Kizz Daniel's biography: family, name change, albums, latest songs

Nesesari, Jombo, Poko, Madu - these are just a few of the songs that the popular Nigerian entertainer Kizz Daniel has released over the years. The 28-year-old crooner is best known for his alluring voice, amazing lyrics, and the undeniably magnificent beats characteristic of all his songs. Apart from singing and songwriting, Kizz is also the founder of a record label, Flyboy Inc. If you thought you knew all about Kizz Daniel, buckle up because you are about to learn some fascinating details about this man's life.

Images of singer Kizz Daniel. Photo: @Kizz Daniel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kizz Daniel (formerly known as Kiss Daniel) is one of the biggest Nigerian entertainers. Even though his debut in the music industry happened just a few years ago, the musician has worked tirelessly to prove that, indeed, he did not come to play. Here is the biography of Kizz Daniel.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Gender Male Famous as Kizz Daniel Other names Kiss Daniel Date of birth May 1, 1994 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria Residence Ikate, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria Age 28 years (as of September 2022) High school Abeokuta Grammar School University Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Qualification Degree in Water Resources Management & Agrometeorology Career Singer, songwriter, and music producer Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Father Kola Anidugbe Mother's name Unknown Brothers 3 Sisters 1 Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Sons Jalil and Jelani Daughters None Baby mama MJ Net worth $1 million - $2.1 million (Approx.) Facebook Kizz Daniel TikTok kizzdanielofficial1 and kizzdanielofficial2 Instagram @kizzdaniel YouTube Kizz Daniel

Who is Kiss Daniel? His biography

Kizz Daniel's real name is Daniel Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba. Fans also know him by his old stage name, Kiss Daniel.

The artist revealed he got the name from a girl who kept calling him 'Kiss.' He assumed the stage name Kizz Daniel in May 2018 after leaving G-Worldwide Entertainment.

How old is Kizz Daniel?

Kizz Daniel's age is 28 years as of September 2022.

Portraits of singer Kizz Daniel. Photo: @Kizz Daniel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is Kizz Daniel from?

He is a Nigerian citizen by birth. Daniel was born on May 1, 1994, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Who is the father of Kizz Daniel?

Kizz Daniel's father, Kola Anidugbe, passed away in May 2015. He was a lecturer in Ogun State and a veteran musician at the time of his death.

Kola supported his son's music career and encouraged him to complete his education. He gave Daniel N100,000 to record his first songs.

How many siblings does Kizz have?

Kizz has three brothers and one sister. Since the singer is tight-lipped about his family, information about his siblings and mother is currently unavailable to the public.

Which university did Kizz attend?

Kizz attended Abeokuta Grammar School and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). He graduated from FUNAAB in 2013 with a Bachelor's degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (Water Engineering).

Singer Oluwatobiloba wearing eyeglasses. Photo: @Kizz Daniel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career history of Kizz Daniel

He began scribbling down lyrics at around age 7. His father noticed his talent and helped him develop it. Kizz Daniel was an excellent singer by the time he was around 13 years old.

He began pursuing music as a career in 2013 after he graduated from the university. Kizz met Emperor Geezy, the G-Worldwide Entertainment CEO, around that time.

Emperor Geezy signed him under his label and helped him release his debut single, Shoye, on May 1, 2014. Producer Beatburx and director MEX also worked on the track.

Kizz's second song, Woju, came out on September 1, 2014, and spent six weeks at the top of the MTV Base Official Naija Top Ten list. Woju earned the singer national prominence and spawned a remix that featured Tiwa Savage and Davido.

The singer left G-Worldwide Entertainment following a publicized contract dispute and court case and founded the Fly Boy Inc record label in November 2017.

Kizz changed his name to avoid a copyright lawsuit from G-Worldwide. The label claimed ownership over his initial name, Kiss Daniel, and advised him to stop using it. O

Kizz's debut album, New Era, was released in 2016. Emperor Geezy and Kizz Daniel settled their disputes outside the court on April 8, 2022. They made a viral video tagged #Peace&Love.

Kizz rocking black clothes. Photo: @Kizz Daniel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kiss Daniel's albums

Young John, Jay Sleek, Kimzbetz, Masterkraft, and DJ Coublon produced Kizz Daniel's New Era album under Emperor Geezy's label. It hit the 8th position on the US Billboard World Album Chart in June 2016.

Flyboy Inc released his second album, No Bad Songz, on November 30, 2018. It focuses on his humble beginnings and journey to stardom.

The King of Love album was released in 2020 and contained 17 songs. Kizz Daniel's Lie track is among the seven hit songs on his 2021 EP Barnabas.

