singer became the global ambassador for the Pan-African campaign, It's Up To Us, in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation and Africa Centre For Disease Control to encourage Africans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yemi Alade was appointed a Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on 23 September 2020. She focuses on creating awareness about gender inequality, empowering women, and the impact of global climate change.

Yemi Alade's net worth

Yemi Alade's guesstimated net worth of around $5 million comes from her music career and brand ambassadorial works. She has done promotions for SHELL, Peak Milk, ABC Relaxer, Nairabox, Knorr, Royco, Belaire, and other companies.

Who is Yemi Alade's husband?

Yemi Alade is not married and doesn't have children. In January 2021, fans wrongly assumed she had a traditional wedding with fellow Nigerian singer Patoranking. The public also romantically linked Alade with several Nigerian celebrities in the past, including actor Alexx Ekubo and singers Flavour and Phyno.

Yemi Alade's hairstyles

Yemi is the queen of African fashion. The singer loves unique hairstyles that scream "confidence" and "the African queen." Below are images of some of her most famous styles:

Yemi Alade does her signature African Bantu knots and other sleek styles. Also, her videos use African-inspired outfits and native hairstyles that complement her African musical style.

The singer likes unique African hairstyles. She usually does braids or natural bans and wears designer jewelry and outfits to create outstanding dressing styles.

Yemi Alade's accident

Yemi survived a car accident in Spain on 17 August 2023. The accident happened between Barcelona and Benicassim at around 12:06 (noon). The singer was not hurt and could perform on stage seven hours after the incident. She only encountered a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after the long performance.

Facts about Yemi Alade

She sings in Yoruba, English, Igbo, French, Swahili, and Portuguese.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge invited her to perform at the Earthshot Prize ceremony at the Alexandra Palace, London, on 17 October 2021.

Alade was one of the coaches in The Voice Nigeria Season 2 and The Voice Nigeria Season 2.

Season 2 and Season 2. African artists like Tems, Guchi, Ayra Starr, Ugoccie, and Busiswa have mentioned her as their mentor and role model.

Yemi Alade is a remarkable singer, philanthropist, and activist. She has been at the top for over two decades because she has a unique talent many can only wish for. On top of this, Africa is proud of her philanthropic works in the United Nations and other achievements.