Kizz Daniel's songs

Some of Kizz's songs feature popular artists from East, West, and South Africa. He has worked with Davido, Diplo, Sarkodie, Wretch 32, Philkeyz, Diamond Platnumz, etc. Here are Kizz Daniel's songs from his four albums:

New Era (2016) No Bad Songz (2018) King of Love (2020) Barnabas (2021) Alone Gods Jaho Skin Duro No Do Ada Addict Jombo Tere Pipa Lie Mama Over Hook Burn Gobe Oyibe Aii Pour Me Water Woju Time No Dey Yapa Oshe (ft. The Cavemen) Good Time Maye Chek Eh God (Barnabas) Give Into Madu Padi Kudi Poko Chana Nothing Dey Tobi Pak 'n' Go Laye Ayee Fvck You Another Day Happy One Day Kiss Me Ja Find a Bae New King Ghetto (ft. Nasty C) We Wan Comot Sin City Bad (ft. Wretch 32) Boys Are Bad All God Ikwe (ft. Diplo) Need Somebody Are You Alright Nesesari (ft. Philkeyz) Tempted to Steal Napo (ft. Sugarboy) One Ticket (ft. Diamond Platnumz) Upon Me (ft. Sugarboy) Kojo (ft. Sarkodie) Ghetto Boys (ft. Sugarboy) Somebody Dey (ft. DJ Exclusive & Demmie Vee)

What are Kiss Daniel's new songs?

The singer released a chart-topping single titled Buga with Tekno on May 4, 2022. It became a viral Instagram and TikTok challenge for months. The President of Liberia, George Weah, danced to it.

Kizz Daniel's awards

The singer's outstanding work has received several prominent awards and nominations. Below is a list of all Kizz Daniel's awards and honours from 2015 to 2018:

Year Events and prizes Result 2015 The Headies Awards Next Rated Nominated 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Best New Act to Watch Won 2015 City People Entertainment Awards Most Promising Act of the Year (Male) Nominated Popular Song of the Year Nominated 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards Listener's Choice Nominated 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Afropop Artist of the Year Won Hottest Single of the Year Won 2016 The Headies Awards Best R&B/Pop Album Won Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year Won Best Pop Single Nominated Album of the Year Won 2016 City People Music Awards Music Artist of the Year (Male) Won Popular Song of the Year Nominated 2017 The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for Music Nominated 2017 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Best Album of the Year Nominated 2018 The Headies Awards Song of the Year Nominated Viewer's Choice Nominated Best Pop Single Nominated Best Ragge/Dancehall Single Nominated

What is Kizz Daniel's net worth?

Kizz's net worth ranges from $1 million to $2.1 million.

Who is Kizz Daniel's wife?

Kizz Daniel's triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, were born on 1st May 2021. Jamal died four days after their birth. Fans suspected Kizz Daniel's baby mama was a surrogate until he posted her in Instagram on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Who is Kizz Daniel's ex-girlfriend?

He once posted on Instagram a video of a woman singing to his song. Kizz shared a photo of his new hairstyle in 2020 and tagged it with words implying that a woman inspired him to get the haircut. Daniel has been linked romantically to these women:

1. Chidinma Ekile (2018)

Fans believe Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile and Kizz Daniels dated in 2018. Rumours had it that they lived together for some time before breaking up.

2. Beverly Osu

Fans assumed actress and model Beverly Osu was dating Kizz Daniel when she featured in his song, Mad, in 2018.

3. Adedamola Williams (2019)

Singer and model Adedamola Williams is Davido's ex-girlfriend. Gossip alleged she dated Kizz around 2019 and even had his pregnancy. Adedamola denied the pregnancy rumours.

4. Emerald Vicky (2019)

Designer and stylist Emerald Vicky deleted her Instagram account in 2019 when fans claimed she was pregnant for Kizz Daniel.

Kizz donning an Agbada, official suit, and street fashion. Photo: @Kizz Daniel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facts about Kiss Daniel

He bought a 2 bedroom penthouse in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, in 2021.

One of his triplets, Jamal, died at the age of 4 days. He tattooed the name 'Jamal' on one of his hands.

The Lekki house was a gift for his sons Jalil and Jelani.

Kizz was arrested in Dar es Salaam on August 8, 2022, for not performing at an event prepared by the State of Vybes entertainment company.

Kizz Daniel is a popular Nigerian entertainer, but his fame indeed goes beyond the borders of Nigeria. He is an international music icon, and definitely one to watch out for.

